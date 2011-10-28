MacSween's Pathology of the Liver - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702033988, 9780702057588

MacSween's Pathology of the Liver

6th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Alastair Burt Linda Ferrell Stefan Hubscher Alastair Burt Bernard Portmann Linda Ferrell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702033988
eBook ISBN: 9780702057588
eBook ISBN: 9780702047367
eBook ISBN: 9780702047541
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th October 2011
Page Count: 1032
Description

MacSween’s Pathology of the Liver delivers the expert know-how you need to diagnose all forms of liver pathology using the latest methods. Updated with all the most current knowledge and techniques, this medical reference book will help you more effectively evaluate and interpret both the difficult and routine cases you see in practice.

Key Features

  • Compare the specimens you encounter in practice to thousands of high-quality images that capture the appearance of every type of liver disease.

  • Efficiently review all the key diagnostic criteria and differential diagnoses for each lesion.

Details

1032
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Churchill Livingstone
9780702033988
9780702057588
9780702047367
9780702047541

About the Author

Alastair Burt

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Medicine, Head of the School of Medicine, The University of Adelaide, Faculty of Health Sciences, Adelaide, Australia

Linda Ferrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Vice-Chair of Clinical Affairs, Director of Surgical Pathology, Department of Anatomic Pathology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA

Stefan Hubscher

Affiliations and Expertise

Leith Professor and Professor of Hepatic Pathology, University of Birmingham; Consultant Histopathologist, University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Bernard Portmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Hepatopathology, Guy's, King's and St. Thomas' School of Medicine, University of London; Consultant Histopathologist, Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, UK Professor

