Machine Learning for the Oil and Gas Industry Using Python
1st Edition
Description
Petroleum engineers are utilizing machine learning to help solve their data needs, but they need more training resources on what to use and how to apply it to oil and gas scenarios. Machine Learning Guide for Oil and Gas Using Python delivers a critical training and resource tool to help engineers understand machine learning theory and practice, especially with use cases in the oil and gas industry. Explaining a common open source utilized called Python, the reference moves from explaining how Python works to bridging into step-by-step examples of utilizing it in various oil and gas scenarios such as well testing, shale reservoirs, and production optimization. Other resources are often too mathematical, but Machine Learning Guide for Oil and Gas Using Python balances between the theory into the application with example use cases to solve different data challenges, delivering new knowledge and information solutions.
Key Features
- Understand how the open source Python can be utilized in practical oil and gas challenges with provided case study examples
- Learn the most commonly used algorithms for both supervised and unsupervised learning
- Gain a balanced approach of both theory and practicality while progressing from introductory to advanced analytical techniques
Readership
Petroleum engineers; data scientists; reservoir engineers; production engineers; completion engineers; drilling enginers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Machine Learning and Python
1.1.1. What is Machine Learning?
1.1.2. Applications of machine learning in Oil and Gas industry
1.1.3. Why Python?
2. Python Getting Started
2.1. Installing Python
2.2. NumPy
2.2.1. NumPy arrays and indexing
2.2.2. NumPy operations
2.2.3. NumPy example problems and solutions
2.3. Pandas
2.3.1. Pandas series
2.3.2. Data frames
2.3.3. Groupby
2.3.4. Merging, Concatenation, and joining
2.3.5. Data input and output
2.3.6. Pandas example problems and solution
2.4. Data visualization with Matplotlib and Seaborn
2.4.1. Distribution plots
2.4.2. Categorical plots
2.4.3. Grids
2.4.4. Matrix plots
2.4.5. Regression plots
2.4.6. Seaborn example problems and solution
2.4.7. Data visualization with Plotly and Cufflinks
3. Unsupervised Learning
3.1. Supervised vs unsupervised learning
3.2. Data preprocessing for machine learning
3.2.1. Outliers
3.2.2. Missing data
3.2.3. Scaling
3.2.4. Data Transformation
3.2.5. Feature selection
3.2.6. Date Preprocessing problems and solutions
3.3. Dimensionality Reduction
3.3.1. Principal component analysis (PCA)
3.3.2. Non-negative matrix factorization (NMF)
3.3.3. Stochastic neighbor embedding (SNE)
3.3.4. Dimensionality Reduction example: Reduction of Random Noise
3.4. Clustering
3.4.1. K-means Clustering
3.4.2. Agglomerative Clustering
3.4.3. Density-based spatial clustering of applications with noise (DBSCAN)
3.4.4. Hierarchical Clustering
3.4.5. Clustering example: Enhanced-Oil-Recovery Screening
3.5. Anomaly Detection
3.6. Autoencoder
4. Supervised Learning
4.1. Introduction to predictive model characteristics
4.1.1. Generalization
4.1.2. Overfitting and underfitting
4.1.3. Correctness
4.1.4. Classification or Regressions
4.2. Linear Regressions
4.2.1. Linear regression using SciKit-learn package
4.2.2. Linear regression example1: Permeability prediction from Well Logs
4.2.3. Linear regression example2: Bubble Point prediction using oil properties
4.3. Logistic Regression
4.3.1. Logistic regression and classification using SciKit-learn package
4.3.2. Logistic regression classification example: Facies Modeling in s Sandstone Reservoirs
4.4. Stepwise Regression
4.4.1. Stepwise regression using SciKit-learn package
4.4.2. Stepwise regression example: Formation damage prediction and remediation
4.5. Time Series Regression
4.5.1. Time Series regression using SciKit-learn package
4.5.2. Time Series regression example: Analysis to Predict Reservoir Production Performance
4.6. K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN)
4.6.1. K-nearest neighbor using SciKit-learn package
4.6.2. K-nearest neighbor example: Rate of Penetration Prediction
4.7. Naïve Bayes Classifiers
4.7.1. Naïve Bayes Classifiers using SciKit-learn package
4.7.2. Naïve Bayes Classifiers Example: Classification of total oil production of wells
4.8. Decision Trees and Random Forest
4.8.1. Decision trees and random forest using SciKit-learn package
4.8.2. Decision trees and random forest example: Well Test Planning
4.9. Support Vector Machine
4.9.1. Support vector machine using SciKit-learn package
4.9.2. Support vector machine example: Well Cost Estimation
5. Neural Networks
5.1. Introduction and basic architecture of neural network
5.1.1. Feed forward
5.1.2. Feed Backward
5.1.3. Loss Function
5.1.4. Backpropagation
5.1.5. Hidden Layer
5.1.6. Activation Function
5.2. Tensor Flow and Keras NN
5.3. Model Building
5.3.1. Data Preparation
5.3.2. Training
5.3.3. Testing
5.3.4. Validation
5.4. Results Analysis
5.5. Neural network example: Estimated Ultimate Recover Prediction in Shale Reservoirs
6. Model Evaluation
6.1. Model selection
6.2. Cross Validation
6.3. Grid Search
7. Fuzzy Logic
7.1. Fundamentals of Fuzzy Logic
7.1.1. Membership functions
7.1.2. Crisp Sets
7.1.3. Fuzzification and Defuzzification
7.1.4. Fuzzy Inference
7.1.5. Fuzzy logic example: Pore Pressure Prediction While Drilling
7.2. Adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) Network
7.3. Fuzzy C means Clustering
8. Optimization
8.1. Genetic Algorithms
8.1.1. Structure
8.1.2. Preprocess
8.1.3. Attribute Search
8.1.4. Genetic algorithm example: Production-Optimization Strategy
8.2. Particle Swarm
8.2.1. Self-Organization
8.2.2. Building Model
8.2.3. Multi-objective Optimization
8.2.4. Particle Swarm example: Multilayer geo-steering inversion
8.3. Reinforce Learning
9. Deep Learning
9.1. Basics for deep learning with tensor flow
9.2. Data Preparation
9.3. Hyper parameter tuning
9.3.1. Learning Rate
9.3.2. Number of iterations
9.3.3. Hidden Layers
9.4. Convolutional neural network (CNN)
9.5. Deep learning example: Steam Job Candidate Selection
About the Authors
Hoss Belyadi
Hoss Belyadi is currently a Senior Subsurface Engineer at EQT Corporations specializing in production and completions optimization, completions and reservoir modeling, machine learning, and project evaluation. Mr. Belyadi is also an adjunct faculty member at Marietta College and Saint Francis University teaching Natural Gas Engineering, Enhanced Oil Recovery, and Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation Design. Previously he was an adjunct professor at West Virginia University teaching Hydraulic Frac Stimulation Design and a Senior Reservoir Engineer at CNX Resources Corporation. Mr. Belyadi has been a member of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) since 2006 and has authored and coauthored several SPE papers on reservoir/completions optimization, production enhancement, and machine learning. Hoss earned his BS and MS, both in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from West Virginia University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Subsurface Engineer, EQT Corporations, USA
Alireza Haghighat
Alireza Haghighat is a senior reservoir engineer. He received his PhD in petroleum and natural gas engineering from West Virginia University. Dr. Haghighat’s research was focused on applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Smart Wells, CO2 Sequestration modeling, and production analysis of unconventional reservoirs. He published several technical papers and book chapters about applications of machine learning in the oil and gas industry. Dr. Haghighat has been an adjunct faculty member at Pennsylvania State University (PSU) since 2015, teaching courses in Petroleum Engineering/Energy, Business and Finance departments.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Reservoir Engineer, Texas, USA
