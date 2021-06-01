Magnetic Nanomaterials in Analytical Chemistry

Section 1: Fundamentals

1. Classification, synthesis, and functionalization of magnetic nanomaterials

2. Separation and isolation of magnetic nanomaterials

3. Characterization of magnetic nanomaterials

4. Toxicity, fate, and safe disposal of magnetic nanomaterials

Section 2: Application of magnetic nanomaterials as sorbents

5. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in food analysis

6. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in bioanalysis

7. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in environmental monitoring

8. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in forensic chemistry

9. Application of magnetic nanomaterials in magnetic digital microfluidics

Section 3: Application of magnetic nanomaterials as sensors

10. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as colorimetric sensors

11. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as resonance light scattering sensors

12. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy sensors

13. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as electrochemical sensors

14. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as biosensors

15. Application of magnetic nanomaterials as giant magnetoresistive sensors