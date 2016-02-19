Lysozyme
1st Edition
Description
Lysozyme contains the proceedings of the Lysozyme Conference held in New York on October 29-31, 1972 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the discovery of lysozyme by Sir Alexander Fleming. The papers explore the chemistry and structure of lysozymes, their interactions with substrates and inhibitors, and distribution in tissues. Changes associated with various disease states are also discussed, along with evidence indicating that lysozyme may significantly alter certain mammalian cell constituents.
Comprised of 42 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structure of various lysozymes, including avian and mammalian lysozymes. The use of X-ray crystallography for lysozyme analysis is also considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the structure of bacterial cell walls; affinity labeling of lysozyme; substrate requirements of glycosidases for lytic activity on bacterial walls; and the solution behavior of hen egg white and human lysozyme. The role of lysozyme in hematology and its relation to myeloperoxidase and lactoferrin are also examined, together with lysozyme measurements in acute leukemia; serum and urine lysozyme in sarcoidosis; lysozyme as a component of human cartilage; and agglutination of rat liver mitochondria by lysozyme.
This monograph should be of interest to practitioners and researchers in the fields of biophysics, chemistry, microbiology, physiology, and clinical medicine.
Table of Contents
The Fleming-Lysozyme Medal
Personal Recollections of Lysozyme and Fleming
List of Contributors and Participants
Preface
Note on Nomenclature
Section 1 Structure of Lysozymes
1 Introduction
2 Crystallographic Studies of Lysozyme and Its Interactions with Inhibitors and Substrates
3 From Lysozymes to Chitinases: Structural, Kinetic, and Crystallographic Studies
4 Comparison of the Structures of Alpha-Lactalbumin and Lysozyme
5 Human Leukemia Lysozyme
6 The High Resolution X-Ray Study of Human Lysozyme: A Preliminary Analysis
7 Preliminary Biochemical Studies of the Lysozymes of the Black Swan, Cygnus Atratus
8 Sequence Studies of Mouse Lysozyme
9 Lysozyme Chalaropsis
10 Structural Aspects of Lysozyme—From the Viewpoint of an Antibody
11 Immunologie Comparison of the Active Site and the Loop Regions of Bird and Human Lysozymes
12 Antigenic Comparison of Animal Lysozymes
13 Immune Response to Lysozyme: Limited Heterogeneity Caused by Restricted T Cells
14 Multiple Genes for Lysozyme
Section 2 Structural Basis of Enzymatic and Nonenzymatic Behavior
15 Introduction
16 Structure of Bacterial Cell Walls: The Lysozyme Substrate
17 Substrate Requirements of Glycosidases for Lytic Activity on Bacterial Walls
18 Affinity Labeling of Lysozyme
19 New NMR Techniques for the Quantitative Determination of the Structure of Proteins in Solution Applied to Hen Egg-White Lysozyme (HEWL)
20 The NMR Detection of the Distorted Intermediate in the Lysozyme Catalyzed Cleavage of Cell Wall Tetrasaccharide
21 Kinetics and Mechanism of Binding of α- and ß-Methyl-D-Glucopyranosides to Concanavalin A as Studied by 13C-Carbon Magnetic Resonance: A Comparison with Lysozyme
22 Structure and Chemistry of Lysozyme: pH-Rate Profile, Calorimetric Studies, and Computations on Exposure to Solvent
23 Rapid Nonenzymic Regeneration of Reduced Human Leukemia Lysozyme
24 Comparative Studies of the Solution Behavior of Hen Egg-White and Human Lysozyme
Section 3 Biological and Clinical Studies
25 Introduction
26 Production and Elimination of Plasma Lysozyme
27 Renal Handling of Lysozyme
28 Lysozyme in Leukopathic States
29 Lysozyme in Hematology and Its Relation to Myeloperoxidase and Lactoferrin
30 Leukocyte Lysozyme and Unsaturated Vitamin B12 Binding Protein Content in Chronic Myeloproliferative Disease: Demonstration of an Altered Ratio in Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia
31 Lysozyme Measurements in Acute Leukemia: Diagnostically Useful?
32 Immunocytological and Biochemical Demonstration of Lysozyme in Leukemic Cells
33 De Novo Synthesis of Lysozyme by Bone Marrow Cells of a Patient with Monomyelocytic Leukemia
34 Studies of Kidney Lysozyme in Human Acute Monomyelocytic Leukemia and in the Rat Chloroma
35 Serum and Urine Lysozyme in Sarcoidosis
36 Lysozyme of Cartilage and Other Connective Tissues (A Speculative Review)
37 Lysozyme as a Component of Human Cartilage
38 Lysozyme Production and Abnormalities in Rheumatic Diseases
39 Lysozyme in Human Genital Secretions
40 Lysozyme in Human Colostrum and Breast Milk
41 Agglutination of Rat Liver Mitochondria by Lysozyme
42 Studies of the Effects of Lysozyme on Mammalian Cells
Section 4 Lysozyme Bibliography and Index
Lysozyme Bibliography: 1922-1972
Index to Lysozyme Bibliography
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143677