Macleod's Clinical OSCEs

This new book for medical students contains over 60 of the most commonly encountered OSCE stations in medicine and surgery. The OSCEs are arranged according to type of skill; for example history-taking, ethics and communication, physical examination. This is an accessible book for students under pressure who are revising for a clinical OSCE. It provides simple advice, tips about preparation, and will be easily understood. It provides sample OSCE station questions and simulated patient scripts (with answers) for practice at home.