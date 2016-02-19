Magnetic Resonance of Phase Transitions shows how the effects of phase transitions are manifested in the magnetic resonance data. The book discusses the basic concepts of structural phase and magnetic resonance; various types of magnetic resonances and their underlying principles; and the radiofrequency methods of nuclear magnetic resonance. The text also describes quadrupole methods; the microwave technique of electron spin resonance; and the Mössbauer effect. Phase transitions in various systems such as fluids, liquid crystals, and crystals, including paramagnets and ferroelectrics, are also considered. Physicists and scientists working in energetic materials laboratories will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

1. Basic Concepts of Structural Phase Transitions

I. Introduction

II. Macroscopic Theory

III. Microscopic Theories

IV. Experimental Approaches

References

2. Basic Concepts of Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals

III. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

IV. Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance

V. Electron Spin Resonance

VI. Mössbauer Resonance

VII. Relaxation Measurements

References

3. NMR and NQR in Fluids, Paramagnets,and Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Static and Time-Dependent Critical Phenomena

III. The NMR and NQR Approach

IV. NMR near the Critical Point in Fluids

V. NMR in the Paramagnetic Phase and Near the Ordering Temperature

VI. NMR and NQR near Structural Phase Transitions

References

4. NMR of Liquid Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Motional Averaging

III. Orientational Order

IV. Spin-Lattice Relaxation in Thermotropic Liquid Crystals

Appendix A Spherical Harmonics and Their Transformations

References

5. Magnetic Resonance Studies of Proton Dynamics in KDP Type Ferroelectrics

I. Introduction

II. The Pseudo-Spin Model and the Soft Mode Dynamics

III. The Polarization Fluctuation Spectrum and the Central Peak

IV. Condensing Modes

V. Order Parameter and Shape of the O—H---O Hydrogen Bond Potential

VI. Short-Range Correlations of Proton Motion

VII. Fluctuations at Cationic Sites

VIII. Soft Mode Dynamics

IX. Central Peak Phenomena

X. Conclusions

References

6. EPR of Transition Ions as a Probe of Structural Changes

I. Introduction

II. Transition Ions

III. Nature of Structural Phase Transitions

IV. Effect of Phase Transitions on EPR Data

V. Ferroelectrics

VI. Nonpolar Phase Transitions

VII. Magnetic Phase Transitions

VIII. Summary

References

7. Mössbauer Studies

I. Introduction

II. Basics of Mössbauer Spectroscopy

III. Magnetic Phase Transitions

IV. Structual Phase Transitions

V. Metal-Nonmetal Transitions

VI. High-Spin-Low-Spin Transitions

VII. Other Phase Transitions

VIII. Conclusions

References

Index

