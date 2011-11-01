Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455708048, 9781455712168

Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-4

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Krasna
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455708048
eBook ISBN: 9781455712168
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2011
Description

In this issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Editor Mark Krasna and colleagues discuss a wide range of topics devoted to lung cancer.  Articles focus on pathology; updated staging systems; epidemiology of lung cancer - smoking, second hand smoke, and genetics; molecular markers for incidence, prognosis, and response to therapy; screening; diagnostic work-up; non-invasive staging techniques; surgical resection; the role of surgery following induction therapy for stage III NSCLC; the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in NSCLC (stages I-III); and much more.

About the Authors

Mark Krasna Author

Corporate Medical Director of Oncology, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Rutgers-Robert

Wood Johnson Medical School, Meridian Cancer Care, Jersey Shore University Medical

Center, Neptune, New Jersey

Affiliations and Expertise

Corporate Medical Director Clinical Professor of Surgery Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

