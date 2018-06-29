Magnetic Nanostructured Materials
1st Edition
From Lab to Fab
Table of Contents
1. Magnetic nanoparticles, synthesis, properties and applications
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Chemical synthesis and processing of magnetic nanoparticles
1.3. Physical methods for synthesis of magnetic nanoparticles
1.4. Characterization methods and properties
1.5. magnetic nanoparticles applications
2. Core/Shell Magnetic Nanoparticles for Biomedical Applications
2.1. Fe, Co, Ni, FeRu, CoRu, NiRu, NiPt coated with carbon shells
2.2. Superparamagnetic iron oxide coated with Graphene
2.3. Magnetic Silica Nanotubes
2.4. FeNi, FeCo coated with carbon shells
3. Multifunctional Ferrite Nanoparticles: From Current Trends Towards the Future
3.1. Metal Ferrite Magnetic Nanoparticles: Introduction
3.2. Magnetic Nanoparticles Fabrication Processes
3.3. Characterization Techniques and Analysis of Magnetic Nanoparticles
3.4. Technological Applications
3.5. New Trends and Future Challenges
4. Gd Based Magnetic Nanoparticles for Biomedical Applications
4.1. Methods and Challenges in Synthesis of Rare-Earth Magnetic Nanoparticles
4.2. Magnetic Properties Characterization
4.3. Applications in Medicine
5. Recent developments in permanent magnetic nanostructured materials and their processing methods
5.1. Introduction and Motivation
5.2. Survey of permanent magnetic nanostructured materials
5.3. Synthesis and Processing Methods
5.4. Re2Fe14B based permanent magnetic materials
5.5. Sm-based permanent magnetic materials
5.6. Need of Re-free
5.7. Permanent magnets based on RE-free compounds
6. Nanomagnets for rare earth free permanent magnets
6.1. Cobalt Carbide nanoparticles
6.2. Cobalt Iron Carbide nanoparticles
6.3. MnxGa Nanostructured materials
7. Magnetoelectric coupling in Ferromagnetic Manganite/ferroelectric PZT hetrostructure
7.1. Introduction to Multiferroics and Magnetoelectrics
7.2. Materials and methods
7.3. Structural, elemental and surface analysis
7.4. Electrical, Magnetotransport and Magnetic properties of Ferromagnetic Manganite/ferroelectric PZT hetrostructure
8. Magnetic nanoparticles-Piezoelectric Polymer Nanocomposites for the Enhancement of Energy Density of Energy Harvesting Polymers
8.1. PVDF and copolymers for energy harvesting applications
8.2. Enhancing the piezoelectric coefficient by adding magnetic nanoparticles
8.3. Fabrication of magnetic nanoparticles-piezoelectric polymer nanocomposite films
8.4. Energy harvesting device fabrication
8.5. Challenges and Future Outlook
9. Magnetocaloric effect of Microstructured Materials for Magnetic Refrigeration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Fundaments on magnetocaloric effect
9.3. Magnetocaloric effect in materials with second-order phase transitions
9.4. Magnetocaloric effect in materials with first-order phase transitions
9.5. Magnetocaloric effect in new alloys
9.6. Applications and challenges
10. Large Magnetocaloric Effect in Microstructured Rare earth Manganese Aluminum Compounds.
10.1. Introduction and Motivation
10.2. Synthesis Methods
10.3. Morphological, structural and magnetic properties
10.4. Magnetocaloric analysis for GdNiAl family
10.5. Applications for magnetic refrigeration
11. Rare-Earth Magnetocaloric Thin Films
11.1. Motivation
11.2. Crystal structure and morphology analysis
11.3. Magnetic and magnetocaloric characterization
12. Magnetically doped topological insulators thin films
12.1. Introduction to topological insulators
12.2. Preparation and characterization of topological thin films
12.3. Chromium and Manganese as a magnetic dopant in topological thin films
13. Structural and Magnetic properties of Ni nanoferrites doped with rare earth and transition metals
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Experimental
13.3. Size dependence of the magnetic properties of NiFe2O4 nanoparticles
13.4. Structural and Magnetic properties of Ni-Sm-Ga-Zn Polycrystalline Ferrites
13.5. Structural and magnetic properties of Ni1-xZnxFe1.49Sm0.01Ga0.5O4 with (0 ≤ x ≤ 0.5) ferrite samples
13.6. Characterization of Ultrasmall Ni-Sm-Ga-Zn nanoparticles
14. Microbial Fabrication of Magnetic Nanoparticles and their Applications
14.1. Introduction and Motivation
14.2. Biosynthesis of magnetic nanoparticles by microbes
14.3. Mechanisms of microbial formation of magnetic nanoparticles
14.4. Large scale production of magnetic nanoparticles
14.5. Magnetic nanoparticles for Antibacterial Agents applications
14.6. Perspectives and directions for future research
15. Summary, Conclusion and Future Outlook
Description
Magnetic Nanostructured Materials: From Lab to Fab presents a complete overview of the translation of nanostructured materials into realistic applications, drawing on the most recent research in the field to discuss the fundamentals, synthesis and characterization of nanomagnetics. A wide spectrum of nanomagnetic applications is included, covering industrial, environmental and biomedical fields, and using chemical, physical and biological methods. Materials such as Fe, Co, CoxC, MnGa, GdSi, ferrite nanoparticles and thin films are highlighted, with their potential applications discussed, such as magnetic refrigeration, energy harvesting, magnetic sensors, hyperthermia, MRI, drug delivery, permanent magnets, and data storage devices.
