Machinery Component Maintenance and Repair, Volume 3
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Background to Process Machinery Maintenance Programming
Machinery Maintenance: An Overview
Maintenance Organization and Control for Multi-Plant Corporations
Machinery Foundations and Grouting
Process Machinery Piping
Alignment and Balancing
Machinery Alignment
Balancing of Machinery Components
Maintenance and Repair of Machinery Components
Ball Bearing Maintenance and Replacement
Repair and Maintenance of Rotating Equipment Components
Centrifugal Compressor Rotor Repair
Protecting Machinery Parts Against Loss of Surface
Description
The names Bloch and Geitner are synonymous with machinery maintenance and reliability for process plants. They save companies like Dow and Equilon millions of dollars a year by extending the life of rotating machinery in their plants. Extending the life of existing machinery is the name of the game in the process industries, not designing new machinery. This series by Bloch and Geitner was the first and is still the best, most comprehensive source for doing just that.
This classic text on reliability has been revised to include all new material on risk management, pre-grouted bases, laser alignment, cartridge seals maintenance, and many other topics which have undergone many developments since the last revision.
Key Features
- Helps engineers save their companies hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by reducing machinery downtime
- Now in its third edition, with a twenty-year history of success
- Details the money-saving techniques used by many of the world's leading companies, including Exxon, DuPont, Dow, and dozens of others
Readership
Maintenance Engineers, Reliability Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers, Technicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 3rd November 2004
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478968
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677264
Reviews
From reviews of previous edition: "This book is a must for anyone engaged in machinery analysis and troubleshooting....should definitely be on your bookshelf during the few moments it isn't in use on your desk." --J.S. Mitchell, Shock and Vibration Digest