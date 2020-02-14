Lung Cancer, Part I, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791403

Lung Cancer, Part I, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-1

1st Edition

Editors: M. Patricia Rivera
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791403
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th February 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. M. Patricia Rivera, is the first of two issues focused on Lung Cancer. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Lung Cancer in the 21st Century; Epidemiology, Etiology, and Prevention; Lung Cancer in Women: A Modern Epidemic; Primary Prevention of Lung Cancer: Tobacco Treatment; The Biology of Lung Cancer: Development of More Effective Methods for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Pathology of Lung Cancer; Lung Cancer Screening: Patient Selection and Implementation; The Approach to the Subsolid Nodule; Bronchoscopic Diagnostic Procedures Available to the Pulmonologist; Bronchoscopic Therapeutic Procedures Available to the Pulmonologist; and Biomarkers in Lung Cancer.

About the Editors

M. Patricia Rivera Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Department of Medicine, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC

