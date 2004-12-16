Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy
2nd Edition
Neuroimaging Techniques, Second Edition
Description
Remarkable advances in imaging have increased the importance of MRI for diagnostic, treatment and management of epilepsy. Neuroimaging of patients with epilepsy no longer simply deals with the technology and interpretation of images but also with issues of brain metabolism, energetics, cognition and brain dysfunction. The first edition of Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy came into clinical practice in 1995 with a revolutionary idea; that is, MR is as important as EEG in the clinical management of patients with epilepsy. The second edition of Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy, the only comprehensive text in the field of epilepsy neuroimaging, reviews fundamental concepts and new advances in MR technology, computerized analysis, MR spectroscopy, DWI and other neuroimaging techniques such as PET, SPECT and MEG application to the study of patients with epileptic disorders.
Key Features
Provides a crucial update of recent advances in imaging techniques Timely publication as subject of neuroimaging is a very "hot" area in both clinical epilepsy and basic neuroscience research *Editors are well-respected in this field
Readership
Neuroscientists and neuologists interested in epilepsy as well as to a broad audience of researchers who use neuroimaging techniques.
Table of Contents
Epilepsy: An Introduction; Principles of Magnetic Resonance; Brain Anatomy; MRI in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy; MRI in Extra-Temporal Epilepsy; MRI of Acquired Conditions and Epilepsy; Malformations of Cortical Development; Structural Analysis Applied to Epilepsy; Imaging and Neuropsychology; Functional MRI in Epilepsy; MR Neurophysiology (EEG/fMRI); MR Diffusion and Perfusion Imaging in Epilepsy; Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy; Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography in Epilepsy; PET in Epilepsy; Magnetoencephalography in Epilepsy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 16th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535715
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124311527
About the Author
Ruben Kuzniecky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Director, NYU Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, New York, NY, U.S.A.
Graeme Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Brain Research Institute, Austin Health, Melbourne, Australia
Reviews
"With the excellent editing from the authors, this volume provides an extensive but cohesive description of the basic and advanced neuroimaging methods, and is an excellent resource for the novice in the field as well as for an experienced epileptologist or radiologist desiring to review the current state of knowledge." --PHYSIOLOGY & BEHAVIOR (2005)