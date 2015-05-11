Macleod's Clinical OSCEs
1st Edition
Description
This new book for medical students contains over 60 of the most commonly encountered OSCE stations in medicine and surgery. The OSCEs are arranged according to type of skill; for example history-taking, ethics and communication, physical examination. This is an accessible book for students under pressure who are revising for a clinical OSCE. It provides simple advice, tips about preparation, and will be easily understood. It provides sample OSCE station questions and simulated patient scripts (with answers) for practice at home.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the OSCE
- History taking
- Physical examination
- Practical skills
- Ethics, communication and explanation
- Prescribing and handover
- Recognising and managing acutely unwell patients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2016
- Published:
- 11th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054822
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064838
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702054815
About the Author
Paul O'Neill
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Education, University of Manchester; Honorary Consultant Physician, University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK
Alexandra Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Brooklands Medical Practice, Manchester, UK
Tim Pattison
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Department of Ageing and Complex Medicine, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK; Honorary Lecturer, University of Manchester; Manchester, UK.
Meriel Tolhurst-Cleaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Paediatric Specialist Trainee, North Western Deanery, UK
Serena Tolhurst-Cleaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK