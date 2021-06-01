Through recent researches, there has been a significant number of findings involving the biology of macrophages. Beyond the 1st line of defense, macrophages have several specific characteristics across different tissues, organs, and systems. Macrophages comprehend a heterogeneous phagocytic population with wide range phenotypes, and tissue-specific functions, such as bone resorption, extracellular matrix production, red blood cells and bacteria removal, among others. Through innate immune receptors macrophages can modulate several pathways that culminate in the production of various types of inflammatory mediators such as chemokines, cytokines, oxygen reactive species, and lipid mediators which ultimately altered the behavior of other cells. Moreover, environment signals modify and induce metabolic reprograming that its alters phenotype and functions

Macrophages in the Human Body: A Tissue Level Approach presents a current overview of the diversity of macrophages across multiple human body systems, their phenotype, function and metabolic characteristics. It covers translational aspects where there is research support to indicate the therapeutic potential.