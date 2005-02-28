Magnetic Stimulation in Clinical Neurophysiology

This revised and updated 2nd Edition of this unique resource comprehensively covers the diagnostic and clinical applications of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). A team of internationally renowned authorities offer cutting-edge, in-depth guidance on the use of TMS to study brain physiology and pathophysiology as well as its current and future therapeutic uses. Readers will find the essential up-to-date information they need to make the most of this dynamic method—all in one authoritative resource.