Lung Disease in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376198, 9780323376204

Lung Disease in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 41-2

1st Edition

Authors: Aryeh Fischer
eBook ISBN: 9780323376204
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376198
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description

The lungs are involved so frequently with rheumatologic problems. This issue will cover Radiology of lung disease in the rheumatic diseases,
Histopathology of lung disease in the rheumatic diseases, Determining respiratory impairment, Lung disease in RA, Lung disease in scleroderma, and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323376204
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323376198

About the Authors

Aryeh Fischer Author

