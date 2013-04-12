Lung Cancer, Part I: Screening, Diagnosis, and Staging, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773404, 9781455773671

Lung Cancer, Part I: Screening, Diagnosis, and Staging, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Deslauriers F. G. Pearson Farid Shamji
eBook ISBN: 9781455773671
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773404
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2013
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics covers the screening for and diagnosis and staging of lung cancer. Expert authors review the most current information available about fluorescence and navigational bronchoscopy, integrated PET/CT for mediastinal nodal staging, contraindications to pulmonary resection, approach to patients with multiple lung nodules, and more. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this important aspect of thoracic surgery practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773671
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773404

About the Authors

Jean Deslauriers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Surgery, Laval University Faculty of Medicine, Head, Thoracic Surgery Division, Centre de Pneumologie de L'Hopital Laval, Ste-Foy, Quebec, Canada

F. G. Pearson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, Senior Surgeon, Division of Thoracic Surgery, The Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Farid Shamji Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Ottawa Ontario Canada

