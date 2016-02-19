Table of Contents



Introduction

First Part: Origin and Architecture of the Lymphatic System

I. History of the Discovery of Lymphatics and Lymph Circulation

II. Phylogenesis of Lymphatics

III. Ontogenesis of Lymphatics

IV. General Anatomy of the Lymphatic System

Methods of Investigation of the Lymphatics

Architecture of the Lymphatic System

Anatomy of the Main Lymphatic Trunks

V. Special Anatomy of the Lymphatic System

The Heart

The Lung

The Gastro-Intestinal Tract

The Liver and the Gall Bladder

The Spleen

The Kidneys

The Prostate

The Testes

The Uterus

The Ovary

The Thyroid Gland

The Pancreas

The Adrenal Gland

The Thymus

The Salivary Glands

The Serous Membranes

The Skin

The Tongue

The Teeth

Relations Between the Central Nervous and the Lymphatic System

Relations Between the Eye and the Lymphatic System

Second Part: General Physiology and Pathology of the Lymphatic System

VI. Origin of Lymph

Ludwig's Filtration Theory

Heidenhain's Secretion Theory

Critics of Heidenhain's Theory. Cohnstein's Transudation Theory

Starling's Experiments: Filtration and Absorption Theory

Asher's "Cellular" Theory. Theory of Korányi and Róth

Capillary Filtration and Absorption: Recent Investigations Confirming Starling's Theory

Physico-Chemical and Morphological Foundations of Capillary Permeability

Role of Filtration and Diffusion in Capillary Permeability. Korányi's "Osmotic Water Flow". Significance of Lymphatics in the Removal of Capillary Filtrate

Capillary Filtration and Lymph Formation in the Liver

Capillary Filtration and Formation of Lymph in the Lung

Relationship Between Capillary Filtration and Reabsorption

Effect of Reduced Colloid-Osmotic Pressure on Lymph Flow

Effect of Changes in Permeability of the Blood Capillaries on Lymph Flow

Effect of Anoxia on Capillary Permeability

Effect of Physical Stimuli on Capillary Permeability

Effect of Humoral and Neural Factors on Capillary Permeability

Increase of Capillary Permeability in Inflammation

Capillary Permeability in Shock

Effect of Decreased Capillary Filtration on Lymph Flow

VII. The Role of the Connective Tissue in Lymph Formation

Extracellular Fluid and Lymph

Architecture of Connective Tissue

Influence of Diverse Factors on Diffusion in Connective Tissue

Influence of Substances with Anti-Hyaluronidase Action on Diffusion in the Connective Tissue and on the Formation of Oedema

Role of Tissue Pressure and Tissue Resistance in Filtration and Absorption

Effect of Increased Capillary Permeability on Diffusion

Fixation in the Connective Tissue and Spreading

Humoral and Neural Factors in the Regulation of Connective-Tissue Permeability

Effect of Metabolic Poisons on the Permeability of Connective Tissue

Difference Between the Effect of Hyaluronidase in Vitro and in Vivo

Factors Influencing Spreading in Connective Tissue (Summary)

Fixation in Inflammatory Tissue

VIII. Absorption into Lymph Capillaries

Structure of Lymph-Capillary Wall: Passage of Corpuscular Particles into the Lumen of Lymph Capillaries

