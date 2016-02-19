Macromolecular Chemistry-11 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080209753, 9781483152141

Macromolecular Chemistry-11

1st Edition

Plenary and Sectional Lectures Presented at the International Symposium on Macromolecules (the Third Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky Conference)

Editors: H. Eisenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483152141
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 170
Description

Macromolecular Chemistry — 11 is a collection of lectures presented at the International Symposium on Macromolecules (The Third Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky Conference) held in Jerusalem, Israel, on July 13-18, 1975. The papers explore a wide range of topics related to macromolecular chemistry, including polyelectrolytes, biologically active synthetic polymers, and spans of polymer chains. The use of polymers as chemical reagents is also considered. This book is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an introduction to the close relation between polyelectrolytes and hydrophilic colloids. A survey of polyelectrolyte knowledge that has accumulated since about 1940 is also presented. The discussion then turns to biologically active synthetic polymers; polymers and other composites; theories of the condensed polymer state; polymer adsorption inferred from electrical double layer measurements; and mobility and conductivity of ions in and into polymeric solids. The structure and viscoelastic properties of ion-containing polymers in the solid state are also examined, along with the use of graphite insertion compounds as chemical reagents in organic chemistry. The results of research on chemical modification of cellulose are also presented. This monograph will be of interest to chemists.

Table of Contents


Polyelectrolytes, Past, Present and Future

Biologically Active Synthetic Polymers

Polymers and Other Composites

On Present Theories of the Condensed Polymer State

Statistical Mechanics of Wormlike Chains

Spans of Polymer Chains

Inference of Polymer Adsorption from Electrical Double Layer Measurements

Mobility and Conductivity of Ions in and into Polymeric Solids

Structure and Viscoelastic Properties of Ion-containing Polymers in the Solid State

Graphite Insertion Compounds as Chemical Reagents in Organic Chemistry

Recent Advances in the Use of Polymers as Chemical Reagents

Selectivity of Polyelectrolyte Membranes

Synthetic Polymeric Membranes: Practical Applications—Past, Present and Future

The Use of Macroreticular Polymeric Adsorbents for the Treatment of Waste Effluents

Membrane Separation Processes in Advanced Waste Water Treatment

Polymeric Materials in the Physiological Environment

The Provision of Toughness in One and Two Phase Polymers

Current Research on Chemical Modification of Cellulose

The Morphology and Chemical Structure of Wool

