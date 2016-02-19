Lymphatics and Lymph Circulation
2nd Edition
Physiology and Pathology
Description
Lymphatics and Lymph Circulation: Physiology and Pathology is a comprehensive account of the physiology and pathology of lymphatics and lymph circulation, with emphasis on the question of lymph flow as well as the problems of capillary filtration and diffusion in the connective tissue. These intricate processes are explained from a uniform point of view. Comprised of 27 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the origin and architecture of the lymphatic system, paying particular attention to the discovery of lymphatics and lymph circulation; the phylogenesis and ontogenesis of lymphatics; and general and special anatomy of the lymphatic system. The second part explores the general physiology and pathology of the lymphatic system and includes chapters dealing with the role of the connective tissue in lymph formation; absorption into lymph capillaries; filtration and absorption through serous membranes; and lymph flow and composition. The remaining chapters consider the central nervous system and other organs such as the heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas. This monograph will be useful for students, practitioners, and researchers in physiology and pathology.
Table of Contents
Introduction
First Part: Origin and Architecture of the Lymphatic System
I. History of the Discovery of Lymphatics and Lymph Circulation
II. Phylogenesis of Lymphatics
III. Ontogenesis of Lymphatics
IV. General Anatomy of the Lymphatic System
Methods of Investigation of the Lymphatics
Architecture of the Lymphatic System
Anatomy of the Main Lymphatic Trunks
V. Special Anatomy of the Lymphatic System
The Heart
The Lung
The Gastro-Intestinal Tract
The Liver and the Gall Bladder
The Spleen
The Kidneys
The Prostate
The Testes
The Uterus
The Ovary
The Thyroid Gland
The Pancreas
The Adrenal Gland
The Thymus
The Salivary Glands
The Serous Membranes
The Skin
The Tongue
The Teeth
Relations Between the Central Nervous and the Lymphatic System
Relations Between the Eye and the Lymphatic System
Second Part: General Physiology and Pathology of the Lymphatic System
VI. Origin of Lymph
Ludwig's Filtration Theory
Heidenhain's Secretion Theory
Critics of Heidenhain's Theory. Cohnstein's Transudation Theory
Starling's Experiments: Filtration and Absorption Theory
Asher's "Cellular" Theory. Theory of Korányi and Róth
Capillary Filtration and Absorption: Recent Investigations Confirming Starling's Theory
Physico-Chemical and Morphological Foundations of Capillary Permeability
Role of Filtration and Diffusion in Capillary Permeability. Korányi's "Osmotic Water Flow". Significance of Lymphatics in the Removal of Capillary Filtrate
Capillary Filtration and Lymph Formation in the Liver
Capillary Filtration and Formation of Lymph in the Lung
Relationship Between Capillary Filtration and Reabsorption
Effect of Reduced Colloid-Osmotic Pressure on Lymph Flow
Effect of Changes in Permeability of the Blood Capillaries on Lymph Flow
Effect of Anoxia on Capillary Permeability
Effect of Physical Stimuli on Capillary Permeability
Effect of Humoral and Neural Factors on Capillary Permeability
Increase of Capillary Permeability in Inflammation
Capillary Permeability in Shock
Effect of Decreased Capillary Filtration on Lymph Flow
VII. The Role of the Connective Tissue in Lymph Formation
Extracellular Fluid and Lymph
Architecture of Connective Tissue
Influence of Diverse Factors on Diffusion in Connective Tissue
Influence of Substances with Anti-Hyaluronidase Action on Diffusion in the Connective Tissue and on the Formation of Oedema
Role of Tissue Pressure and Tissue Resistance in Filtration and Absorption
Effect of Increased Capillary Permeability on Diffusion
Fixation in the Connective Tissue and Spreading
Humoral and Neural Factors in the Regulation of Connective-Tissue Permeability
Effect of Metabolic Poisons on the Permeability of Connective Tissue
Difference Between the Effect of Hyaluronidase in Vitro and in Vivo
Factors Influencing Spreading in Connective Tissue (Summary)
Fixation in Inflammatory Tissue
VIII. Absorption into Lymph Capillaries
