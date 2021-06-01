COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Macrophages in the Human Body - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213858

Macrophages in the Human Body

1st Edition

A Tissue Level Approach

Editors: Niels Saraiva Camara Tarcio Braga
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213858
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 341
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
155.00
200.00
150.00
175.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Through recent researches, there has been a significant number of findings involving the biology of  macrophages. Beyond the 1st line of defense, macrophages have several specific characteristics across different tissues, organs, and systems. Macrophages comprehend a heterogeneous phagocytic population with wide range phenotypes, and tissue-specific functions, such as bone resorption, extracellular matrix production, red blood cells and bacteria removal, among others. Through innate immune receptors macrophages can modulate several pathways that culminate in the production of various types of inflammatory mediators such as chemokines, cytokines, oxygen reactive species, and lipid mediators which ultimately altered the behavior of other cells. Moreover, environment signals modify and induce metabolic reprograming that its alters phenotype and functions

Macrophages in the Human Body: A Tissue Level Approach presents a current overview of the diversity of macrophages across multiple human body systems, their phenotype, function and metabolic characteristics. It covers translational aspects where there is research support to indicate the therapeutic potential.

Key Features

  • Covers translational aspects where there is research support to indicate potential therapeutic potential
  • Aims at presenting a current overview of the diversity of macrophages across multiple human body systems, their phenotype, function and metabolic characteristics
  • Introduces Macrophages generally and dive into the organ/tissue/specific representations covering their phenotype, function, and metabolic characteristics
  • Brings updated aspects of macrophages biology

Readership

Researchers, clinicians and students at PhD level and above in Biology, mainly in Immunology and cellular biology. Multidisciplinary researchers and Physicians in Infectiology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Nephrology, Orthopedy, Hematology and other medical specialties

Table of Contents

1. Ontogeny of macrophages
2. Differentiation of macrophages
3. Metabolic requirement for macrophages
4. Sensor and effector mechanisms of macrophages
5. Spleen, lymph nodes and  lymphoid tissues - Inflammatory system
6. Kidney - Inflammatory and remodeling system
7. Skin - Inflammatory and epithelial system
8. Bones and cartilage - Inflammatory and skeletal system
9. Brain - Inflammatory and nervous system
10. Intestines - Inflammatory and digestive system
11. Lungs - Inflammatory and respiratory system
12. Liver - Inflammatory and liver system
13. Heart and vessels - Inflammatory and cardiovascular system
14. Male and female reproductive organs - Inflammatory and reproductive system
15. Targeting macrophages in systemic diseases

Details

No. of pages:
341
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213858

About the Editors

Niels Saraiva Camara

Dr. Niels Olson Sairava Camara: Currently full professor of Department of Immunology at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of São Paulo (since 2011). Visiting Professor at the University of Tours, France in 2006. His laboratory has experience in nephrology area and in cellular and applied immunology, acting on the following topics: kidney transplantation, experimental models of acute and chronic kidney diseases, ischemia and reperfusion injury, regulatory cells and stem cells in kidney diseases. More recently, the laboratory has been studying the microbiota interface, cellular metabolism and inflammation in models of autoimmunity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Immunology, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Tarcio Braga

Dr. Tarcio Braga: Currently full professor of the Department of Pathology at the Federal University of Parana. Has experience with research on Inflammation, fibrosis, and inborn immunology. His laboratory has experience in the immunology of fibrotic and regenerative processes. Adjunct Professor at Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). Concluded the Biomedical course at the Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro. He holds a PhD in Sciences from the Department of Immunology of the University of São Paulo-SP, with a sandwich period at the University of Maryland and at the University of California, San Francisco.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology, Federal University of Parana, Parana, Brazil

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.