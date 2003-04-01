Magnetic Resonance Imaging - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323014854, 9780323061292

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3rd Edition

Physical and Biological Principles

Authors: Stewart Bushong
eBook ISBN: 9780323061292
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2003
Page Count: 512
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book offers comprehensive, well-illustrated coverage of this specialized subject at a level that does not require an extensive background in math and physics. It presents the fundamentals and principles of conventional MRI, fast imaging techniques, and their applications. Beginning with an overview of the fundamentals of electricity and magnetism (Part 1), Parts 2 and 3 present an in-depth explanation of how MRI works. The latest imaging methods are presented in Parts 4 and 5, and the final section (Part 6) covers personnel and patient safety and administration issues. Perfect for student radiographers and practicing technologists preparing to take the MRI advanced certification exam offered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT).

Key Features

  • Over 450 images, photos, and line drawings accompany each discussion, clarifying difficult material.
  • Easy-to-read, comprehensive material addresses six important content areas in an engaging style that does not require an extensive background in math or physics, but still goes beyond superficial coverage.
  • Appendices provide more complex mathematical content in The Bloch Equations, as well as a list of web addresses for professional organizations, scientific associations, and other sources of information relevant to the topics in the book.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamentals

1. An Overview of Magnetic Resonance Imaging

2. Electricity and Magnetism

3. Nuclear Magnetism

4. Equilibrium-Saturation

5. Radiofrequency Pulse Sequences

6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Parameters

7. How To Measure Relaxation Times

8. Fourier Transforms in Magnetic Resonance Imaging

9. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy


Part 2 The Imaging System

10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Hardware

11. Primary Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnets

12. Secondary Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnets

13. The Purchase Decision and Site Selection


Part 3 Image Formation

14. Digital Imaging

15. A Walk Through the Spatial Frequency Domain

16. The Musical Score

17. Magnetic Resonance Images


Part 4 Pulse Sequences

18. Spin Echo Imaging

19. Chemical Shift and Magnetization Transfer

20. Gradient Echo Imaging

21. Faster Imaging Techniques

22. Echo Planar Imaging


Part 5 Applications

23. Magnetic Resonance Angiography

24. Perfusion Imaging

25. Diffusion Imaging

26. Cardiac MR Imaging


Part 6 Safety

27. Contrast Agents and Magnetic Resonance Imaging

28. Magnetic Resonance Artifacts

29. Biologic Effects of Magnetic Resonance Imaging

30. Managing a Magnetic Resonance Imaging System


Appendix A The Bloch Equations
Appendix B Additional Resources
Practice Examinations
Answers to Challenge Questions
Answers to Practice Examinations
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323061292

About the Author

Stewart Bushong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.