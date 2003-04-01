Magnetic Resonance Imaging

This book offers comprehensive, well-illustrated coverage of this specialized subject at a level that does not require an extensive background in math and physics. It presents the fundamentals and principles of conventional MRI, fast imaging techniques, and their applications. Beginning with an overview of the fundamentals of electricity and magnetism (Part 1), Parts 2 and 3 present an in-depth explanation of how MRI works. The latest imaging methods are presented in Parts 4 and 5, and the final section (Part 6) covers personnel and patient safety and administration issues. Perfect for student radiographers and practicing technologists preparing to take the MRI advanced certification exam offered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT).