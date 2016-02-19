Magnetic Domain Walls in Bubble Materials
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Magnetic Domain Walls in Bubble Materials covers the physics of domain walls in bubble domain materials. The book describes the microscopic origins and characteristics of the material parameters; the principles of domain statics and the Landau-Lifshitz equation, which is the basic equation of magnetization dynamics; and its physical significance. The text then discusses the experimental techniques, both static and dynamic, used in studying domain walls; the static internal structure of bubble-domain walls; the Bloch-wall dynamics based on one-dimensional solutions of the Landau-Lifshitz equation; and the wall-motion theory.
The theory to low velocity phenomena in domain walls containing vertical Bloch; high-velocity radial and quasi-planar wall motions; and nonlinear bubble translation including the implications of the theory for bubble motion in devices, are also considered. The book further surveys special phenomena involving vibrations and wave motions of walls, and the effects of microwave-frequency fields on walls. Engineers and materials researchers involved in the development of practical bubble devices will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
II. Resume of Classical Magnetism and Bubble Domain Statics
1. Static Material Parameters
2. Domain Statics
3. Landau-Lifshitz Equation and Dynamic Material Parameters
III. Experimental Techniques
4. Techniques of Domain-Wall Observation
5. Dynamical Techniques with a Restoring Force
6. Gradient Propagation of Bubbles: The Case of Zero Restoring Force
IV. Domain-Wall Statics
7. One-Dimensional Model
8. Bloch-Line Statics
9. Bloch Points, State Transitions, and Capping Layers
V. Wall Dynamics in One Dimension
10. One-Dimensional Theory
11. Applications of the One-Dimensional Theory and Comparison to Experiment
VI. Wall Dynamics in Three Dimensions
12. General Domain Dynamics
VII. Low-Velocity Dynamics with Vertical Bloch Lines
13. Hard-Wall Dynamics
14. Small Numbers of Vertical Bloch Lines
VIII. Nonlinear Wall Motion in Two Dimensions
15. Bloch-Line Model
16. Comparison to Experiment
17. Advanced Topics in Two Dimensions
IX. Nonlinear Bubble Translation
18. Theory of Nonlinear Bubble Translation
19. Comparison to Experiment
20. Gradientless Propulsion or Automotion
21. Device Dynamics
X. Wall Waves and Microwave Effects
22. Wall-Wave Spectra
23. Microwave Effects
References
List of Commonly Used Symbols
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th November 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214764