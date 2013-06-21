Macleod's Clinical Examination

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Medicine category!

This classic textbook sets out clearly and concisely how to evaluate symptoms and elicit relevant physical signs. It describes the practical skills which every clinician must acquire and develop in order to evolve diagnostic procedures and management strategies and plans. ‘Highly Commended’ in the 2006 and 2010 BMA Medical Book Competitions, this Thirteenth Edition contains over 500 clinical photographs and diagrams to illustrate the text, with new topics added to make the book even more comprehensive.

This Thirteenth Edition has four sections:

History taking and general examination.

System examination covering symptoms and signs.

Examination in special situations including babies & children and the critically ill.

Assessing clinical examination techniques

Included on the Student Consult site are the specially-recorded videos demonstrating many of the clinical examination routines described in the main text.