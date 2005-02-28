Magnetic Stimulation in Clinical Neurophysiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750673730, 9780702038754

Magnetic Stimulation in Clinical Neurophysiology

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Hallett Sudhansu Chokroverty
eBook ISBN: 9780702038754
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750673730
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th February 2005
Page Count: 480
Description

This revised and updated 2nd Edition of this unique resource comprehensively covers the diagnostic and clinical applications of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). A team of internationally renowned authorities offer cutting-edge, in-depth guidance on the use of TMS to study brain physiology and pathophysiology as well as its current and future therapeutic uses. Readers will find the essential up-to-date information they need to make the most of this dynamic method—all in one authoritative resource.

Key Features

  • Delivers a detailed analysis of the physics of magnetic stimulation as well as basic mechanisms of how magnetic stimulation activates neural tissue.
  • Presents expert guidance on the clinical uses of TMS as well as its therapeutic and research applications.

Table of Contents

  1. Basic Electromagnetism

    2. Basic Physics and Design of TMS Devices and Coils

    3. Activation of Peripheral Nerve and Nerve Roots

    4. Transcranial Electrical and Magnetic Simulation of the Brain: Basic Physiological Mechanisms

    5. The Physiology and Safety of Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS)

    6. Central Motor Conduction and its Clinical Application

    7. Evaluation of Myelopathy, Radiculopathy, and Thoracic Nerve

    8. Cranial Nerves

    9. TMS and Brain Plasticity

    10. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

    11. Motor System Physiology

    12. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Movement Disorders

    13. Cerebellar Stimulation in Normal Subjects and Ataxic Patients

    14. The Role of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in the Study of Fatigue

    15. Treatment of Movement Disorders

    16. TMS in Stroke

    17. Evaluation of Epilepsy and Anticonvulsants

    18. Components of Language as Revealed by Magnetic Stimulation

    19. Other Cognitive Functions

    20. Individual Differences in the Response to TMS of the Motor Cortex

    21. Potential Therapeutic Uses of TMS in Psychiatric Disorders

    22. External Modulation of Visual Perception by Transcranial Magnetic and Direct Current
    Stimulation of the Visual Cortex

    23. Somatosensory System

    24. Eye Movements

    25. Intraoperative Monitoring of Corticospinal Function using Transcranial Stimulation of the Motor Cortex

    26. Magnetic Stimulation in the Assessment of the Respiratory Muscle Pump

    27. Clinical Applications of Functional Magnetic Stimulation in Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries

    28. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Migraine

    29. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Sleep and Sleep-Related Disorders

    30. TMS Studies in Children

About the Author

Mark Hallett

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA

Sudhansu Chokroverty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey

