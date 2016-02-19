Macromolecular Physics V1
Macromolecular Physics, Volume 1: Crystal Structure, Morphology, Defects provides a unified treatment of crystals of linear macromolecules.
This book is organized into four chapters: structure of macromolecules, microscopic structure of crystals, crystal morphology, and defect crystal. This publication specifically discusses the macromolecular hypothesis, molecular conformation, and synthesis of macromolecules. The discovery and proof of the lattice theory, structures of minimum free energy, and crystal structures of macromolecules are also deliberated. This publication likewise covers the macromolecular crystals, macroscopic recognition of defects, and deformation of polymer crystals.
This volume is a good reference for physicists, scientists, and specialists concerned with research on crystals of linear macromolecules.
Chapter I The Structure of Macromolecules
1.1 The Macromolecular Hypothesis
1.2 The Synthesis of Macromolecules
1.3 The Molecular Weight
1.4 The Molecular Conformation
1.5 Isomers and Copolymers
Chapter II The Microscopic Structure of Crystals
2.1 Discovery and Proof of the Lattice Theory
2.2 Motif and Repetition Scheme
2.2.1 Translation Lattices
2.2.2 Point Groups
2.2.3 Space Groups
2.2.4 Combination of Motif and Repetition Scheme
2.3 Structures of Minimum Free Energy
2.3.1 Atomic Radii
2.3.2 Close Packing of Spheres
2.3.3 Close Packing of Molecules
2.3.4 Rotational Isomers
2.3.5 Helices
2.3.6 Packing of Macromolecules
2.4 Crystal Structures of Macromolecules
2.4.1 Class 1 Polymers
2.4.2 Vinyl Polymers
2.4.3 Diene Polymers
2.4.4 Polyoxides
2.4.5 Polyesters
2.4.6 Polyamides
2.4.7 Other Polymers
2.4.8 Isomorphism
2.4.9 Other Regular Structures
Chapter III The Crystal Morphology
3.1 Crystal Morphology
3.1.1 History
3.1.2 Crystal Symmetry and Form
3.2 Macromolecular Crystals
3.2.1 Early Investigations
3.2.2 Chain Folding
3.3 Lamellar Crystals
3.3.1 Extended Chain Lamellae
3.3.2 Folded Chain Lamellae
3.3.3 Multilayer Crystals
3.4 Epitaxy
3.4.1 Epitaxy on Oriented Polymer Related Surfaces
3.4.2 Epitaxy on Nonpolymeric Crystals
3.4.3 Epitaxy on Other Surfaces
3.5 Twinned Crystals
3.6 Dendrites
3.6.1 Formation of Dendrites
3.6.2 Morphology of Dendrites
3.7 Spherulites
3.7.1 General Principles of Spherulite Crystallization
3.7.2 Optical Properties of Spherulites
3.7.3 Extended Chain Spherulites
3.7.4 Folded Chain Spherulites
3.8 Fibrous Crystals
3.8.1 Fibers Grown on Crystallization during Polymerization
3.8.2 Fibers Formed on Deformation
3.8.3 Fibers Formed on Fibrillation
3.8.4 Other Fibers and Needle-like Crystals
3.9 Isometric Crystals
Chapter IV The Defect Crystal
4.1 Macroscopic Recognition of Defects
4.1.1 Density
4.1.2 X-Ray Diffraction
4.1.3 Calorimetric Methods
4.1.4 Etching Techniques
4.1.5 Infrared Absorption
4.1.6 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
4.1.7 Other Methods
4.2 Defect Concepts
4.2.1 Crystallinity
4.2.2 Paracrystallinity
4.2.3 The Kink Model
4.3 Microscopic Defects
4.3.1 Amorphous Defects
4.3.2 Surface Defects
4.3.3 Dislocations
4.3.4 Point Defects
4.4 Deformation of Polymer Crystals
4.4.1 Slip Planes
4.4.2 Kink-Bands
4.4.3 Drawing
4.4.4 Rolled Polyethylene
