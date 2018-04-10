Magmas Under Pressure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113011, 9780128112748

Magmas Under Pressure

1st Edition

Advances in High-Pressure Experiments on Structure and Properties of Melts

Editors: Yoshio Kono Chrystèle Sanloup
eBook ISBN: 9780128112748
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113011
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2018
Page Count: 514
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
131.00
111.35
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Magmas under Pressure: Advances in High-Pressure Experiments on Structure and Properties of Melts summarizes recent advances in experimental technologies for studying magmas at high pressures. In the past decade, new developments in high-pressure experiments, particularly with synchrotron X-ray techniques, have advanced the study of magmas under pressure. These new experiments have revealed significant changes of structure and physical properties of magmas under pressure, which significantly improves our understanding of the behavior of magmas in the earth’s interior.

This book is an important reference, not only in the earth and planetary sciences, but also in other scientific fields, such as physics, chemistry, material sciences, engineering and in industrial applications, such as glass formation and metallurgical processing.

Key Features

  • Includes research and examples of high-pressure technologies for studying the structure and properties of magma
  • Summarizes the current knowledge on the structure and properties of high-pressure magma
  • Highlights the importance of magma in understanding the evolution of the earth’s interior

Readership

Primary: Geochemists, geophysicists, earth scientists, mineralogists, and petrologists

Secondary: Physicists, chemists and material scientists

Table of Contents

Magmas in the Earth’s interior
1. Primary mantle melts
Stephen Foley and Zsanett Pinter
2. Carbon-bearing magmas in the Earth’s deep interior
Konstantin D. Litasov and Anton Shatskiy
3. The influence of pressure on the properties and origins of hydrous silicate liquids in Earth's interior 
Craig Manning
4. Melting in the Earth’s deep interior
Guillaume Fiquet

Advances in experimental studies of melts at high pressures
5. X-ray diffraction structure measurement
Chrystèle Sanloup and Charlotte de Grouchy
6. X-ray absorption spectroscopy measurement
Max Wilke
7. Synchrotron Mossbauer spectroscopy measurement
Takaya Mitsui
8. Vibrational properties of glasses and melts
Wim Malfait
9. Density and elasticity measurements for liquid materials
Hidenori Terasaki and Keisuke Nishida
10. Viscosity measurement
Yoshio Kono
11. Electrical conductivity measurement
Takashi Yoshino

Current knowledge on structure and properties of magmas under pressure
12. Structure and properties of silicate magmas
Tatsuya Sakamaki
13. Densification mechanisms of oxide glasses and melts
Philip Stephen Salmon
14. Silicate glasses under ultrahigh pressure conditions
Motohiko Murakami
15. Melts under extreme conditions from shock experiments
Paul D. Asimow
16. Simulation of silicate magmas under pressure
Bijaya B. Karki, Dipta Bhanu Ghosh and Suraj K. Bajgain

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128112748
Paperback ISBN:
9780128113011

About the Editor

Yoshio Kono

Yoshio Kono is a beamline scientist at a synchrotron X-ray facility (HPCAT at the Advanced Photon Source) in the USA. He manages an X-ray experimental station for high-pressure studies of melts. He studies structure and physical properties of not only magmas in Earth science but also liquids and amorphous materials in physics and material sciences. He received Ph.D. in environmental and natural sciences at Yokohama National University, Japan, at 2006.

Affiliations and Expertise

Geophysical Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, USA

Chrystèle Sanloup

Chrystèle Sanloup is a professor of Earth sciences in Paris (Sorbonne Université), France. Her main interests are the chemical and physical properties of geomaterials at the extreme pressure and temperature conditions found in planetary interiors. She is specialized in in situ X-ray synchrotron based techniques, in particular for the measurement of melts properties. She received a PhD in Universe Sciences at Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, France, 2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Institute of Earth Sciences, University Pierre and Marie Curie, Paris, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.