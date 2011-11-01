Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-4

In this issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Editor Mark Krasna and colleagues discuss a wide range of topics devoted to lung cancer. Articles focus on pathology; updated staging systems; epidemiology of lung cancer - smoking, second hand smoke, and genetics; molecular markers for incidence, prognosis, and response to therapy; screening; diagnostic work-up; non-invasive staging techniques; surgical resection; the role of surgery following induction therapy for stage III NSCLC; the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in NSCLC (stages I-III); and much more.