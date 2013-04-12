Lung Cancer, Part I: Screening, Diagnosis, and Staging, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics covers the screening for and diagnosis and staging of lung cancer. Expert authors review the most current information available about fluorescence and navigational bronchoscopy, integrated PET/CT for mediastinal nodal staging, contraindications to pulmonary resection, approach to patients with multiple lung nodules, and more. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this important aspect of thoracic surgery practice.