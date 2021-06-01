Macrophages in the Human Body
1st Edition
A Tissue Level Approach
Description
Through recent researches, there has been a significant number of findings involving the biology of macrophages. Beyond the 1st line of defense, macrophages have several specific characteristics across different tissues, organs, and systems. Macrophages comprehend a heterogeneous phagocytic population with wide range phenotypes, and tissue-specific functions, such as bone resorption, extracellular matrix production, red blood cells and bacteria removal, among others. Through innate immune receptors macrophages can modulate several pathways that culminate in the production of various types of inflammatory mediators such as chemokines, cytokines, oxygen reactive species, and lipid mediators which ultimately altered the behavior of other cells. Moreover, environment signals modify and induce metabolic reprograming that its alters phenotype and functions
Macrophages in the Human Body: A Tissue Level Approach presents a current overview of the diversity of macrophages across multiple human body systems, their phenotype, function and metabolic characteristics. It covers translational aspects where there is research support to indicate the therapeutic potential.
Key Features
- Covers translational aspects where there is research support to indicate potential therapeutic potential
- Aims at presenting a current overview of the diversity of macrophages across multiple human body systems, their phenotype, function and metabolic characteristics
- Introduces Macrophages generally and dive into the organ/tissue/specific representations covering their phenotype, function, and metabolic characteristics
- Brings updated aspects of macrophages biology
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and students at PhD level and above in Biology, mainly in Immunology and cellular biology. Multidisciplinary researchers and Physicians in Infectiology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Nephrology, Orthopedy, Hematology and other medical specialties
Table of Contents
1. Ontogeny of macrophages
2. Differentiation of macrophages
3. Metabolic requirement for macrophages
4. Sensor and effector mechanisms of macrophages
5. Spleen, lymph nodes and lymphoid tissues - Inflammatory system
6. Kidney - Inflammatory and remodeling system
7. Skin - Inflammatory and epithelial system
8. Bones and cartilage - Inflammatory and skeletal system
9. Brain - Inflammatory and nervous system
10. Intestines - Inflammatory and digestive system
11. Lungs - Inflammatory and respiratory system
12. Liver - Inflammatory and liver system
13. Heart and vessels - Inflammatory and cardiovascular system
14. Male and female reproductive organs - Inflammatory and reproductive system
15. Targeting macrophages in systemic diseases
About the Editors
Niels Saraiva Camara
Dr. Niels Olson Sairava Camara: Currently full professor of Department of Immunology at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of São Paulo (since 2011). Visiting Professor at the University of Tours, France in 2006. His laboratory has experience in nephrology area and in cellular and applied immunology, acting on the following topics: kidney transplantation, experimental models of acute and chronic kidney diseases, ischemia and reperfusion injury, regulatory cells and stem cells in kidney diseases. More recently, the laboratory has been studying the microbiota interface, cellular metabolism and inflammation in models of autoimmunity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Immunology, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil
Tarcio Braga
Dr. Tarcio Braga: Currently full professor of the Department of Pathology at the Federal University of Parana. Has experience with research on Inflammation, fibrosis, and inborn immunology. His laboratory has experience in the immunology of fibrotic and regenerative processes. Adjunct Professor at Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). Concluded the Biomedical course at the Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro. He holds a PhD in Sciences from the Department of Immunology of the University of São Paulo-SP, with a sandwich period at the University of Maryland and at the University of California, San Francisco.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology, Federal University of Parana, Parana, Brazil
