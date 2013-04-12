Lung Cancer, Part I: Screening, Diagnosis, and Staging, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics covers the screening for and diagnosis and staging of lung cancer. Expert authors review the most current information available about fluorescence and navigational bronchoscopy, integrated PET/CT for mediastinal nodal staging, contraindications to pulmonary resection, approach to patients with multiple lung nodules, and more. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this important aspect of thoracic surgery practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455773404
About the Authors
Jean Deslauriers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Surgery, Laval University Faculty of Medicine, Head, Thoracic Surgery Division, Centre de Pneumologie de L'Hopital Laval, Ste-Foy, Quebec, Canada
F. G. Pearson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, Senior Surgeon, Division of Thoracic Surgery, The Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Farid Shamji Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Ottawa Ontario Canada