Lung Epithelial Biology in the Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Disease
1st Edition
Description
Lung Epithelial Biology in the Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Disease provides a one-stop resource capturing developments in lung epithelial biology related to basic physiology, pathophysiology, and links to human disease. The book provides access to knowledge of molecular and cellular aspects of lung homeostasis and repair, including the molecular basis of lung epithelial intercellular communication and lung epithelial channels and transporters.
Also included is coverage of lung epithelial biology as it relates to fluid balance, basic ion/fluid molecular processes, and human disease. Useful to physician and clinical scientists, the contents of this book compile the important and most current findings about the role of epithelial cells in lung disease. Medical and graduate students, postdoctoral and clinical fellows, as well as clinicians interested in the mechanistic basis for lung disease will benefit from the books examination of principles of lung epithelium functions in physiological condition.
Key Features
- Provides a single source of information on lung epithelial junctions and transporters
- Discusses of the role of the epithelium in lung homeostasis and disease
- Includes capsule summaries of main conclusions as well as highlights of future directions in the field
- Covers the mechanistic basis for lung disease for a range of audiences
Readership
Researchers in the fields of pulmonary physiology including physician scientists, medical and graduate students, postdoctoral and clinical fellows, clinicians interested in the mechanistic basis for lung disease
Table of Contents
Introduction: The Lung Epithelium
- 1.1 Lung Anatomy
- 1.2 Lung Epithelial Composition
- 1.3 Epithelial Dysfunction in Lung Disease
- 1.4 Epithelia as a Therapeutic Target
- 1.5 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 1. Junctional Interplay in Lung Epithelial Barrier Function
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Epithelial Cell Polarity Complex
- 1.3 Adherens Junctions
- 1.4 Tight Junctions
- 1.5 Gap Junctions and Pannexin Channels
- 1.6 Processes Regulated by Intercellular Communication
- 1.7 Summary and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 2. Ion Transport and Lung Fluid Balance
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Lung Fluid Balance in the Airways
- 2.3 Altered Lung Fluid Balance and Disease of the Airways
- 2.4 Lung Fluid Balance in the Alveoli
- 2.5 Altered Lung Fluid Balance and Disease of the Alveolar Capillary Membrane
- 2.6 Summary
- References
Chapter 3. Glucose Transport and Homeostasis in Lung Epithelia
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Glucose Transport and Epithelial Glucose Homeostasis
- 3.3 Glucose Transporters in the Lung
- 3.4 Abnormal Epithelial Glucose Homeostasis and Lung Infection
- References
Chapter 4. Pulmonary Surfactant Trafficking and Homeostasis
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The Alveolus
- 4.3 Pulmonary Surfactant
- 4.4 Surfactant Proteins
- 4.5 Lamellar Bodies
- 4.6 Exocytosis of Lamellar Bodies and Surfactant
- 4.7 Endocytosis of Surfactant
- 4.8 Endocytic Vesicle Trafficking
- 4.9 Surfactant Catabolism
- References
Chapter 5. Integrin Regulation of the Lung Epithelium
- Abstract
- 5.1 Lung Extracellular Matrix in Development, Homeostasis, and Repair
- 5.2 Integrins are the Principal Receptors for ECM
- 5.3 Integrins in Lung Development, Alveolar Homeostasis, and Disease
- 5.4 β1 Integrin—The Central Integrin Subunit
- 5.5 Laminin-Binding Integrins
- 5.6 Collagen-Binding Integrins
- 5.7 RGD-Binding Integrins
- 5.8 Summary
- References
Chapter 6. Epithelial Regeneration and Lung Stem Cells
- Abstract
- 6.1 Lung Epithelial Stem/Progenitor Cells
- 6.2 Mechanisms/Pathways of Repair by Airway Progenitors
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 7. The Function of Epithelial Cells in Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Epithelial–Mesenchymal Transition
- 7.3 Epithelial Gene Mutations and Familial Fibrosis
- 7.4 Paracrine Functions of Epithelial Cells During Fibrosis
- 7.5 Reepithelization versus Progressive Fibrosis
- 7.6 Conclusions
- References
Chapter 8. The Role of Epithelial Cell Quality Control in Health and Disease of the Distal Lung
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 AT2 Cells and the Biosynthetic Challenge of Surfactant
- 8.3 A New “Old” Hypothesis: Alveolar Epithelial Dysfunction and Parenchymal Lung Disease
- 8.4 Cellular Quality Control
- 8.5 Epithelial Dysfunction is Induced By Surfactant Protein C Mutations
- 8.6 Linking Epithelial Dysfunction in vitro to Fibrotic Remodeling in vivo
- 8.7 Quality Control Issues in Other Parenchymal Lung Diseases
- 8.8 Unanswered Questions, New Approaches, and Opportunities
- Grant Support
- Disclosures
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 9. The Respiratory Epithelium in COPD
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Airway Remodeling
- 9.3 Emphysema
- 9.4 Epithelial Dysfunction in COPD
- 9.5 The Role of the Epithelium in the Development of Emphysema
- 9.6 The Epithelium as Therapeutic Target
- 9.7 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Epithelial Injury
- 10.3 Role of Epithelium in Host Defense & Inflammation
- 10.4 Repair
- 10.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 11. Epithelial Barrier Dysfunction in Asthma
- Abstract
- 11.1 Evidence for Barrier Dysfunction in Asthma
- 11.2 Causes of Epithelial Barrier Dysfunction in Asthma
- 11.3 Implications of Epithelial Barrier Dysfunction for Asthma Immunology and Therapy
- References
Chapter 12. Cystic Fibrosis: An Overview of the Past, Present, and the Future
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction to Cystic Fibrosis
- 12.2 Models of Cystic Fibrosis Disease
- 12.3 Epithelial Contributions to Innate Immunity in Cystic Fibrosis
- 12.4 Cystic Fibrosis-Related Diabetes and the Airway Epithelium
- 12.5 Therapeutic Interventions for Cystic Fibrosis Disease
- 12.6 Future Directions of Therapies for Cystic Fibrosis
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038819
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128038093
About the Author
Venkataramana Sidhaye
Dr. Sidhaye is an Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Her laboratory is interested in studying lung epithelial cellular responses in chronic lung disease, with a focus on cytoskeleton and cell-cell adhesion. The long term goal is determining lung epithelial responses in COPD and identifying if these changes promote disease and whether we can identify targets to reverse disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Michael Koval
Dr. Koval's laboratory works on defining the molecular machinery that regulates formation of gap junctions (which coordinate intercellular signaling) and tight junctions (which promote tissue barrier function). The long term goal of his research is understanding how junctions are pathologically misregulated in lung injury and in diseases including alcoholic lung syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome and cystic fibrosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine and Department of Cell Biology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA
Reviews
"...a very comprehensive book that deals with the lung epithelial biology and molecular signaling involved in the normal lung and their implications in disease pathogenesis. It is very well written by experts in the field, highly illustrated, and presented in a very readable format. It is highly recommended for any clinician or scientist who is interested in the molecular and cellular workings of the lung. Score: 92 - 4 Stars" --Doody's