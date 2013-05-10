Machining and Machine-tools
1st Edition
Research and Development
Chapter 1: Analysis of acoustic emission signal evolution for monitoring diamond-coated tool delamination wear in machining
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Experimental set-up and methods
1.3 Results and discussion
1.4 Conclusions
Chapter 2: High-performance machining of austenitic stainless steels
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Properties of austenitic stainless steels
2.3 Machining study of austenitic stainless steels at high performance conditions
2.4 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Forces monitoring in shape grinding of complex parts
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Generality of screw rotors
3.3 Workpiece holder
3.4 Experimental tests
3.5 Results and discussion
3.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 4: Optimization of minimum quantity lubrication in grinding with CBN wheels
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Literature review
4.3 Wheel cleaning
4.4 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Electrical discharge machining: study on machining characteristics of WC/Co composites
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Principles of the EDM process
5.3 Machining experiments
5.4 Response surface modelling using Box–Behnken design
5.5 Response surface model for MRR and surface roughness
5.6 Results and discussion
5.7 Summary
Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Conventional and unconventional hole making in metal matrix composites
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Development of the secondary processes for MMCs: ‘need of the hour’
6.3 Classification of MMCs based on the matrix material
6.4 Fabrication processes for MMCs
6.5 Conventional and unconventional machining processes
6.6 Conventional secondary processing of MMCs
6.7 Hole making in MMCs
6.8 Unconventional machining of MMCs
Chapter 7: A laboratory machine for micro electrochemical machining
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Development of the laboratory machine
7.3 Experimental work plan
7.4 Results and discussion
7.5 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Cam-driven electromagnetic mechanical testing machine
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design and fabrication of the testing machine
8.3 Experimental workplan
8.4 Results and discussion
8.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Index
This book is the third in the Woodhead Publishing Reviews: Mechanical Engineering Series, and includes high quality articles (full research articles, review articles and case studies) with a special emphasis on research and development in machining and machine-tools. Machining and machine tools is an important subject with application in several industries. Parts manufactured by other processes often require further operations before the product is ready for application. Traditional machining is the broad term used to describe removal of material from a work piece, and covers chip formation operations including: turning, milling, drilling and grinding. Recently the industrial utilization of non-traditional machining processes such as EDM (electrical discharge machining), LBM (laser-beam machining), AWJM (abrasive water jet machining) and USM (ultrasonic machining) has increased. The performance characteristics of machine tools and the significant development of existing and new processes, and machines, are considered. Nowadays, in Europe, USA, Japan and countries with emerging economies machine tools is a sector with great technological evolution.
- Includes high quality articles (full research articles, review articles and cases studies) with a special emphasis on research and development in machining and machine-tools
- Considers the performance characteristics of machine tools and the significant development of existing and new processes and machines
- Contains subject matter which is significant for many important centres of research and universities worldwide
Upper class undergraduate students in engineering courses; As a reference for manufacturing researchers, mechanical, manufacturing and industrial engineers and professionals in related industries which use machines and machine tools
J Paulo Davim Editor
J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal