Machine Learning and Data Science in the Power Generation Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128197424

Machine Learning and Data Science in the Power Generation Industry

1st Edition

Editors: Patrick Bangert
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197424
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 316
Description

Machine Learning and Data Science in the Power Generation Industry explores current best practice and quantifies the value-add in developing data-oriented computational programs in the energy industry, with a particular focus on thoughtfully chosen real-world case studies selected from modern practice. It provides a set of realistic pathways for organizations seeking to develop machine learning methods, with discussion on data selection and curation as well as organizational implementation in terms of staffing and continuing operationalization. It articulates a body of case study-driven best practice, including renewable energy sources, the smart grid, and the finances around spot markets, emissions credits, and forecasting.

Key Features

  • Provides best practices on how to design and setup ML projects in power systems, including all non-technological aspects necessary to be successful
  • Explores implementation pathways, explaining key ML algorithms and approaches as well as the choices that must be made, how to make them, what outcomes may be expected, and how the data must be prepared for them
  • Determines the specific data needs for the collection, processing and operationalization of data within machine learning algorithms for power systems
  • Accompanied by numerous supporting real-world case studies, providing practical evidence both of best practice and potential pitfalls

Readership

Power industry expert and practitioner working either in engineering, production, maintenance or management. Individual contributor in charge of actually carrying out a project or a manager of all levels who wants to create a project, product, or service based on ML. Graduate students and early career researchers working in power systems and power generation, or in computational aspects of power

Table of Contents

1. Data Science, Statistics and Time-Series
2. Machine Learning
3. Introduction to Machine Learning in Power Generation
4. Data Management from the DCS to the Historian
5. Designing the Business Case
6. Project Management for an ML Project
7. Choosing the Right Methods and Tools (KPI on how to compare them)
8. Integration of ML into Plant Architecture
9. Case Study
10. Case Study
11. Case Study

Appendix: Algorithms and Tools in Practice and Further Reading

About the Editor

Patrick Bangert

Patrick Bangert is founder and CEO of Algorithmica Technologies, providing real-time process modeling, optimization and predictive maintenance solutions to the process industry with a focus on chemistry and power generation. He is also CTO of APO Offshore Inc, a leading data analytics company responsible for developing predictive maintenance techniques in the O&G industry. His doctorate from UCL specialized in Applied Mathematics, and his academic positions at NASA jet propulsion laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory made use of optimization and machine learning for magnetohydrodynamics and particle accelerator experiments. He has published extensively across optimization and machine learning, and relevant applications in the real world.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO Algorithmica Technologies, Cupertino, California, USA

