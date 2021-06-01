Magnetic Nanomaterials in Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Magnetic Nanomaterials in Analytical Chemistry provides readers with the first comprehensive review of magnetic nanomaterials in a variety of Analytical Chemistry applications. Magnetic nanomaterials that can be controlled using external magnetic fields have opened new doors for the development of new sample preparation methods. They have attracted high attention in the development of novel magnetic sorbents for forensic chemistry, environmental monitoring, magnetic digital microfluidics, bioanalysis, and food analysis. In addition, they are seeing wide application as sensing materials in the development of giant magnetoresistive sensors, biosensors, electrochemical sensors, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy sensors, resonance light scattering sensors, and colorimetric sensors. Magnetic Nanomaterials in Analytical Chemistry focuses on these many applications while also providing the basic information necessary for students and those new to the topic to utilize them. In addition to analytical chemists, those in various other disciplines where these materials have great potential - e.g. organic chemistry, catalysis, sensors - will also find this a valuable resource.
- Includes fundamental information on magnetic nanomaterials including their classification, synthesis, functionalization and characterization methods, separation and isolation techniques, toxicity, fate, and safe disposal
- Each chapter describing a specific application utilizes figures, schemes, and images for better understanding the principles of the method
Presents information on advanced methods such as giant magnetoresistive
Analytical Chemistry researchers; graduate and upper undergraduate students; researchers teaching the subject of magnetic nanoparticles in specialistic courses. Analytical chemists working in the industrial sector and researchers in other fields working in nanomagnetism such as Materials Science
Section 1: Fundamentals
1. Classification, synthesis, and functionalization of magnetic nanomaterials
2. Separation and isolation of magnetic nanomaterials
3. Characterization of magnetic nanomaterials
4. Toxicity, fate, and safe disposal of magnetic nanomaterials
Section 2: Application of magnetic nanomaterials as sorbents
5. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in food analysis
6. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in bioanalysis
7. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in environmental monitoring
8. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in forensic chemistry
9. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in magnetic digital microfluidics
Section 3: Application of magnetic nanomaterials as sensors
10. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as colorimetric sensors
11. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as resonance light scattering sensors
12. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy sensors
13. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as electrochemical sensors
14. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as biosensors
15. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as giant magnetoresistive sensors
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221310
Abbas Afkhami
Abbas Afkhami is a Professor in the Faculty of Chemistry, Bu-Ali Sina University, Hamadan, Iran. His research field is environmental analyses, introduction of new methods for the determination of trace amounts of inorganic and organic species, development of new methods for preconcentration of chemical species from water samples and water purification, and introduction of new methods for simultaneous determination of trace amounts of analytes.
Professor, Faculty of Chemistry, Bu-Ali Sina University, Hamadan, Iran
Tayyebeh Madrakian
Tayyebeh Madrakian works in the Faculty of Chemistry Department of Analytical Chemistry, Bu-Ali Sina University, Hamedan, Iran. Her areas of research area analytical and bioanalytical methods development, electrochemical and optical sensors and biosensors, pollutants removal and wastewater treatment using novel nanoadsorbents, targeted-drug delivery using novel smart nanocarriers, and solid phase extraction.
Faculty of Chemistry, Department of Analytical Chemistry, Bu-Ali Sina University, Hamedan, Iran
Mazaher Ahmadi
Mazaher Ahmadi is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Analytical Chemistry, at Bu-Ali Sina University, Hamedan, Iran. His research is in analytical method development, nanomaterial synthesis (design, preparation, and characterization), organic and inorganic pollutants removal, and targeted drug delivery using smart nanocarriers.
Assistant Professor, Department of Analytical Chemistry, Bu-Ali Sina University, Hamedan, Iran
