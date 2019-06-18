Machinery Component Maintenance and Repair, Volume 3
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Background to Process. Machinery Maintenance Programming
1. Machinery Maintenance: An Overview
2. Maintenance Organization for Multi-Plant Corporations
3. Machinery Foundations and Grouting
4. Process Machinery Piping
Part 2 Alignment and Balancing
5. Machinery Alignment
6. Balancing of Machinery Components
Part 3 Maintenance and Repair of Machinery Components
7. Ball Bearing Maintenance and Replacement
8. Repair and Maintenance of Rotating Equipment Components
9. Centrifugal Compressor Rotor Repair
10. Protecting Machinery Parts Against Loss of Surface
Description
Machinery Component Maintenance and Repair, Fourth Edition, Volume three in the Practical Machinery Managment for Process Plants series provides the latest research and industry approaches in easy to understand, bite-sized chunks. Extending the life of existing machinery is the name of the game in the process industries, and this classic text is still the best, most practical and comprehensive source for doing just that. This updated edition is completely revised and updated throughout, especially in sections regarding Maintenance Organization and Control for Multi-Plant Corporations, Repair and Maintenance of Rotating Equipment Components, and Protecting Machinery Parts Against Loss of Surface.
Key Features
- Describes step-by-step procedures to guide readers through a best practices approach to machinery maintenance
- Helps readers optimize their maintenance plan to reduce downtime in plants and extend the service life of machinery
- Provides a wealth of practical technical data and advice on crucial subjects, such as machinery alignment and maintenance programming
Readership
Maintenance Engineers, Reliability Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers, Technicians, particularly those with responsibility for the functioning of rotating equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187296
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Fred K. Geitner Author
Fred K. Geitner is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario, Canada, engaged in process machinery consulting. He retired from Imperial Oil with 20 years of service as an engineer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Engineer, Ontario, Canada
Heinz Bloch Author
Heinz P Bloch is the owner and principal of Process Machinery Consulting Co, and has been the reliability editor of Hydrocarbon Processing Magazine since 1990. He is the author or co-author of over 650 technical papers or articles, and 19 full text books. He was a founding member of Texas A&M University’s International Pump Users Symposium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Process Machinery Consulting, Westminster, Colorado, USA