Offering interdisciplinary knowledge on the materials science of nanostructured materials and magnetics, this book will be of interest to researchers in materials science, engineering, physics and chemistry with interest in magnetic nanomaterials, as well as postgraduate students and professionals in industry and government.
Key Features
- Provides interdisciplinary knowledge on the materials science of nanostructured materials and magnetics
- Aids in the understanding of complex fundamentals and synthesis methods for magnetic nanomaterials
- Includes examples of real applications
- Shows how laboratory work on magnetic nanoparticles connects to industrial implementation and applications
Readership
Researchers in materials science, engineering, physics, and chemistry with interest in magnetic nanomaterials; postgraduate students; industry and government professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 391
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 29th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139059
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139042
About the Series Editors
Ashutosh Tiwari Series Editor
Professor Ashutosh Tiwari is Director at Institute of Advanced Materials, Sweden; Secretary General, International Association of Advanced Materials; Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI Sverige AB and AAA Innotech Pvt. Ltd; Editor-in-Chief, Advanced Materials Letters and Docent in the Applied Physics with the specialization of Biosensors and Bioelectronics from Linköping University, Sweden. Prof. Tiwari has several national and international affiliations including in the United States of America, Europe, Japan, China and India. His research focus is on the design and advanced applications of cutting-edge advanced materials for new age devices. He has more than 200 peer-reviewed primary research publications in the field of materials science and nanotechnology and has edited or authored over 50 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Managing Director, VBRI Press AB, Sweden
About the Editors
Ahmed El Gendy Editor
Dr. EL-Gendy received his Ph.D. degree in physics from Heidelberg University, Germany 2011. From 2012-2017, He worked in various research positions on both levels academic and industry, as a postdoctoral researcher and senior scientist at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Virginia (2012-2013, 2015-2017), Nanofoundary LLC., and University of Delaware (UD), Delaware (2013-2015), USA. In fall 2017, he joined department of physics at UTEP as tenure track assistant professor to establish his group in nanomagnetics and biomaterials. Dr. El-Gendy has been working in the field of magnetic nanoparticles for 16 years. His research expertise includes synthesis, characterization and applications of functionalized magnetic nanoparticles. He focuses on synthesis and optimization of soft and hard magnetic nanomaterials using chemical and physical methods to be used for various types of applications such as hyperthermia treatment for cancer, drug delivery, contrast agent for MRI, rare‐earth free permanent magnets, data storage, and magneto‐caloric for refrigeration technology. He has published more than 40 (11 in 2017) high impact scientific papers in peer-review journals and book chapters. He is a reviewer for numerous high ranked scientific journals. He is editing a book of magnetic nanostructured materials published by ELSEVIER in 2018-2019. He is Editor of Journal of Research in Pharmaceutics and Drug Development. He has participated in more than 20 international conferences and been invited for many talks. During 2015-2016, scientific newspapers such as phys.org, nanowerk, AAAS, science daily, Azo nano, I’Science, Space daily DOE-news,etc. highlighted his work on novel rare-earth free permanent magnet material. In addition, he holds one US-patent (US2016/0159653A1) and five US-provisional patents (US 62/546, 810), (US 62/278, 228), (US 62/278, 176), (US 62/278, 169), and (US 62/278, 164). In 2017, he has been awarded a highly competitive international young scientist award by national science foundation in China (NSFC). Based on his career achievements, his biography was approved to be listed in Marques who’s who in America in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Science, University of Texas, El Paso, Texas, USA
Jose Manuel Barandiaran Editor
Prof. José Manuel Barandiaran is an internationally recognized expert in the field of magnetism and magnetic materials. He was deeply involved in the development of the theory and experimental application of magnetoelastic effects in amorphous materials during the 80’s, and has thereafter continued researching their properties and use in different kind of sensors. As head of the Group of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials, he started and led the research in Magnetism in the Universidad del País Vasco UPV/EHU. He is currently the scientific director of BCMaterials, an excellence research centre sponsored by the Basque Science Foundation and the University. He has published over 400 articles in scientific journals, receiving more than 4700 citations (h-index=34). He is author of 5 patents, and has supervised 14 PhD Thesis. He was the founder and first president of International Committee of the European Magnetic Sensors & Actuators (EMSA) Conferences, Chairman of International Committee of the Soft Magnetic Materials (SMM) Conference, and founder and first President of the Spanish Club of Magnetism.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad del Pais Vasco, Bilbao, Spain
Ravi Hadimani Editor
Ravi L. Hadimani is Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA. His research specializations are non-invasive brain stimulation, biomagnetics and energy harvesting research. He developed a hybrid piezoelectric and photovoltaic energy harvester to produce electrical energy from solar, wind and rain energy, for which he was awarded the UK Energy Innovation Award in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA