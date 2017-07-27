MacSween's Pathology of the Liver - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702066979, 9780323508698

MacSween's Pathology of the Liver

7th Edition

Authors: Alastair Burt Linda Ferrell Stefan Hubscher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702066979
eBook ISBN: 9780323508698
eBook ISBN: 9780702073236
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2017
Page Count: 1056
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Since its first publication more than 35 years ago, MacSween’s Pathology of the Liver, by Drs. Alastair D. Burt, Linda D. Ferrell, and Stefan G. Hübscher, has established itself as the definitive reference on liver pathology. The 7th Edition continues the tradition of excellence with more than 1,000 high-quality illustrations, coverage of the new and emerging diagnostic applications and techniques that pathologists must be familiar with, an up-to-date review of drug-induced injury, and much more. A must-have for every surgical pathologist, MacSween’s remains the most authoritative and comprehensive book in its field.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art coverage of all malignant and benign hepatobiliary disorders from an international "who’s who" in the field.

  • Helps you quickly recognize the wide variety of liver appearances that result from infections, tumors, and tumor-like lesions, as well as organ damage caused by drugs and toxins.

  • Features 1,000+ full-color illustrations that provide a complete visual guide to each tumor or tumor-like lesion and assist in the recognition and diagnosis of any tissue sample you’re likely to encounter.

  • Incorporates relevant data from ancillary techniques (immunohistochemistry, cytogenetics, and molecular genetics), giving you the tools required to master the latest breakthroughs in diagnostic technology.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Structure, Function, and Responses to Injury

Chapter 2. Cellular and Molecular Techniques

Chapter 3. Developmental and Inherited Liver Disease

Chapter 4. Disorders of Iron Overload

Chapter 5. Fatty Liver Disease

Chapter 6. Viral Hepatitis

Chapter 7. Other Viral and Infectious Diseases

Chapter 8. Autoimmune Hepatitis

Chapter 9. Bile Duct Diseases

Chapter 10. Diseases of the Gallbladder

Chapter 11. Vascular Disorders

Chapter 12. Drugs and Toxins

Chapter 13. Tumours and Tumourlike Lesions

Chapter 14. Transplantation Pathology

Chapter 15. Liver in Systemic Disease

Details

No. of pages:
1056
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702066979
eBook ISBN:
9780323508698
eBook ISBN:
9780702073236

About the Author

Alastair Burt

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Medicine, Head of the School of Medicine, The University of Adelaide, Faculty of Health Sciences, Adelaide, Australia

Linda Ferrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Vice-Chair of Clinical Affairs, Director of Surgical Pathology, Department of Anatomic Pathology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA

Stefan Hubscher

Affiliations and Expertise

Leith Professor and Professor of Hepatic Pathology, University of Birmingham; Consultant Histopathologist, University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.