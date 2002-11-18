Lymphatic Therapy for Toxic Congestion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073540, 9780702036569

Lymphatic Therapy for Toxic Congestion

1st Edition

Selected Case Studies for Therapists and Patients

Authors: Margaret McCarthy
eBook ISBN: 9780702036569
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073540
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th November 2002
Page Count: 140
Description

Addressing the growing interest in lymphatic therapy, this book describes various techniques used to treat symptoms simply, effectively, and economically. A series of case histories illustrates the range of situations in which specific techniques can be applied, highlighting the effectiveness of the techniques in each case. The relationship between degenerative disease and physiological malfunction within the body is addressed throughout the book.

Key Features

  • Practical approach uses case histories to explain how and when to use specific techniques.
  • Well illustrated with high-quality line drawings to clarify the text.
  • Straightforward style is easy to read and understand.
  • Written by an experienced practitioner for the most accurate, authoritative perspective on lymphatic therapy.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Eliminating a narrow approach to diagnosis
Bioenergy in Crisis: The Lymphatic Connection
Uncovering the Body's Hidden Language and the Discovery of the Immune System Response
How to Use the Immune System Response
Why are the Filters of the Body so Important?
Why Massage is Beneficial to Lymphatic Drainage

Section 2. The Practice of Lymphatic Drainage - Case Studies
Back Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome and an Unexpected Breast Abnormality
Arthritis
Degeneration of Cervical Spine
Frozen Shoulder
Mercury Sensitivity
Asthma
Adult Asthma
Metal Congestion Causing Mood Swings and Reactive Hypoglycaemia
Diabetes
Cobalt
Bad Skin and a Hormonal Imbalance
Let the Body Choose

Section 3. Appendices
Therapist Exercises
Patient Exercises
List of Suppliers

Glossary
Index

About the Author

Margaret McCarthy

Affiliations and Expertise

In Private practice, Fernwood, Kings Drive, Wirral, UK

