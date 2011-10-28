MacSween's Pathology of the Liver
6th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
MacSween’s Pathology of the Liver delivers the expert know-how you need to diagnose all forms of liver pathology using the latest methods. Updated with all the most current knowledge and techniques, this medical reference book will help you more effectively evaluate and interpret both the difficult and routine cases you see in practice.
Key Features
- Compare the specimens you encounter in practice to thousands of high-quality images that capture the appearance of every type of liver disease.
- Efficiently review all the key diagnostic criteria and differential diagnoses for each lesion.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1032
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 28th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702033988
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057588
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047367
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047541
About the Author
Alastair Burt
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Medicine, Head of the School of Medicine, The University of Adelaide, Faculty of Health Sciences, Adelaide, Australia
Linda Ferrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Vice-Chair of Clinical Affairs, Director of Surgical Pathology, Department of Anatomic Pathology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
Stefan Hubscher
Affiliations and Expertise
Leith Professor and Professor of Hepatic Pathology, University of Birmingham; Consultant Histopathologist, University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bernard Portmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Hepatopathology, Guy's, King's and St. Thomas' School of Medicine, University of London; Consultant Histopathologist, Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, UK Professor