Structure of Lymph-Capillary Wall: Passage of Corpuscular Particles into the Lumen of Lymph Capillaries
Phagocytosis of Proteins by Lymphatic Endothelium
Fat Absorption from the Site of Injury. The Problem of Fat Embolism
Effect of Hyaluronidase on the Permeability of Lymphatic Capillaries
Effect of Colloids on the Absorption through Lymph Capillaries
Effect of Metabolic Poisons on Absorption by Lymph Capillaries
Absorption After Death
Absorption through Lymph Capillaries in Traumatic Shock
Relationships Between Lymph and Tissue Fluid
Mechanism of Absorption through the Lymph-Capillary Wall
Diffusion of Protein from Lymphatics into the Interstitial Spaces
Consequences of Chronic Lymph Congestion; Fibrosis
Insufficiency of Absorption by Lymphatic Capillaries
IX. Filtration and Absorption through Serous Membranes
Absorption of Corpuscular Particles from Serous Cavities
Absorption of Protein and Colloidal Molecules from Serous Cavities
Absorption of Water and Crystalloid Molecules from Serous Cavities
Role of the Lymphatic System in the Origin of Serous Effusions
Chylous Ascites and Chylothorax
Absorption through Serous Membranes in Inflammation
X. Lymph Flow
Function of Lymph Hearts in Amphibia
Motors of Lymph Flow in the Mammal
Innervation and Tonus of Lymphatics
Active Motion of the Lymphatics
Spasm of Lymphatics in Inflammation
Correlation Between Lymph Formation and Lymph Flow; Lymphaticovenous Anastomoses
Storage of Fluid in the Lymphatic System
XI. Composition of Lymph
XII. Insufficiency of Lymph Circulation
Third Part: Special Physiology and Pathology of the Lymphatic System
XIII. Central Nervous System
XIV. The Melkersson-Rosenthal-Miescher Syndrome (Cheilitis Granulomatosa)
XV. The Heart
Insufficiency of Lymph Circulation in the Heart
Effect of Venous Congestion and Simultaneous Insufficiency of Cardiac Lymph Circulation on the Myocardium
The Lymphatics of the Endocardium in Chronic Endocarditis
Experimental Chronic Lymph Stasis in the Heart
XVI. The Lung
Lymphatic System of the Lung; Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Oedema
Pulmonary Lymphatics in Chronic Lung Congestion
Lymphatic System of the Lung in Pneumonia
Role of the Pulmonary Lymphatic System in Pneumoconiosis
Role of the Pulmonary Lymphatic System in Tuberculosis
Lymphatic Infection of the Lung
The Lymph Vascular System of the Lung After Pneumonectomy
Lymphangiectasia Pulmonalis, Chylous Pneumonia and Chylous Hydrothorax
Congenital Dilatation of the Pulmonary Lymphatics
Role of the Pulmonary Lymphatic System in the Pathogenesis of Acute Diffuse Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis
XVII. The Gastro-Intestinal Tract
Intestinal Fat Absorption
Lymphatic Transport of Water and Solutes from the Gastrointestinal Tract
Iron Absorption
"Lymphogenic Steatorrhoea"
Protein-Losing Gastro-Enteropathy
Regional Ileitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Appendicitis
Lymphogenic Sympathicoganglionitis
Significance of the Lymph Vascular System of the Stomach in the Pathology of Gastric Ulcers
XVIII. The Liver
Flow and Composition of Liver Lymph
Consequences of Hepatic Lymph Blockade
Serous Inflammation of the Liver and the Problem of Hepatic Cirrhosis
Alterations of the Hepatic Lymph Vascular System Relative to Age
Lymphatics of the Liver Capsule in Inflammation
Significance of Hepatic Lymph Vessels in Obstructive Jaundice
Significance of Hepatic Lymph Vessels in Obstructive Jaundice Accompanied by Cholangitis
The Problem of Liver Sclerosis
Lymph Vascular System of the Gall Bladder in Inflammation
XIX. The Kidneys
Physiology of Renal Lymph Circulation
Significance of Lymph Circulation in Obstructed Kidneys
Significance of the Renal Lymphatic System in Bright's Disease
Role of Lymphatics in the Origin of Renal Calculi
Chyluria
Benign Proteinuria
Significance of Renal Lymph Circulation in the Physiopathology of Congestive Heart Failure and Hepatic Cirrhosis
Significance of the Renal Lymphatics in Oliguria and Anuria
XX. Sex organs
The Testis
The Ovary
XXI. The Pancreas
XXII. The Adrenal Gland
XXIII. The Thyroid Gland
XXIV. The Mamma
XXV. The Spleen
XXVI. Chronic Lymphoedema and Elephantiasis
XXVII. Regeneration of Lymphatics and Lymph Nodes
Bibliography
Index of Authors
Index of Subjects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 972
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185972