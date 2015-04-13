Lung Disease in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 41-2
1st Edition
Authors: Aryeh Fischer
eBook ISBN: 9780323376204
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376198
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description
The lungs are involved so frequently with rheumatologic problems. This issue will cover Radiology of lung disease in the rheumatic diseases,
Histopathology of lung disease in the rheumatic diseases, Determining respiratory impairment, Lung disease in RA, Lung disease in scleroderma, and many more!
About the Authors
Aryeh Fischer Author
