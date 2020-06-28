Lung Cancer, Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791427

Lung Cancer, Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-2

1st Edition

Authors: M. Patricia Rivera
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791427
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. M. Patricia Rivera, is the second of two issues focused on Lung Cancer. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Lung Cancer TNM Staging: The 8th Edition; New Surgical Approaches in the Treatment of NSCLC; Alternatives to Surgery for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Stereotactic Radiotherapy; Alternatives to Surgery for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Thermal Ablation; Advances in the Treatment of Stage III NSCLC; Advances in Treatment of NSCLC: Targeted Therapy; Advances in the Treatment of NSCLC: Immunotherapy; Treatment of Oligometastatic Disease in NSCLC; Management of Malignant Pleural Effusions; Advances in the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer; Palliative Care and the Role of the Primary Care Physician in Lung Cancer Care; Pulmonary Complications of Immunotherapy; and Pulmonary Complications of Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy.

About the Authors

M. Patricia Rivera Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Department of Medicine, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC

