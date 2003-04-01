Magnetic Resonance Imaging
3rd Edition
Physical and Biological Principles
Description
This book offers comprehensive, well-illustrated coverage of this specialized subject at a level that does not require an extensive background in math and physics. It presents the fundamentals and principles of conventional MRI, fast imaging techniques, and their applications. Beginning with an overview of the fundamentals of electricity and magnetism (Part 1), Parts 2 and 3 present an in-depth explanation of how MRI works. The latest imaging methods are presented in Parts 4 and 5, and the final section (Part 6) covers personnel and patient safety and administration issues. Perfect for student radiographers and practicing technologists preparing to take the MRI advanced certification exam offered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT).
Key Features
- Over 450 images, photos, and line drawings accompany each discussion, clarifying difficult material.
- Easy-to-read, comprehensive material addresses six important content areas in an engaging style that does not require an extensive background in math or physics, but still goes beyond superficial coverage.
- Appendices provide more complex mathematical content in The Bloch Equations, as well as a list of web addresses for professional organizations, scientific associations, and other sources of information relevant to the topics in the book.
Table of Contents
1. An Overview of Magnetic Resonance Imaging
2. Electricity and Magnetism
3. Nuclear Magnetism
4. Equilibrium-Saturation
5. Radiofrequency Pulse Sequences
6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Parameters
7. How To Measure Relaxation Times
8. Fourier Transforms in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
9. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Part 2 The Imaging System
10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Hardware
11. Primary Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnets
12. Secondary Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnets
13. The Purchase Decision and Site Selection
Part 3 Image Formation
14. Digital Imaging
15. A Walk Through the Spatial Frequency Domain
16. The Musical Score
17. Magnetic Resonance Images
Part 4 Pulse Sequences
18. Spin Echo Imaging
19. Chemical Shift and Magnetization Transfer
20. Gradient Echo Imaging
21. Faster Imaging Techniques
22. Echo Planar Imaging
Part 5 Applications
23. Magnetic Resonance Angiography
24. Perfusion Imaging
25. Diffusion Imaging
26. Cardiac MR Imaging
Part 6 Safety
27. Contrast Agents and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
28. Magnetic Resonance Artifacts
29. Biologic Effects of Magnetic Resonance Imaging
30. Managing a Magnetic Resonance Imaging System
Appendix A The Bloch Equations
Appendix B Additional Resources
Practice Examinations
Answers to Challenge Questions
Answers to Practice Examinations
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2003
- Published:
- 1st April 2003
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323061292
About the Author
Stewart Bushong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX