Magnetic Imaging and Its Applications to Materials, Volume 36

Volume 36 provides an extensive introduction to magnetic imaging,including theory and practice, utilizing a wide range of magnetic sensitive imaging methods. It also illustrates the applications of these modern experimental techniques together with imaging calculations to today's advanced magnetic materials. This book is geared towards the upper-level undergraduate students and entry-level graduate students majoring in physics or materials science who are interested in magnetic structure and magnetic imaging. Researchers involved in studying magnetic materials should also find the book useful as it consistently summarizes the recent progress in this field. The book covers today's most advanced magnetic imaging techniques, comprehensively written with about 150 figures and more than 300 references to the scientific literature