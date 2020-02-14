Lung Cancer, Part I, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-1

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. M. Patricia Rivera, is the first of two issues focused on Lung Cancer. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Lung Cancer in the 21st Century; Epidemiology, Etiology, and Prevention; Lung Cancer in Women: A Modern Epidemic; Primary Prevention of Lung Cancer: Tobacco Treatment; The Biology of Lung Cancer: Development of More Effective Methods for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Pathology of Lung Cancer; Lung Cancer Screening: Patient Selection and Implementation; The Approach to the Subsolid Nodule; Bronchoscopic Diagnostic Procedures Available to the Pulmonologist; Bronchoscopic Therapeutic Procedures Available to the Pulmonologist; and Biomarkers in Lung Cancer.