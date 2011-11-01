Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-4
1st Edition
Description
In this issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Editor Mark Krasna and colleagues discuss a wide range of topics devoted to lung cancer. Articles focus on pathology; updated staging systems; epidemiology of lung cancer - smoking, second hand smoke, and genetics; molecular markers for incidence, prognosis, and response to therapy; screening; diagnostic work-up; non-invasive staging techniques; surgical resection; the role of surgery following induction therapy for stage III NSCLC; the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in NSCLC (stages I-III); and much more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 1st November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455708048
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712168
About the Authors
Mark Krasna Author
Corporate Medical Director of Oncology, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Rutgers-Robert
Wood Johnson Medical School, Meridian Cancer Care, Jersey Shore University Medical
Center, Neptune, New Jersey
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate Medical Director Clinical Professor of Surgery Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School