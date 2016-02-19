Magnetic Resonance of Phase Transitions
1st Edition
Magnetic Resonance of Phase Transitions shows how the effects of phase transitions are manifested in the magnetic resonance data. The book discusses the basic concepts of structural phase and magnetic resonance; various types of magnetic resonances and their underlying principles; and the radiofrequency methods of nuclear magnetic resonance. The text also describes quadrupole methods; the microwave technique of electron spin resonance; and the Mössbauer effect. Phase transitions in various systems such as fluids, liquid crystals, and crystals, including paramagnets and ferroelectrics, are also considered. Physicists and scientists working in energetic materials laboratories will find the book invaluable.
1. Basic Concepts of Structural Phase Transitions
I. Introduction
II. Macroscopic Theory
III. Microscopic Theories
IV. Experimental Approaches
References
2. Basic Concepts of Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals
III. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
IV. Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance
V. Electron Spin Resonance
VI. Mössbauer Resonance
VII. Relaxation Measurements
References
3. NMR and NQR in Fluids, Paramagnets,and Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Static and Time-Dependent Critical Phenomena
III. The NMR and NQR Approach
IV. NMR near the Critical Point in Fluids
V. NMR in the Paramagnetic Phase and Near the Ordering Temperature
VI. NMR and NQR near Structural Phase Transitions
References
4. NMR of Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Motional Averaging
III. Orientational Order
IV. Spin-Lattice Relaxation in Thermotropic Liquid Crystals
Appendix A Spherical Harmonics and Their Transformations
References
5. Magnetic Resonance Studies of Proton Dynamics in KDP Type Ferroelectrics
I. Introduction
II. The Pseudo-Spin Model and the Soft Mode Dynamics
III. The Polarization Fluctuation Spectrum and the Central Peak
IV. Condensing Modes
V. Order Parameter and Shape of the O—H---O Hydrogen Bond Potential
VI. Short-Range Correlations of Proton Motion
VII. Fluctuations at Cationic Sites
VIII. Soft Mode Dynamics
IX. Central Peak Phenomena
X. Conclusions
References
6. EPR of Transition Ions as a Probe of Structural Changes
I. Introduction
II. Transition Ions
III. Nature of Structural Phase Transitions
IV. Effect of Phase Transitions on EPR Data
V. Ferroelectrics
VI. Nonpolar Phase Transitions
VII. Magnetic Phase Transitions
VIII. Summary
References
7. Mössbauer Studies
I. Introduction
II. Basics of Mössbauer Spectroscopy
III. Magnetic Phase Transitions
IV. Structual Phase Transitions
V. Metal-Nonmetal Transitions
VI. High-Spin-Low-Spin Transitions
VII. Other Phase Transitions
VIII. Conclusions
References
Index
Frank J. Owens
Charles P. Poole
Horacio A. Farach
University of South Carolina, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Columbia, USA