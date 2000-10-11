Magnetic Imaging and Its Applications to Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759831, 9780080531373

Magnetic Imaging and Its Applications to Materials, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Marc De Graef
eBook ISBN: 9780080531373
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2000
Page Count: 295
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
225.00
191.25
25200.00
21420.00
150.00
127.50
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Volume 36 provides an extensive introduction to magnetic imaging,including theory and practice, utilizing a wide range of magnetic sensitive imaging methods. It also illustrates the applications of these modern experimental techniques together with imaging calculations to today's advanced magnetic materials. This book is geared towards the upper-level undergraduate students and entry-level graduate students majoring in physics or materials science who are interested in magnetic structure and magnetic imaging. Researchers involved in studying magnetic materials should also find the book useful as it consistently summarizes the recent progress in this field. The book covers today's most advanced magnetic imaging techniques, comprehensively written with about 150 figures and more than 300 references to the scientific literature

Readership

Experimental researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in applied physics (especially spectroscopic methods), optical sources (in physics and engineering), atomic and molecular physics, etc., who work in the area of vacuum ultraviolet applications.

Details

No. of pages:
295
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531373

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marc De Graef Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.