Machine Vision for Three-Dimensional Scenes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122667220, 9780323150637

Machine Vision for Three-Dimensional Scenes

1st Edition

Editors: Herbert Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9780323150637
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1990
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Machine Vision for Three-Dimensional Scenes contains the proceedings of the workshop "Machine Vision - Acquiring and Interpreting the 3D Scene" sponsored by the Center for Computer Aids for Industrial Productivity (CAIP) at Rutgers University and held in April 1989 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The papers explore the applications of machine vision in image acquisition and 3D scene interpretation and cover topics such as segmentation of multi-sensor images; the placement of sensors to minimize occlusion; and the use of light striping to obtain range data.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book opens with a discussion on 3D object recognition and the problems that arise when dealing with large object databases, along with solutions to these problems. The reader is then introduced to the free-form surface matching problem and object recognition by constrained search. The following chapters address the problem of machine vision inspection, paying particular attention to the use of eye tracking to train a vision system; images of 3D scenes and the attendant problems of image understanding; the problem of object motion; and real-time range mapping. The final chapter assesses the relationship between the developing machine vision technology and the marketplace.

This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of computer science and applied mathematics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

A Framework for 3D Recognition

The Free-Form Surface Matching Problem

Object Recognition by Constrained Search

The Use of Characteristic-View Classes for 3D Object Recognition

Interpretation of 3D Medical Scenes

3D Motion Estimation

Project LESTRADE: The Design of a Trainable Machine Vision Inspection System

Fast 3D Integrated Circuit Inspection

Segmentation and Analysis of Multi-Sensor Images

Occlusion-Free Sensor Placement Planning

The State of the Art in Real-Time Range Mapping - A Panel Discussion

Generalized and Separable Sobel Operators

A Fast Lightstripe Rangefinding System with Smart VLSI Sensor

Machine Vision- Does the Technology Satisfy the Marketplace? - A Panel Discussion

Index

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150637

About the Editor

Herbert Freeman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.