Magnetic Resonance in Biological Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Conference Held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, June 1966
Description
Magnetic Resonance in Biological Systems, Volume 9 is a collection of manuscripts presented at the Second International Conference on Magnetic Resonance in Biological Systems, held in Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, Sweden on June 1966. The conference is sponsored by International Union of Biochemistry Swedish Medical Research Council Swedish Natural Science Research Council Wenner-Gren Center Foundation for Scientific Research.
This book contains 51 chapters, and begins with reviews of NMR investigations of biological macromolecules, including proteins, amino acids, and glycylglycine copper (II). Considerable chapters are devoted to numerous biological studies using the electronic paramagnetic resonance (EPR), thus introducing the branch of science called submolecular biology. This book also explores other applications of NMR and EPR, with special emphasis on blood component analysis and protein-metal complexes. The final chapters survey the principles and applications of Mössbauer spectroscopy.
This book will prove useful to analytical chemists and biologists.
Table of Contents
Opening Address
NMR Studies of Biological Macromolecules
Aspects of the Porphyrin Ring System
Determination of Amino Acid Sequence and Branching in Short Chain Peptides by NMR Technique
NMR Studies of a Glycylglycine Copper(II) System
Narrowing of Proton Resonances of Macromolecules by Spinning at an Angle of 54.7°
Hydration of DNA
Micro-NMR in High Magnetic Fields
Nuclear Electron Double Resonance
Electron Nuclear Double Resonance Using an Intense Nuclear Radio Frequency Field
Measurement of Rates of Fast Reactions Using Magnetic Resonance
Interpretation of NMR Relaxation Mechanism of Water Protons in Solutions of Enzyme-Manganese-Substrate Complexes from Temperature Dependence of Relaxation Rates
An Enzyme-Metal-Phosphoryl Bridge Structure in Pyruvate Kinase as Detected by Fluorine Magnetic Resonance
The EPR of High Spin Fe3+ in Rhombic Fields
EPR Studies on Single Crystals of Myoglobin and Myoglobin Fluoride
Determination of the Zero Field Splitting "D" in Heme Chloride by Far-Infrared Spectroscopy
Direct Observation of the Zeeman Splitting of the Excited State of Porphyrins
Electron Spin Resonance of Ferrihaemoglobin M
Electron Spin Resonance Absorptions of Cytochrome c Peroxidase and Complex ES in Dissolved and Crystalline States
The Temperature-Dependent Transition of the Spin-State of Cytochrome c Peroxidase
The Active Center of Non-Heme Iron Proteins: Some Recent Studies on Ferredoxin and Adrenodoxin
Comment
The Effect of Spinach Ferredoxin and Adrenodoxin on the Relaxation Rates of the Protons of Water
The Iron Complex in Spinach Ferredoxin
On the Ligand Field of Non-Heme Iron in Proteins: Iron Nitroprussiate(I) as a "g-1.94"-Model
An ESR Study of Cu(II) L-Cystinyl-bis-Glycine
Comment
The Non-Axial Copper Site of Stellacyanin
Electron Spin Resonance Studies on Mushroom Laccase
Some Properties of Ceruloplasmin Copper as Studied by ESR Spectroscopy
Electron Spin Relaxation as a Probe for Active Centers of Paramagnetic Enzyme Species
ESR and the Role of Molybdenum in Enzymic Catalysis by Milk Xanthine Oxidase
Evidence for Semiquinone-Molybdenum(V) Interaction in Molybdenum Containing Flavoproteins
An ESR Study of Molybdenum-Flavin Model Reactions
Flavin-Radical Metal Complexes
Free Radicals in Flavin Redox Systems
A New Method for the Quantitative Production of Flavoprotein Semiquinones
The Influence of pH on the Apparent Oxidation-Reduction Potential of Succinic Dehydrogenase: Substrate Analogues
Spin-Labeled Protein Crystals
Preliminary Magnetic Resonance Studies of Spin-Labeled Macromolecules
Comment
Spin-Labeling of Ceruloplasmin by Dimethyl-p-Phenylenediamine
Evidence for Restricted Molecular Conformation and for Hindered Rotation of Side Chain Groups from EPR of Labile Free Radicals
Kinetic Studies of Excited Triplet Probes and Triplet Enzyme Cofactors by ESR
Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Protein Single Crystals: I. Experimental Methods
Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Protein Single Crystals: II. Computational Methods
Continuous Flow Apparatus for EPR Spectroscopy at 35 GHz
Resolution Enhancement of ESR Spectra by Use of a Numerical Method
Mössbauer Spectroscopy as Applied to the Study of Iron-Containing Proteins
Mössbauer Effect on Cytochrome c
Note on Hyperfine Splitting in Mössbauer Spectra in Large Magnetic Fields
Correlation of the EPR and Mössbauer Spectra of Ferrichrome A
Mössbauer Effect Studies of the Iron of Milk Xanthine Oxidase
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226767