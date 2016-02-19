Machine Learning Proceedings 1988

Proceedings of the Fifth International Conference on Machine Learning provides careful theoretical analyses that make clear contact with traditional problems in machine learning. This book discusses the key role of learning in cognition.

Organized into 10 parts encompassing 49 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the OTIS induction system that learns concepts from positive and negative examples by searching through the space of possible concept descriptions. This text then reviews the methods to selecting examples, and explores the ramifications of one in detail. Other chapters consider a reported phenomenon in machine concept learning wherein concept descriptions can be simplified with little ill-effect on classification accuracy. This book discusses as well an implemented system that learns structural models of shape from noisy image data. The final chapter provides a discussion of the relationship between learning and forgetting.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, scientists, theorists, and research workers.