MacSween's Pathology of the Liver
7th Edition
Description
Since its first publication more than 35 years ago, MacSween’s Pathology of the Liver, by Drs. Alastair D. Burt, Linda D. Ferrell, and Stefan G. Hübscher, has established itself as the definitive reference on liver pathology. The 7th Edition continues the tradition of excellence with more than 1,000 high-quality illustrations, coverage of the new and emerging diagnostic applications and techniques that pathologists must be familiar with, an up-to-date review of drug-induced injury, and much more. A must-have for every surgical pathologist, MacSween’s remains the most authoritative and comprehensive book in its field.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art coverage of all malignant and benign hepatobiliary disorders from an international "who’s who" in the field.
- Helps you quickly recognize the wide variety of liver appearances that result from infections, tumors, and tumor-like lesions, as well as organ damage caused by drugs and toxins.
- Features 1,000+ full-color illustrations that provide a complete visual guide to each tumor or tumor-like lesion and assist in the recognition and diagnosis of any tissue sample you’re likely to encounter.
- Incorporates relevant data from ancillary techniques (immunohistochemistry, cytogenetics, and molecular genetics), giving you the tools required to master the latest breakthroughs in diagnostic technology.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Structure, Function, and Responses to Injury
Chapter 2. Cellular and Molecular Techniques
Chapter 3. Developmental and Inherited Liver Disease
Chapter 4. Disorders of Iron Overload
Chapter 5. Fatty Liver Disease
Chapter 6. Viral Hepatitis
Chapter 7. Other Viral and Infectious Diseases
Chapter 8. Autoimmune Hepatitis
Chapter 9. Bile Duct Diseases
Chapter 10. Diseases of the Gallbladder
Chapter 11. Vascular Disorders
Chapter 12. Drugs and Toxins
Chapter 13. Tumours and Tumourlike Lesions
Chapter 14. Transplantation Pathology
Chapter 15. Liver in Systemic Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702066979
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508698
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073236
About the Author
Alastair Burt
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Medicine, Head of the School of Medicine, The University of Adelaide, Faculty of Health Sciences, Adelaide, Australia
Linda Ferrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Vice-Chair of Clinical Affairs, Director of Surgical Pathology, Department of Anatomic Pathology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
Stefan Hubscher
Affiliations and Expertise
Leith Professor and Professor of Hepatic Pathology, University of Birmingham; Consultant Histopathologist, University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, United Kingdom