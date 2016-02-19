Lysozyme contains the proceedings of the Lysozyme Conference held in New York on October 29-31, 1972 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the discovery of lysozyme by Sir Alexander Fleming. The papers explore the chemistry and structure of lysozymes, their interactions with substrates and inhibitors, and distribution in tissues. Changes associated with various disease states are also discussed, along with evidence indicating that lysozyme may significantly alter certain mammalian cell constituents.

Comprised of 42 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structure of various lysozymes, including avian and mammalian lysozymes. The use of X-ray crystallography for lysozyme analysis is also considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the structure of bacterial cell walls; affinity labeling of lysozyme; substrate requirements of glycosidases for lytic activity on bacterial walls; and the solution behavior of hen egg white and human lysozyme. The role of lysozyme in hematology and its relation to myeloperoxidase and lactoferrin are also examined, together with lysozyme measurements in acute leukemia; serum and urine lysozyme in sarcoidosis; lysozyme as a component of human cartilage; and agglutination of rat liver mitochondria by lysozyme.

This monograph should be of interest to practitioners and researchers in the fields of biophysics, chemistry, microbiology, physiology, and clinical medicine.