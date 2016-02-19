Lymphokines
1st Edition
A Forum for Immunoregulatory Cell Products
Lymphokines: A Forum for Immunoregulatory Cell Products deals with immunoregulatory cell products that produce lymphokines. Topics covered include the purification and characterization of transfer factor; activation of cytotoxicity and/or suppressor activity in murine macrophages by lymphokines, lipopolysaccharide, and polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid; and the role of clotting processes in the action of lymphokines on macrophages. A comparison of the immune-modulating effects of interferon and interferon inducers is also presented.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on transfer factor and its ability to react specifically with antigens. The clinical uses of transfer factor are considered with special emphasis on its value as a prophylactic agent. The reader is then introduced to the subject of T cell regulation of the immunoglobulin E (IgE) response via potentiating and suppressor lymphokines, together with the possible clinical application of IgE suppressive factors in the treatment of atopic diseases. Subsequent chapters examine the evidence in favor of the existence of T cell-derived polyclonal B cell activator (PBA) playing a role in both normal antibody responses and autoimmune diseases; the role of suppressor T cells and the associated lymphokines in contact sensitivity in mice; and lymphokine action on macrophages. The book also analyzes the genetics of the response of human and mouse cells to interferons.
This monograph will be helpful to practitioners and researchers in the fields of microbiology and immunology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Transfer Factor
I. Introduction
II. Progress toward Purification and Characterization of Transfer Factor
III. In Vitro Assays for Transfer Factor
IV. Recent Progress with Animal Models
V. On the Mechanism of Action
VI. Clinical Applications of Transfer Factor
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
IgE-Binding Factors from Rat T Lymphocytes
I. Introduction
II. Role of IgE-Binding Factors in the Regulation of the IgE Response
II. Induction of IgE-Binding Factors with Biologic Activity
IV Conclusion
References
A Polyclonal B-Cell Activating Lymphokine and Its Natural Inhibitor: Possible Role in Antibody Formation and Autoimmune Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Hypothetical Models for Antibody Formation with a Role for a Polyclonal B-Cell Activator (PBA)
III. A Hypothetical Model for the Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Diseases without a Role for Antigens
IV. Methods for Detecting Polyclonal B-Cell Activators
V. Induction of a PBA in Cultures of Rabbit Lymphoid Cells
VI. The Molecular Nature of the PBA Produced in Lymphoid Cell Cultures
VII. The Cells Involved in the Production of PBA in Rabbit Lymphoid Cell Cultures
VIII. The Induction of PBA Associated with α-Macroglobulin (αM) in Vivo
IX. PBA in the Serum of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Autoimmune Diseases
X. The Molecular Nature of PBA Obtained from Patient Serum
XI. Low-Molecular-Weight PBA Inhibitor (LOMPIN) in the Serum of Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
XII. Discussion on the Mechanisms of Antibody Formation, Autoimmunity, and the Role of PBA
XIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Lymphokines and Antigen-Specific T-Cell Products in Contact Sensitivity
I. Introduction
II. Ts-aff: The T Suppressor Cell Which Acts at the Afferent Stage of the Contact Sensitivity Reaction
III. T Suppressor Circuit Involving Ts-eff, TsF, and T Acceptor Cell and Nonspecific Inhibitor(s)
IV. T Suppressor Factor (TsF)
V. The T Acceptor Cell
VI. Nonspecific Inhibitor Released by the T Acceptor Cell
VII. The Macrophage as an Acceptor Cell
VIII. Function of the T Suppressor Circuits
IX. Summary
References
Studies on the Activation of Cytotoxicity and/or Suppressor Activity in Murine Macrophages by Lymphokines, Lipopolysaccharide, and Polyinosinic-Polycytidylic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Induction of Tumoricidal Macrophages in Vitro
III. Induction of Suppressor MΦ in Vitro
IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
The Role of Clotting Processes in the Action of Lymphokines on Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. Fibrin Deposition in Delayed-type Hypersensitivity Reactions
III. Fibrin Deposition on Macrophage Populations
IV. Initiation of Coagulation by Lymphokines
V. Macrophage Procoagulant Activity (MPCA)
VI. MPCA as a Correlate of Cell-Mediated Immunity
VII. Macrophage Tumor Cell Lines as Indicator Cells of MPCA
VIII. Identification of the Procoagulant Activity
IX. Relationship of MPCA and Migration Inhibition
X. Characterization of the Lymphokine Inducing MPCA
XI. Fibronectin: Receptor for the Fibrin Network
XII. Blood Coagulation and Chemotaxis
XIII. Conclusion
References
A Chemically Defined Monokine: Macrophage-Derived Platelet-Activating Factor (PAF-Acether)
I. Introduction
II. Structure, Assay, and Characterization of PAF-Acether
III. Sources of PAF-Acether Other Than Macrophages
IV. Release of PAF-Acether from Peritoneal Macrophages
V. Release of PAF-Acether from Alveolar Macrophages and Monocytes
VI. PAF-Acether Metabolism
VII. Effects of PAF-Acether on Cells Involved in Inflammation
VIII. Pathobiological Effects of PAF-Acether
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Genetic Control of the Response to Interferon in Man and Mouse
I. Introduction
II. The Interferon Receptor Locus (IFRC)
III. Other Loci Affecting the Response to Interferon
References
A Comparison of Immune Modulating Effects of Interferon and Interferon Inducers
I. Introduction
II. Effect on Antibody Production
III. Effects on Cellular Aspects of Immunity
IV. Effect on Hematopoietic Colony-Forming Cells
V. Effect on Macrophages
VI. Effects on Natural Killer Cell (NK Cell) Activity
VII. Effect on Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxic Activity (ADCC)
VIII. Conclusion
References
Ciliary Dyskinesia Factors Produced by Leukocytes
I. Introduction
II. Evidence That Leukocytes Generate Ciliary Dyskinesia Factors
III. Biochemical Properties and Functions of Ciliary Dyskinesia Factors
IV. The Monocyte-Macrophage as a Cellular Model for Studying Ciliary Dyskinesia Factor Metabolism
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Ceruloplasmin: An Acute Phase Reactant and Antioxidant
I. Introduction
II. Oxygen-Derived Free Radicals—Mediators of Inflammation
III. Ceruloplasmin—Some Chemical Properties and Biological Activities
IV. Antioxidant Activity of Ceruloplasmin
V. Ceruloplasmin—A Scavenger of Superoxide Anion Radicals
VI. Ceruloplasmin—An Acute-Phase Reactant
VII. Antiinflammatory Effects of Ceruloplasmin
References
Properties and Action Mechanism of Clastogenic Factors
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Testing of Clastogenic Factors
III. Clastogenic Factors after X- and y-Irradiation
IV. Clastogenic Factors in Patients with Collagen Diseases
V. Clastogenic Factors in Other Diseases with Perturbations of the Immune System
VI. Clastogenic Factor in New Zealand Black Mice
VII. Clastogenic Factors in the Congenital Breakage Syndromes
VIII. Common Features and Properties of Clastogenic Factors
IX. Possible Action Mechanism of Clastogenic Factors
X. Significance of Clastogenic Factors
References
The Biological Effects and Mechanism of Action of the Plasma Tripeptide Glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine
I. Discovery of Glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine (GHL)
II. Biological Effects of GHL
III. Mechanism of Action of GHL
IV. Growth-Inhibitory Analogs of the GHL-Cu Complex
Index
