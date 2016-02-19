Lysozyme - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125289504, 9780323143677

Lysozyme

1st Edition

Editors: Elliott Osserman
eBook ISBN: 9780323143677
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 670
Description

Lysozyme contains the proceedings of the Lysozyme Conference held in New York on October 29-31, 1972 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the discovery of lysozyme by Sir Alexander Fleming. The papers explore the chemistry and structure of lysozymes, their interactions with substrates and inhibitors, and distribution in tissues. Changes associated with various disease states are also discussed, along with evidence indicating that lysozyme may significantly alter certain mammalian cell constituents.

Comprised of 42 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structure of various lysozymes, including avian and mammalian lysozymes. The use of X-ray crystallography for lysozyme analysis is also considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the structure of bacterial cell walls; affinity labeling of lysozyme; substrate requirements of glycosidases for lytic activity on bacterial walls; and the solution behavior of hen egg white and human lysozyme. The role of lysozyme in hematology and its relation to myeloperoxidase and lactoferrin are also examined, together with lysozyme measurements in acute leukemia; serum and urine lysozyme in sarcoidosis; lysozyme as a component of human cartilage; and agglutination of rat liver mitochondria by lysozyme.

This monograph should be of interest to practitioners and researchers in the fields of biophysics, chemistry, microbiology, physiology, and clinical medicine.

Table of Contents


The Fleming-Lysozyme Medal

Personal Recollections of Lysozyme and Fleming

List of Contributors and Participants

Preface

Note on Nomenclature

Section 1 Structure of Lysozymes

1 Introduction

2 Crystallographic Studies of Lysozyme and Its Interactions with Inhibitors and Substrates

3 From Lysozymes to Chitinases: Structural, Kinetic, and Crystallographic Studies

4 Comparison of the Structures of Alpha-Lactalbumin and Lysozyme

5 Human Leukemia Lysozyme

6 The High Resolution X-Ray Study of Human Lysozyme: A Preliminary Analysis

7 Preliminary Biochemical Studies of the Lysozymes of the Black Swan, Cygnus Atratus

8 Sequence Studies of Mouse Lysozyme

9 Lysozyme Chalaropsis

10 Structural Aspects of Lysozyme—From the Viewpoint of an Antibody

11 Immunologie Comparison of the Active Site and the Loop Regions of Bird and Human Lysozymes

12 Antigenic Comparison of Animal Lysozymes

13 Immune Response to Lysozyme: Limited Heterogeneity Caused by Restricted T Cells

14 Multiple Genes for Lysozyme

Section 2 Structural Basis of Enzymatic and Nonenzymatic Behavior

15 Introduction

16 Structure of Bacterial Cell Walls: The Lysozyme Substrate

17 Substrate Requirements of Glycosidases for Lytic Activity on Bacterial Walls

18 Affinity Labeling of Lysozyme

19 New NMR Techniques for the Quantitative Determination of the Structure of Proteins in Solution Applied to Hen Egg-White Lysozyme (HEWL)

20 The NMR Detection of the Distorted Intermediate in the Lysozyme Catalyzed Cleavage of Cell Wall Tetrasaccharide

21 Kinetics and Mechanism of Binding of α- and ß-Methyl-D-Glucopyranosides to Concanavalin A as Studied by 13C-Carbon Magnetic Resonance: A Comparison with Lysozyme

22 Structure and Chemistry of Lysozyme: pH-Rate Profile, Calorimetric Studies, and Computations on Exposure to Solvent

23 Rapid Nonenzymic Regeneration of Reduced Human Leukemia Lysozyme

24 Comparative Studies of the Solution Behavior of Hen Egg-White and Human Lysozyme

Section 3 Biological and Clinical Studies

25 Introduction

26 Production and Elimination of Plasma Lysozyme

27 Renal Handling of Lysozyme

28 Lysozyme in Leukopathic States

29 Lysozyme in Hematology and Its Relation to Myeloperoxidase and Lactoferrin

30 Leukocyte Lysozyme and Unsaturated Vitamin B12 Binding Protein Content in Chronic Myeloproliferative Disease: Demonstration of an Altered Ratio in Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia

31 Lysozyme Measurements in Acute Leukemia: Diagnostically Useful?

32 Immunocytological and Biochemical Demonstration of Lysozyme in Leukemic Cells

33 De Novo Synthesis of Lysozyme by Bone Marrow Cells of a Patient with Monomyelocytic Leukemia

34 Studies of Kidney Lysozyme in Human Acute Monomyelocytic Leukemia and in the Rat Chloroma

35 Serum and Urine Lysozyme in Sarcoidosis

36 Lysozyme of Cartilage and Other Connective Tissues (A Speculative Review)

37 Lysozyme as a Component of Human Cartilage

38 Lysozyme Production and Abnormalities in Rheumatic Diseases

39 Lysozyme in Human Genital Secretions

40 Lysozyme in Human Colostrum and Breast Milk

41 Agglutination of Rat Liver Mitochondria by Lysozyme

42 Studies of the Effects of Lysozyme on Mammalian Cells

Section 4 Lysozyme Bibliography and Index

Lysozyme Bibliography: 1922-1972

Index to Lysozyme Bibliography

Subject Index

About the Editor

Elliott Osserman

