Machinery Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting
4th Edition
Practical Machinery Management for Process Plants
Description
Solve the machinery failure problems costing you time and money with this classic, comprehensive guide to analysis and troubleshooting
- Provides detailed, complete and accurate information on anticipating risk of component failure and avoiding equipment downtime
- Includes numerous photographs of failed parts to ensure you are familiar with the visual evidence you need to recognize
- Covers proven approaches to failure definition and offers failure identification and analysis methods that can be applied to virtually all problem situations
- Demonstrates with examples how the progress and results of failure analysis and troubleshooting efforts can be documented and monitored
Failures of machinery in a plant setting can have wide-ranging consequences and in order to stay competitive, corporations across all industries must optimize the efficiency and reliability of their machinery.
Machinery Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting is a trusted, established reference in the field, authored by two well-known authorities on failure and reliability. Structured to teach failure identification and analysis methods that can be applied to almost all problem situations, this eagerly awaited update takes in the wealth of technological advances and changes in approach seen since the last edition published more than a decade ago.
Covering both the engineering detail and management theory, Machinery Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting provides a robust go-to reference and training resource for all engineers and managers working in manufacturing and process plants.
Key Features
Readership
Engineers involved with the design, maintenance, and reliability of production machinery. Equipment Engineers, Reliability Engineers and Mechanical Engineers who have responsibility for improving equipment performance
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Preface
Chapter 1. The Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting System
Troubleshooting as an Extension of Failure Analysis
Causes of Machinery Failures
Root Causes of Machinery Failure
References
Chapter 2. Metallurgical Failure Analysis
Types of Failures
Metallurgical Failure Analysis Methodology
Failure Analysis of Bolted Joints
Shaft Failures
The Case of the Boiler Fan Turbine
Analysis of Surface-Change Failures
Analyzing Wear Failures∗
Preventive Action Planning Avoids Corrosion Failure∗
Case Studies
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Machinery Component Failure Analysis
Bearings in Distress
Rolling-Element Bearing Failures and Their Causes∗
Patterns of Load Paths and Their Meaning in Bearing Damage
Troubleshooting Bearings
Journal and Tilt-Pad Thrust Bearings∗
Gear Failure Analysis
Preliminary Considerations∗
Analytical Evaluation of Gear Theoretical Capability
Metallurgical Evaluation
General Mechanical Design
Lubrication
Defects Induced by Other Train Components
Wear
Scoring
Surface Fatigue
Failures from the Manufacturing Process
Breakage
Lubricated Flexible/Coupling Failure Analysis
Gear-Coupling Failure Analysis
Gear-Coupling Failure Mechanisms
Determining the Cause of Mechanical Seal Distress
Troubleshooting and Seal-Failure Analysis
Summary of Mechanical Seal Failure Analysis
Avoiding Common Causes of O-ring Failures∗
Failure Without Visible Evidence on Seal
Compression Set
Lubricant Considerations
Lubrication Failure Analysis
Why Lube Oil Should Be Purified
Six Lube-Oil Analyses Are Required
Periodic Sampling and Conditioning Routines Implemented
Calculated Benefit-to-Cost Ratio
Wear-Particle Analysis∗
Grease Failure Analysis
Magnetism in Turbomachinery∗
References
Chapter 4. Machinery Troubleshooting
Competing Approaches
The Professional Problem Solver’s (PPS) Approach
The Matrix Approach to Machinery Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Pumps
Making Good Choices
Troubleshooting Centrifugal Compressors, Blowers, and Fans
Troubleshooting Reciprocating Compressors
Troubleshooting Engines
Troubleshooting Steam Turbines
Troubleshooting Gas Turbines
Troubleshooting Electric Motors
Electrical Motor Bearing Failures∗
Troubleshooting the Process
Apply Proven Machinery Problem Solving Strategies
References
Chapter 5. Vibration Analysis
Machine History
Machine Characteristics
Interpretation of Collected Data
Aerodynamic Flow-Induced Vibrations
Establishing Safe Operating Limits for Machinery
Appendix
Formulas
References
Chapter 6. Generalized Machinery Problem-Solving Sequence
Situation Analysis
Cause Analysis
Action Planning and Generation
Planning for Change
References
Chapter 7. Statistical Approaches in Machinery Problem Solving
Machinery Failure Modes and Maintenance Strategies
Quantifying Reliability Performance to Meet Process Safety Expectations∗
Chapter 8. Formalized Failure Reporting as a Teaching Tool
Examining the Sample Reports
The Case of the High-Speed, Low-Flow Pump Failure
References
Chapter 9. The “Seven Cause Category Approach” to Root-Cause Failure Analysis
Checklists and Failure Statistics Can be Helpful
Systematic Approaches Always Valuable
Faulty Design Causes Premature Bearing Failures
Fabrication and Processing Errors Can Prove Costly
Operations Errors Can Cause Pumps to Malfunction
Maintenance Omissions Can Cause Loss of Life
Awareness of Off-Design and Unintended Service Conditions Needed to Prevent Failures∗
Reduced Life and Catastrophic Failure of Electric Motor Bearings
References
Chapter 10. A Principle Based Problem Solving Process∗
Traditional Problem-Solving Strategies
Linear Thinking
Categorization
Storytelling
Root Cause Myth
Principles of Causation
Seven Steps to Effective Problem Solving
RealityCharting
Continuous Improvement—The Essence of Quality
Additional Resources
References
Chapter 11. Knowledge-Based Systems for Machinery Failure Diagnosis
Examples of Knowledge-Based Systems
Identification and Selection of Knowledge-Based System Applications∗
Project Implementation
Expert-System Questionnaire
References
Chapter 12. Training and Organizing for Successful Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting
Available Choices and When to Make Them
Why Shared Learning and a Measure of Specialization are Important
Specific Steps in the Training and Learning Process
Favorable Results Anticipated
Professional Growth: The Next Step
Organizing for Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting
Setting Up a Centrifugal Pump Failure Reduction Program
Definition of Approach and Goals
Action Steps Outlined
Development of Checklists and Procedures
Program Results and Conclusions
References
APPENDIX A: Databases, Surveys and mean-time-between-failure expectations derived from literature and from authors’ observations
APPENDIX B: Probability Plotting of Life Data∗
APPENDIX C: Glossary of Problem-Solving and Decision-Making Terms
APPENDIX D: Gear Nomenclature
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 27th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123860460
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123860453
About the Author
Heinz P. Bloch
A consulting engineer residing in Montgomery, texas, Heinz. P. Bloch has held machinery-oriented staff and line positions with Exxon affiliates in the United States, Italy, Spain, England, The Netherlands, and Japan. His career spanned several decades prior to his 1986 retirement as Exxon Chemical's regional machinery specialist for the USA. Since his retirement from Exxon, he has been in demand throughout the world as a consultant and trainer in the areas of failure avoidance, root cause failure identification, and reliability improvement. Mr. Bloch is the author/co-author of thirteen books and over 200 other publications on subjects related to machinery reliability and failure avoidance. He is the Reliability and Equipment Editor of Hydrocarbon Processing magazine and has served as chair of the annual conference program for Hydrocarbon Processing's Process Plant Reliability Conference for a number of years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer, Montgomery, TX, USA
Fred K. Geitner
Fred K. Geitner is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario, Canada, engaged in process machinery consulting. He retired from Imperial Oil with 20 years of service as an engineer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Engineer, Ontario, Canada