Magnetic Domain Walls in Bubble Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029518, 9781483214764

Magnetic Domain Walls in Bubble Materials

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Authors: A. P. Malozemoff J. C. Slonczewski
Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214764
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1979
Page Count: 334
Description

Magnetic Domain Walls in Bubble Materials covers the physics of domain walls in bubble domain materials. The book describes the microscopic origins and characteristics of the material parameters; the principles of domain statics and the Landau-Lifshitz equation, which is the basic equation of magnetization dynamics; and its physical significance. The text then discusses the experimental techniques, both static and dynamic, used in studying domain walls; the static internal structure of bubble-domain walls; the Bloch-wall dynamics based on one-dimensional solutions of the Landau-Lifshitz equation; and the wall-motion theory.
The theory to low velocity phenomena in domain walls containing vertical Bloch; high-velocity radial and quasi-planar wall motions; and nonlinear bubble translation including the implications of the theory for bubble motion in devices, are also considered. The book further surveys special phenomena involving vibrations and wave motions of walls, and the effects of microwave-frequency fields on walls. Engineers and materials researchers involved in the development of practical bubble devices will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Introduction

II. Resume of Classical Magnetism and Bubble Domain Statics

1. Static Material Parameters

2. Domain Statics

3. Landau-Lifshitz Equation and Dynamic Material Parameters

III. Experimental Techniques

4. Techniques of Domain-Wall Observation

5. Dynamical Techniques with a Restoring Force

6. Gradient Propagation of Bubbles: The Case of Zero Restoring Force

IV. Domain-Wall Statics

7. One-Dimensional Model

8. Bloch-Line Statics

9. Bloch Points, State Transitions, and Capping Layers

V. Wall Dynamics in One Dimension

10. One-Dimensional Theory

11. Applications of the One-Dimensional Theory and Comparison to Experiment

VI. Wall Dynamics in Three Dimensions

12. General Domain Dynamics

VII. Low-Velocity Dynamics with Vertical Bloch Lines

13. Hard-Wall Dynamics

14. Small Numbers of Vertical Bloch Lines

VIII. Nonlinear Wall Motion in Two Dimensions

15. Bloch-Line Model

16. Comparison to Experiment

17. Advanced Topics in Two Dimensions

IX. Nonlinear Bubble Translation

18. Theory of Nonlinear Bubble Translation

19. Comparison to Experiment

20. Gradientless Propulsion or Automotion

21. Device Dynamics

X. Wall Waves and Microwave Effects

22. Wall-Wave Spectra

23. Microwave Effects

References

List of Commonly Used Symbols

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214764

About the Author

A. P. Malozemoff

J. C. Slonczewski

About the Editor

Raymond Wolfe

