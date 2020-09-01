Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Geosciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128216699

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Geosciences, Volume 61

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Benjamin Moseley
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128216699
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
222.00
155.00
159.00
310.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Marchenko imaging
Ivan Vasconcelos
2. Machine learning and inversion
Andrew Curtis
3. A review of reduced-order modelling approaches based on machine-learning and graphs for simulation of flow and transport through fractured media
Shriram Srinivasan
4. 70 years of machine learning in geoscience in review
Jesper Sören Dramsch
5. Homogenisation
Yann Capdeville

Description

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 61 - Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Geosciences the latest release in this highly-respected publication in the field of geophysics, contains new chapters on a variety of topics, including Marchenko imaging, Machine learning and inversion, A review of reduced-order modelling approaches based on machine-learning and graphs for simulation of flow and transport through fractured media, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides high-level reviews of the latest innovations in geophysics
  • Written by recognized experts in the field
  • Presents an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics

Readership

Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128216699

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Benjamin Moseley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.