Since its first publication more than 35 years ago, MacSween’s Pathology of the Liver, by Drs. Alastair D. Burt, Linda D. Ferrell, and Stefan G. Hübscher, has established itself as the definitive reference on liver pathology. The 7th Edition continues the tradition of excellence with more than 1,000 high-quality illustrations, coverage of the new and emerging diagnostic applications and techniques that pathologists must be familiar with, an up-to-date review of drug-induced injury, and much more. A must-have for every surgical pathologist, MacSween’s remains the most authoritative and comprehensive book in its field.