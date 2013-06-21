Macleod's Clinical Examination
13th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Medicine category!
This classic textbook sets out clearly and concisely how to evaluate symptoms and elicit relevant physical signs. It describes the practical skills which every clinician must acquire and develop in order to evolve diagnostic procedures and management strategies and plans. ‘Highly Commended’ in the 2006 and 2010 BMA Medical Book Competitions, this Thirteenth Edition contains over 500 clinical photographs and diagrams to illustrate the text, with new topics added to make the book even more comprehensive.
This Thirteenth Edition has four sections:
- History taking and general examination.
- System examination covering symptoms and signs.
- Examination in special situations including babies & children and the critically ill.
Assessing clinical examination techniques
Included on the Student Consult site are the specially-recorded videos demonstrating many of the clinical examination routines described in the main text.
Key Features
- The book starts with a general overview section on history taking and the general examination that provides the framework on which to hang the detail.
- The systematic examination section documents clearly the relevant history, examination and special investigations as well as giving advice on their significance.
- The third section covers examination in specific situations and emphasises an integrated and structured approach to these patients.
- A final section spells out how to demonstrate the techniques learned in the book in an OSCE.
- Macleod’s is closely linked to its sister publication, Davidson’s Principles & Practice of Medicine, which complements the information in this text.
- Available with full online access on Student Consult and ancillary videos demonstrating key clinical examination routines following the format laid out in the book.
Table of Contents
Section 1: History taking and general examination
- Approach to the patient
- History taking
- The general examination
Section 2: System examination
- The skin, hair and nails
- The endocrine system
- The cardiovascular system
- The respiratory system
- The gastrointestinal system
- The renal system
- The reproductive system
- The nervous system
- The visual system
- The ear, nose & throat
- The musculoskeletal system
Section 3: Specific situations
- Babies and children
- The frail elderly
- The adult with fever
- Assessment for anaesthesia and sedation
- The critically ill
- Confirming death
Section 4: Assessing clinical examination technique
- OSCEs and other examination formats
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 21st June 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702053375
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052187
About the Author
Graham Douglas
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary; Honorary Reader in Medicine, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK
Fiona Nicol
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly GP Principal and Trainer, Stockbridge Health Centre; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Colin Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor of Accident and Emergency Medicine and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Reviews
"While aimed at medical students, it is a useful resource for nursing students, experienced nurses returning to clinical practice and the wider healthcare team."
Nursing Standard, January 2014