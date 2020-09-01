Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Geosciences, Volume 61
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Marchenko imaging
Ivan Vasconcelos
2. Machine learning and inversion
Andrew Curtis
3. A review of reduced-order modelling approaches based on machine-learning and graphs for simulation of flow and transport through fractured media
Shriram Srinivasan
4. 70 years of machine learning in geoscience in review
Jesper Sören Dramsch
5. Homogenisation
Yann Capdeville
Description
Advances in Geophysics, Volume 61 - Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Geosciences the latest release in this highly-respected publication in the field of geophysics, contains new chapters on a variety of topics, including Marchenko imaging, Machine learning and inversion, A review of reduced-order modelling approaches based on machine-learning and graphs for simulation of flow and transport through fractured media, and more.
Key Features
- Provides high-level reviews of the latest innovations in geophysics
- Written by recognized experts in the field
- Presents an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics
Readership
Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128216699
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Benjamin Moseley Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK