Macleod's Clinical OSCEs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702054815, 9780702054822

Macleod's Clinical OSCEs

1st Edition

Authors: Paul O'Neill Alexandra Evans Tim Pattison Meriel Tolhurst-Cleaver Serena Tolhurst-Cleaver
eBook ISBN: 9780702054822
eBook ISBN: 9780702064838
Paperback ISBN: 9780702054815
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th May 2015
Page Count: 352
Description

This new book for medical students contains over 60 of the most commonly encountered OSCE stations in medicine and surgery. The OSCEs are arranged according to type of skill; for example history-taking, ethics and communication, physical examination. This is an accessible book for students under pressure who are revising for a clinical OSCE. It provides simple advice, tips about preparation, and will be easily understood. It provides sample OSCE station questions and simulated patient scripts (with answers) for practice at home.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction to the OSCE

  • History taking

  • Physical examination

  • Practical skills

  • Ethics, communication and explanation

  • Prescribing and handover

  • Recognising and managing acutely unwell patients

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702054822
eBook ISBN:
9780702064838
Paperback ISBN:
9780702054815

About the Author

Paul O'Neill

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medical Education, University of Manchester; Honorary Consultant Physician, University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

Alexandra Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, Brooklands Medical Practice, Manchester, UK

Tim Pattison

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Department of Ageing and Complex Medicine, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK; Honorary Lecturer, University of Manchester; Manchester, UK.

Meriel Tolhurst-Cleaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Paediatric Specialist Trainee, North Western Deanery, UK

Serena Tolhurst-Cleaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

