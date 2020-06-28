Lung Cancer, Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. M. Patricia Rivera, is the second of two issues focused on Lung Cancer. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Lung Cancer TNM Staging: The 8th Edition; New Surgical Approaches in the Treatment of NSCLC; Alternatives to Surgery for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Stereotactic Radiotherapy; Alternatives to Surgery for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Thermal Ablation; Advances in the Treatment of Stage III NSCLC; Advances in Treatment of NSCLC: Targeted Therapy; Advances in the Treatment of NSCLC: Immunotherapy; Treatment of Oligometastatic Disease in NSCLC; Management of Malignant Pleural Effusions; Advances in the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer; Palliative Care and the Role of the Primary Care Physician in Lung Cancer Care; Pulmonary Complications of Immunotherapy; and Pulmonary Complications of Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323791427
About the Authors
M. Patricia Rivera Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Department of Medicine, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC