Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124311527, 9780080535715

Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy

2nd Edition

Neuroimaging Techniques, Second Edition

Authors: Ruben Kuzniecky Graeme Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780080535715
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124311527
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th December 2004
Page Count: 464
Description

Remarkable advances in imaging have increased the importance of MRI for diagnostic, treatment and management of epilepsy. Neuroimaging of patients with epilepsy no longer simply deals with the technology and interpretation of images but also with issues of brain metabolism, energetics, cognition and brain dysfunction. The first edition of Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy came into clinical practice in 1995 with a revolutionary idea; that is, MR is as important as EEG in the clinical management of patients with epilepsy. The second edition of Magnetic Resonance in Epilepsy, the only comprehensive text in the field of epilepsy neuroimaging, reviews fundamental concepts and new advances in MR technology, computerized analysis, MR spectroscopy, DWI and other neuroimaging techniques such as PET, SPECT and MEG application to the study of patients with epileptic disorders.

Key Features

Provides a crucial update of recent advances in imaging techniques Timely publication as subject of neuroimaging is a very "hot" area in both clinical epilepsy and basic neuroscience research *Editors are well-respected in this field

Readership

Neuroscientists and neuologists interested in epilepsy as well as to a broad audience of researchers who use neuroimaging techniques.

Table of Contents

Epilepsy: An Introduction; Principles of Magnetic Resonance; Brain Anatomy; MRI in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy; MRI in Extra-Temporal Epilepsy; MRI of Acquired Conditions and Epilepsy; Malformations of Cortical Development; Structural Analysis Applied to Epilepsy; Imaging and Neuropsychology; Functional MRI in Epilepsy; MR Neurophysiology (EEG/fMRI); MR Diffusion and Perfusion Imaging in Epilepsy; Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy; Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography in Epilepsy; PET in Epilepsy; Magnetoencephalography in Epilepsy

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080535715
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124311527

About the Author

Ruben Kuzniecky

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Co-Director, NYU Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, New York, NY, U.S.A.

Graeme Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

Brain Research Institute, Austin Health, Melbourne, Australia

Reviews

"With the excellent editing from the authors, this volume provides an extensive but cohesive description of the basic and advanced neuroimaging methods, and is an excellent resource for the novice in the field as well as for an experienced epileptologist or radiologist desiring to review the current state of knowledge." --PHYSIOLOGY & BEHAVIOR (2005)

Ratings and Reviews

