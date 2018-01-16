Macroeconomics of Climate Change in a Dualistic Economy
1st Edition
A Regional General Equilibrium Analysis
Description
Macroeconomics of Climate Change in a Dualistic Economy: A Regional General Equilibrium Analysis generates significant, genuinely novel insights about dual economies and sustainable economic growth. These insights are generalize-able and applicable worldwide. The authors overcome existing limitations in general equilibrium modeling. By concentrating on tensions between green growth and dualism, they consider the global efforts against climate change and opposition by specific countries based on economic development needs. Using Turkey as their primary example, they address these two most discussed and difficult issues related to policy setting, blazing a path for those seeking an applied economic research framework to study such economic considerations.
Key Features
- Couples a CGE climate change mitigation policy analysis with a dual economy approach
- Presents methods to model and assess policy instruments for mitigating climate change
- Provides data sets and models on a freely-accessible companion website
- Offers a path for those seeking an applied economic research framework to study economic considerations
Readership
Graduate students, applied researchers, and practitioners working in sustainable development from academia and the public sector
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Patterns of Growth in a Dual Economy: Turkey
3. Energy and Environmental Policy against Climate Change in Turkey
4. Modeling for Green Growth: Environmental Policy in a Dualistic Peripheral Economy
5. Policy Analysis: Socially Responsible Modeling for the Peripheral World
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135204
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135198
About the Author
Sevil Acar
Sevil Acar joined the School of Applied Disciplines at Boğaziçi University in September 2018. She has acted as the director of the Centre for Energy and Environment Research and the chair of the Economics Department at Altınbaş University. Her research focuses on environmental and resource economics, particularly on natural capital accounting, sustainable development indicators, climate change, and the resource curse. Dr. Sevil is a lead author for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) Regional Assessment for Europe and Central Asia. Her articles appeared in Structural Change and Economic Dynamics, Ecological Economics, International Review of Environmental and Resource Economics, Ecological Indicators, Energy Policy, and Journal of Environment & Development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey
Ebru Voyvoda
Ebru Voyvoda teaches in the Department of Economics at Middle East Technical University. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from Bilkent University. Her research interests include applied general equilibrium modelling for policy analysis, quantitative methods in macro-economic models, and economic growth. She has written for Economic Modeling, Middle East Development Journal, and the Journal of Policy Modeling, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey
Erinc Yeldan
Erinç Yeldan is a professor of economics and the dean of the Faculty of Economics, Social and Administrative Sciences at Bilkent University. He is an executive member of the International Development Economists Associates (IDEAs), New Delhi, and a member of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) International Resource Panel (IRP). Dr. Yeldan’s recent work focuses on development macroeconomics and on empirical, dynamic general equilibrium models with emphasis on the Turkish economy. He was a recipient of Young Scientist Award of the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) in 1998. His works have been cited among the list of Top 500 Economists by a research conducted by the European Economic Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bilkent University, Ankara, Turkey
Reviews
"A careful and professional analysis of growth, development and climate change, built broadly on a Kaldorian understanding of structural change, and with deep and specific application to the Turkish case." --James K. Galbraith, The University of Texas at Austin
"This remarkable study shows how strategies to mitigate climate change can also address macroeconomic imbalances and dualistic development. With a detailed analysis of Turkey, the authors show how a more equitable development trajectory could reduce CO2 emissions and at the same time expand income and employment. Essential reading for anyone concerned with development in an increasingly fragile planet." --Jayati Ghosh, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and International Development Economics Associates
"An excellent reading on the dual characteristics of the economies and the related methodological challenges and approaches for addressing 21st century questions on the 'greening' of the economies." --Stella Tsani, Athens University of Economics and Business
"This pioneering study of the Turkish economy develops a multi-sectoral, multi-regional model to capture its structure and dynamics to analyse and advocate alternative policies for regional development and mitigation of environmental pollution and climate change. It argues that only indigenous industrialization, development and energy strategies offer a viable alternative to the market dynamics likely to exacerbate social inequalities, exclusion and unrest." --Jomo Kwame Sundaram
"In the current context of climate change, Acar, Yeldan, and Voyvoda have written an important new study on environmental policy, energy use, and green development. Using general equilibrium discipline, they propose a coherent strategy within a regional development programme which illustrates that Turkey can achieve both mitigation of GHG and C02 emissions and expansion in income and employment within a more equitable and sustained development path. This remarkable research will be of interest to graduate students, academics, applied researchers and policy makers in Turkey and other developing countries that are confronted with a dual economy of an advanced modern sector generating and sustaining characteristics of a poverty trap in the traditional sector." —Patrick Georges, University of Ottawa