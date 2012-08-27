Solve the machinery failure problems costing you time and money with this classic, comprehensive guide to analysis and troubleshooting

Provides detailed, complete and accurate information on anticipating risk of component failure and avoiding equipment downtime

Includes numerous photographs of failed parts to ensure you are familiar with the visual evidence you need to recognize

Covers proven approaches to failure definition and offers failure identification and analysis methods that can be applied to virtually all problem situations

Demonstrates with examples how the progress and results of failure analysis and troubleshooting efforts can be documented and monitored

Failures of machinery in a plant setting can have wide-ranging consequences and in order to stay competitive, corporations across all industries must optimize the efficiency and reliability of their machinery.

Machinery Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting is a trusted, established reference in the field, authored by two well-known authorities on failure and reliability. Structured to teach failure identification and analysis methods that can be applied to almost all problem situations, this eagerly awaited update takes in the wealth of technological advances and changes in approach seen since the last edition published more than a decade ago.

Covering both the engineering detail and management theory, Machinery Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting provides a robust go-to reference and training resource for all engineers and managers working in manufacturing and process plants.