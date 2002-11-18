Lymphatic Therapy for Toxic Congestion
1st Edition
Selected Case Studies for Therapists and Patients
Description
Addressing the growing interest in lymphatic therapy, this book describes various techniques used to treat symptoms simply, effectively, and economically. A series of case histories illustrates the range of situations in which specific techniques can be applied, highlighting the effectiveness of the techniques in each case. The relationship between degenerative disease and physiological malfunction within the body is addressed throughout the book.
Key Features
- Practical approach uses case histories to explain how and when to use specific techniques.
- Well illustrated with high-quality line drawings to clarify the text.
- Straightforward style is easy to read and understand.
- Written by an experienced practitioner for the most accurate, authoritative perspective on lymphatic therapy.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Eliminating a narrow approach to diagnosis
Bioenergy in Crisis: The Lymphatic Connection
Uncovering the Body's Hidden Language and the Discovery of the Immune System Response
How to Use the Immune System Response
Why are the Filters of the Body so Important?
Why Massage is Beneficial to Lymphatic Drainage
Section 2. The Practice of Lymphatic Drainage - Case Studies
Back Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome and an Unexpected Breast Abnormality
Arthritis
Degeneration of Cervical Spine
Frozen Shoulder
Mercury Sensitivity
Asthma
Adult Asthma
Metal Congestion Causing Mood Swings and Reactive Hypoglycaemia
Diabetes
Cobalt
Bad Skin and a Hormonal Imbalance
Let the Body Choose
Section 3. Appendices
Therapist Exercises
Patient Exercises
List of Suppliers
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 18th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036569
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073540
About the Author
Margaret McCarthy
Affiliations and Expertise
In Private practice, Fernwood, Kings Drive, Wirral, UK