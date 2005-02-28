Magnetic Stimulation in Clinical Neurophysiology
2nd Edition
Description
This revised and updated 2nd Edition of this unique resource comprehensively covers the diagnostic and clinical applications of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). A team of internationally renowned authorities offer cutting-edge, in-depth guidance on the use of TMS to study brain physiology and pathophysiology as well as its current and future therapeutic uses. Readers will find the essential up-to-date information they need to make the most of this dynamic method—all in one authoritative resource.
Key Features
- Delivers a detailed analysis of the physics of magnetic stimulation as well as basic mechanisms of how magnetic stimulation activates neural tissue.
- Presents expert guidance on the clinical uses of TMS as well as its therapeutic and research applications.
Table of Contents
- Basic Electromagnetism
2. Basic Physics and Design of TMS Devices and Coils
3. Activation of Peripheral Nerve and Nerve Roots
4. Transcranial Electrical and Magnetic Simulation of the Brain: Basic Physiological Mechanisms
5. The Physiology and Safety of Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS)
6. Central Motor Conduction and its Clinical Application
7. Evaluation of Myelopathy, Radiculopathy, and Thoracic Nerve
8. Cranial Nerves
9. TMS and Brain Plasticity
10. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
11. Motor System Physiology
12. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Movement Disorders
13. Cerebellar Stimulation in Normal Subjects and Ataxic Patients
14. The Role of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in the Study of Fatigue
15. Treatment of Movement Disorders
16. TMS in Stroke
17. Evaluation of Epilepsy and Anticonvulsants
18. Components of Language as Revealed by Magnetic Stimulation
19. Other Cognitive Functions
20. Individual Differences in the Response to TMS of the Motor Cortex
21. Potential Therapeutic Uses of TMS in Psychiatric Disorders
22. External Modulation of Visual Perception by Transcranial Magnetic and Direct Current
Stimulation of the Visual Cortex
23. Somatosensory System
24. Eye Movements
25. Intraoperative Monitoring of Corticospinal Function using Transcranial Stimulation of the Motor Cortex
26. Magnetic Stimulation in the Assessment of the Respiratory Muscle Pump
27. Clinical Applications of Functional Magnetic Stimulation in Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries
28. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Migraine
29. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Sleep and Sleep-Related Disorders
30. TMS Studies in Children
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 28th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038754
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750673730
About the Author
Mark Hallett
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Sudhansu Chokroverty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey