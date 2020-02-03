Machine Learning: A Bayesian and Optimization Perspective, Second Edition gives a unifying perspective on machine learning by covering both probabilistic and deterministic approaches based on optimization techniques combined with the Bayesian inference approach. The book builds from the basic classical methods to recent trends, making it suitable for different courses, including pattern recognition, statistical/adaptive signal processing, and statistical/Bayesian learning, as well as short courses on sparse modeling, deep learning, and probabilistic graphical models. In addition, sections cover major machine learning methods developed in different disciplines, such as statistics, statistical and adaptive signal processing and computer science.

Focusing on the physical reasoning behind the mathematics, all the various methods and techniques are explained in depth and supported by examples and problems, giving an invaluable resource to both the student and researcher for understanding and applying machine learning concepts.

This updated edition includes many more simple examples on basic theory, complete rewrites of the chapter on Neural Networks and Deep Learning, and expanded treatment of Bayesian learning, including Nonparametric Bayesian Learning.