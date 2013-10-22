Macromolecular Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127656038, 9780080926643

Macromolecular Physics

1st Edition

Crystal Melting

Authors: Bernhard Wunderlich
eBook ISBN: 9780080926643
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127656038
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 363
Description

This third volume completes the first part of the project " Macromolecular Physics." The first volume dealt with the description of macromolecular crystals; the second volume dealt with crystal growth; and the third volume summarizes our knowledge of the melting of linear, flexible macromolecules. The discussion in the three volumes goes from reasonably well-established topics, such as the structure, morphology, and defects in crystals, to topics still in flux, such as crystal nucleation, detailed growth mechanisms, and annealing processes, to arrive at the present topics of equilibrium, nonequilibrium, and copolymer melting. Our knowledge is quite limited on many aspects of these latter topics.

Readership

Professors and Students in the study of Macromolecular Physics.

Table of Contents

List of Tables. Preface. Acknowledgments. Contents of Volumes of 1 and 2. Equilibrium Melting. Irreversible Melting. Copolymer and Isomer Melting. Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
363
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926643
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127656038

About the Author

Bernhard Wunderlich

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechic Institute

