Macromolecular Physics V1

Macromolecular Physics, Volume 1: Crystal Structure, Morphology, Defects provides a unified treatment of crystals of linear macromolecules.

This book is organized into four chapters: structure of macromolecules, microscopic structure of crystals, crystal morphology, and defect crystal. This publication specifically discusses the macromolecular hypothesis, molecular conformation, and synthesis of macromolecules. The discovery and proof of the lattice theory, structures of minimum free energy, and crystal structures of macromolecules are also deliberated. This publication likewise covers the macromolecular crystals, macroscopic recognition of defects, and deformation of polymer crystals.

This volume is a good reference for physicists, scientists, and specialists concerned with research on crystals of linear macromolecules.