Phagocytosis of Proteins by Lymphatic Endothelium

Fat Absorption from the Site of Injury. The Problem of Fat Embolism

Effect of Hyaluronidase on the Permeability of Lymphatic Capillaries

Effect of Colloids on the Absorption through Lymph Capillaries

Effect of Metabolic Poisons on Absorption by Lymph Capillaries

Absorption After Death

Absorption through Lymph Capillaries in Traumatic Shock

Relationships Between Lymph and Tissue Fluid

Mechanism of Absorption through the Lymph-Capillary Wall

Diffusion of Protein from Lymphatics into the Interstitial Spaces

Consequences of Chronic Lymph Congestion; Fibrosis

Insufficiency of Absorption by Lymphatic Capillaries

IX. Filtration and Absorption through Serous Membranes

Absorption of Corpuscular Particles from Serous Cavities

Absorption of Protein and Colloidal Molecules from Serous Cavities

Absorption of Water and Crystalloid Molecules from Serous Cavities

Role of the Lymphatic System in the Origin of Serous Effusions

Chylous Ascites and Chylothorax

Absorption through Serous Membranes in Inflammation

X. Lymph Flow

Function of Lymph Hearts in Amphibia

Motors of Lymph Flow in the Mammal

Innervation and Tonus of Lymphatics

Active Motion of the Lymphatics

Spasm of Lymphatics in Inflammation

Correlation Between Lymph Formation and Lymph Flow; Lymphaticovenous Anastomoses

Storage of Fluid in the Lymphatic System

XI. Composition of Lymph

XII. Insufficiency of Lymph Circulation

Third Part: Special Physiology and Pathology of the Lymphatic System

XIII. Central Nervous System

XIV. The Melkersson-Rosenthal-Miescher Syndrome (Cheilitis Granulomatosa)

XV. The Heart

Insufficiency of Lymph Circulation in the Heart

Effect of Venous Congestion and Simultaneous Insufficiency of Cardiac Lymph Circulation on the Myocardium

The Lymphatics of the Endocardium in Chronic Endocarditis

Experimental Chronic Lymph Stasis in the Heart

XVI. The Lung

Lymphatic System of the Lung; Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Oedema

Pulmonary Lymphatics in Chronic Lung Congestion

Lymphatic System of the Lung in Pneumonia

Role of the Pulmonary Lymphatic System in Pneumoconiosis

Role of the Pulmonary Lymphatic System in Tuberculosis

Lymphatic Infection of the Lung

The Lymph Vascular System of the Lung After Pneumonectomy

Lymphangiectasia Pulmonalis, Chylous Pneumonia and Chylous Hydrothorax

Congenital Dilatation of the Pulmonary Lymphatics

Role of the Pulmonary Lymphatic System in the Pathogenesis of Acute Diffuse Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis

XVII. The Gastro-Intestinal Tract

Intestinal Fat Absorption

Lymphatic Transport of Water and Solutes from the Gastrointestinal Tract

Iron Absorption

"Lymphogenic Steatorrhoea"

Protein-Losing Gastro-Enteropathy

Regional Ileitis

Ulcerative Colitis

Appendicitis

Lymphogenic Sympathicoganglionitis

Significance of the Lymph Vascular System of the Stomach in the Pathology of Gastric Ulcers

XVIII. The Liver

Flow and Composition of Liver Lymph

Consequences of Hepatic Lymph Blockade

Serous Inflammation of the Liver and the Problem of Hepatic Cirrhosis

Alterations of the Hepatic Lymph Vascular System Relative to Age

Lymphatics of the Liver Capsule in Inflammation

Significance of Hepatic Lymph Vessels in Obstructive Jaundice

Significance of Hepatic Lymph Vessels in Obstructive Jaundice Accompanied by Cholangitis

The Problem of Liver Sclerosis

Lymph Vascular System of the Gall Bladder in Inflammation

XIX. The Kidneys

Physiology of Renal Lymph Circulation

Significance of Lymph Circulation in Obstructed Kidneys

Significance of the Renal Lymphatic System in Bright's Disease

Role of Lymphatics in the Origin of Renal Calculi

Chyluria

Benign Proteinuria

Significance of Renal Lymph Circulation in the Physiopathology of Congestive Heart Failure and Hepatic Cirrhosis

Significance of the Renal Lymphatics in Oliguria and Anuria

XX. Sex organs

The Testis

The Ovary

XXI. The Pancreas

XXII. The Adrenal Gland

XXIII. The Thyroid Gland

XXIV. The Mamma

XXV. The Spleen

XXVI. Chronic Lymphoedema and Elephantiasis

XXVII. Regeneration of Lymphatics and Lymph Nodes

Bibliography

Index of Authors

Index of Subjects