Lung Cancer, Part I, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 41-1
1st Edition
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, guest-edited by Dr. M. Patricia Rivera, is the first of two issues focused on Lung Cancer. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Lung Cancer in the 21st Century; Epidemiology, Etiology, and Prevention; Lung Cancer in Women: A Modern Epidemic; Primary Prevention of Lung Cancer: Tobacco Treatment; The Biology of Lung Cancer: Development of More Effective Methods for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Pathology of Lung Cancer; Lung Cancer Screening: Patient Selection and Implementation; The Approach to the Subsolid Nodule; Bronchoscopic Diagnostic Procedures Available to the Pulmonologist; Bronchoscopic Therapeutic Procedures Available to the Pulmonologist; and Biomarkers in Lung Cancer.
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 14th February 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780323791403
About the Editors
M. Patricia Rivera Editor
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Department of Medicine, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC