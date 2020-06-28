Lung Cancer, Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-2

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. M. Patricia Rivera, is the second of two issues focused on Lung Cancer. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Lung Cancer TNM Staging: The 8th Edition; New Surgical Approaches in the Treatment of NSCLC; Alternatives to Surgery for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Stereotactic Radiotherapy; Alternatives to Surgery for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Thermal Ablation; Advances in the Treatment of Stage III NSCLC; Advances in Treatment of NSCLC: Targeted Therapy; Advances in the Treatment of NSCLC: Immunotherapy; Treatment of Oligometastatic Disease in NSCLC; Management of Malignant Pleural Effusions; Advances in the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer; Palliative Care and the Role of the Primary Care Physician in Lung Cancer Care; Pulmonary Complications of Immunotherapy; and Pulmonary Complications of Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy.