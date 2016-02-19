Magnetic Domain Walls in Bubble Materials covers the physics of domain walls in bubble domain materials. The book describes the microscopic origins and characteristics of the material parameters; the principles of domain statics and the Landau-Lifshitz equation, which is the basic equation of magnetization dynamics; and its physical significance. The text then discusses the experimental techniques, both static and dynamic, used in studying domain walls; the static internal structure of bubble-domain walls; the Bloch-wall dynamics based on one-dimensional solutions of the Landau-Lifshitz equation; and the wall-motion theory.

The theory to low velocity phenomena in domain walls containing vertical Bloch; high-velocity radial and quasi-planar wall motions; and nonlinear bubble translation including the implications of the theory for bubble motion in devices, are also considered. The book further surveys special phenomena involving vibrations and wave motions of walls, and the effects of microwave-frequency fields on walls. Engineers and materials researchers involved in the development of practical bubble devices will find the book invaluable.