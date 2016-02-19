Macrophage Regulation of Immunity contains the proceedings of a conference held in Augusta, Michigan, on March 12-14, 1979. The papers examine the role of macrophages in the regulation of cellular immune reactions. They highlight the interaction between macrophages and T cells, along with immune response gene control and macrophage secretion of a number of lymphostimulatory molecules. Organized into six sections encompassing 35 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of antigen handling and presentation, immune response gene control, antigen-presenting cells, and factors affecting lymphocyte-macrophage interactions. It then discusses genetic control of T cell-macrophage interaction in helper cell induction in vitro; mechanisms underlying the interaction of guinea pig T lymphocytes with antigen-pulsed macrophages; and secretion of arachidonic acid oxygenation products by mononuclear phagocytes and their possible role as modulators of lymphocyte function. The book also covers regulation of intracellular killing by extracellular stimulation of the monocyte membrane, and adjuvant activation of macrophage functions. Students and scientists will find this book extremely helpful.

Section 1. Antigen Handling and Presentation—Ir Gene Control I

Determinant Selection and Macrophage-Mediated Ir Gene Function

The Role of Macrophages in Determining the Balance of Regulatory T Cells Specific for L-Glutamic Acid60-L-Alanine30-L-Tyrosine10(GAT)

Restrictions on Macrophage-Lymphoid Cell Interactions in Secondary Antibody Responses to Fowl Gamma Globulin in Vitro

Macrophage Regulation of Guinea Pig T Lymphocyte Responses to Human Fibrinopeptide B1

The Role of Antigenic Determinants in Macrophage-T Lymphocyte Interaction

T Cell-Macrophage Interaction in Infection to the Intracellular Pathogen Listeria monocytogenes

Attempts at Determinant-Specific Antibody Blockade of Macrophage Presentation

Section 2. Antigen Handling and Presentation—Ir Gene Control II

H-2-Restricted Presentation of Antigen to T Helper Cells in Vivo

Expression of/-Region Genes during Helper T Cell Maturation of Induction

The Role of Antigen-Presenting Cells in Effector Helper T Cell Action

Interactions of Macrophages and T Cells in the Development of Antibody and Proliferative Responses

Major Histocompatibility Complex Restricted Helper T Cell Recognition of Accessory Cells but Not B Cells

Section 3. Ir Gene Control—Physical Interactions between Macrophages and Lymphocytes

Genetic Control of T Cell-Macrophage Interaction in Helper Cell Induction in Vitro

Macrophage-T Cell Interaction in a Primary Antibody Response Dependent on an I-J Subregion Macrophage Determinant

Antigen Specific Physical Interaction between Macrophages and T Lymphocytes

Mechanisms Underlying the Interaction of Guinea Pig T Lymphocytes with Antigen-Pulsed Macrophages

Quantitation of Genetically Restricted T Cell-Macrophage Binding

Section 4. Antigen-Presenting Cells

Characterization of the Accessory Cells Required in T Lymphocyte Dependent Antigen-Specific Immune Responses

Antigen-Presenting Lymphoid Tumors in the Murine T Lymphocyte Proliferative Response to DNP-Ovalbumin and Poly(Glu55Lys36Phe9)

Langerhans Cell-Lymphocyte Interactions

Dendritic Cells, an Important New Cell Type in MHC-Linked Functions

Macrophage Heterogeneity: Membrane Markers and Properties of Macrophage Subpopulations

Macrophage Heterogeneity in the Stimulation of T Cell Proliferation

Isolation of Guinea Pig Kupffer Cells and in Vitro Analysis of Their Capacity to Interact with T Lymphocytes for the Induction of Immune Responses

Section 5. Factors Affecting Lymphocyte-Macrophage Interactions

Secretion of Arachidonic Acid Oxygenation Products by Mononuclear Phagocytes: Their Possible Significance as Modulators of Lymphocyte Function

Role of Macrophages in the Regulation of Thymocyte Proliferation and Differentiation

Role of Cytokine- and Endotoxin-Induced Monokines in Lymphocyte Proliferation, Differentiation, and Immunoglobulin Production

The Use of Synthetic Compounds to Replace the Macrophage Requirement for T Lymphocyte Activation

Comparison of the Effects of Macrophages, 2-Mercaptoethanol, and Levamisole on Lymphoid Cells

Information Transfer between T Cell Sets: The Macrophage Is the Message

Section 6. Regulation of Macrophage Function

Regulation of Intracellular Killing by Extracellular Stimulation of the Monocyte Membrane

The Use of Cloned Mononuclear Phagocytes to Study Immunoregulation

Control of Macrophage-T Cell Interactions

Adjuvant Activation of Macrophage Functions

Evidence That Monocyte-Mediated Cellular Recognition Phenomena Are Mediated by Receptors with Specificity for Simple Oligosaccharides

Author Index

Subject Index





