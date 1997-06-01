Macro-Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563334, 9781782420576

Macro-Engineering

1st Edition

MIT Brunel Lectures on Global Infrastructure

Authors: F P Davidson E G Frankl C L Meador
eBook ISBN: 9781782420576
Hardcover ISBN: 9781898563334
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 1997
Page Count: 210
Table of Contents

The Suez canal revisited: 19th century global infrastructure; Operation Mulberry: A floating transportable harbour for World-war II normandy invasion; Financial engineering for the channel tunnel; Old cities and new towns for tomorrow’s infrastructure; Inland transport in Europe; Lessons learnt from major projects; Guided transport systems: Low-impact, high volume fail-safe transport; Prefabricated and relocatable artificial island technology; Command tactical information system: Military software for macro-engineering projects; Prospects for the next century: Survey and suggestions.

Description

This volume makes available a reflection on large-scale engineering for building a better world. International authorities from engineering, oceanography, academia, public service, and law describe how great and imaginative concepts may be refined, tested, adapted, financed, implemented and put to use. Here are records and commentaries about some of the world's significant engineering achievements, including the planning and design of Nigeria's new capital city, and the use of software by the US military to clean up the Exxon-Valdez oil spill pollution in Alaska.

Key Features

  • Describes a method of large-scale engineering for building a better world
  • Provides records and commentaries about significant engineering achievements
  • International authorities from engineering, oceanography, academia, public service and law describe how great and imaginative concepts may be refined, tested, adapted, financed and implemented

Readership

Engineers, professionals, and academics

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782420576
Hardcover ISBN:
9781898563334

About the Authors

F P Davidson Author

Frank P. Davidson, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

E G Frankl Author

Ernst G. Frankel, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

C L Meador Author

C. Laurence Meador, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Macro-Engineering Research Group, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA

