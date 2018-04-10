Magmas Under Pressure
1st Edition
Advances in High-Pressure Experiments on Structure and Properties of Melts
Description
Magmas under Pressure: Advances in High-Pressure Experiments on Structure and Properties of Melts summarizes recent advances in experimental technologies for studying magmas at high pressures. In the past decade, new developments in high-pressure experiments, particularly with synchrotron X-ray techniques, have advanced the study of magmas under pressure. These new experiments have revealed significant changes of structure and physical properties of magmas under pressure, which significantly improves our understanding of the behavior of magmas in the earth’s interior.
This book is an important reference, not only in the earth and planetary sciences, but also in other scientific fields, such as physics, chemistry, material sciences, engineering and in industrial applications, such as glass formation and metallurgical processing.
Key Features
- Includes research and examples of high-pressure technologies for studying the structure and properties of magma
- Summarizes the current knowledge on the structure and properties of high-pressure magma
- Highlights the importance of magma in understanding the evolution of the earth’s interior
Readership
Primary: Geochemists, geophysicists, earth scientists, mineralogists, and petrologists
Secondary: Physicists, chemists and material scientists
Table of Contents
Magmas in the Earth’s interior
1. Primary mantle melts
Stephen Foley and Zsanett Pinter
2. Carbon-bearing magmas in the Earth’s deep interior
Konstantin D. Litasov and Anton Shatskiy
3. The influence of pressure on the properties and origins of hydrous silicate liquids in Earth's interior
Craig Manning
4. Melting in the Earth’s deep interior
Guillaume Fiquet
Advances in experimental studies of melts at high pressures
5. X-ray diffraction structure measurement
Chrystèle Sanloup and Charlotte de Grouchy
6. X-ray absorption spectroscopy measurement
Max Wilke
7. Synchrotron Mossbauer spectroscopy measurement
Takaya Mitsui
8. Vibrational properties of glasses and melts
Wim Malfait
9. Density and elasticity measurements for liquid materials
Hidenori Terasaki and Keisuke Nishida
10. Viscosity measurement
Yoshio Kono
11. Electrical conductivity measurement
Takashi Yoshino
Current knowledge on structure and properties of magmas under pressure
12. Structure and properties of silicate magmas
Tatsuya Sakamaki
13. Densification mechanisms of oxide glasses and melts
Philip Stephen Salmon
14. Silicate glasses under ultrahigh pressure conditions
Motohiko Murakami
15. Melts under extreme conditions from shock experiments
Paul D. Asimow
16. Simulation of silicate magmas under pressure
Bijaya B. Karki, Dipta Bhanu Ghosh and Suraj K. Bajgain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112748
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113011
About the Editor
Yoshio Kono
Yoshio Kono is a beamline scientist at a synchrotron X-ray facility (HPCAT at the Advanced Photon Source) in the USA. He manages an X-ray experimental station for high-pressure studies of melts. He studies structure and physical properties of not only magmas in Earth science but also liquids and amorphous materials in physics and material sciences. He received Ph.D. in environmental and natural sciences at Yokohama National University, Japan, at 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geophysical Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, USA
Chrystèle Sanloup
Chrystèle Sanloup is a professor of Earth sciences in Paris (Sorbonne Université), France. Her main interests are the chemical and physical properties of geomaterials at the extreme pressure and temperature conditions found in planetary interiors. She is specialized in in situ X-ray synchrotron based techniques, in particular for the measurement of melts properties. She received a PhD in Universe Sciences at Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, France, 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Earth Sciences, University Pierre and Marie Curie, Paris, France