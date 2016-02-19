Macromolecular Chemistry — 11 is a collection of lectures presented at the International Symposium on Macromolecules (The Third Aharon Katzir-Katchalsky Conference) held in Jerusalem, Israel, on July 13-18, 1975. The papers explore a wide range of topics related to macromolecular chemistry, including polyelectrolytes, biologically active synthetic polymers, and spans of polymer chains. The use of polymers as chemical reagents is also considered. This book is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an introduction to the close relation between polyelectrolytes and hydrophilic colloids. A survey of polyelectrolyte knowledge that has accumulated since about 1940 is also presented. The discussion then turns to biologically active synthetic polymers; polymers and other composites; theories of the condensed polymer state; polymer adsorption inferred from electrical double layer measurements; and mobility and conductivity of ions in and into polymeric solids. The structure and viscoelastic properties of ion-containing polymers in the solid state are also examined, along with the use of graphite insertion compounds as chemical reagents in organic chemistry. The results of research on chemical modification of cellulose are also presented. This monograph will be of interest to chemists.