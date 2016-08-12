Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword: Lung Cancer
2. Preface: Lung Cancer
3. Epidemiology of Lung Cancer
4. Classification and Pathology of Lung Cancer
5. Screening for Lung Cancer
6. Bronchoscopy: Diagnostic and Therapeutic for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
7. Mediastinal Staging in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
8. Thoracoscopic Lobectomy for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
9. Robotic Lung Resection for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
10. Pneumonectomy for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
11. Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy and Ablative Therapies for Lung Cancer
12. Neoadjuvant Therapy in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
13. Adjuvant Therapy for Stage I and II Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
14. Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer
15. Local Therapy Indications in the Management of Patients with Oligometastatic Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Mark Krasna, is devoted to Lung Cancer. Dr. Krasna has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology for Lung Cancer; Screening for Lung Cancer; Pathology for Lung Cancer; Treatment of Patients with Oligometastatic Disease for NSCLC; SBRT/Ablative Therapies for NSCLC; Mediastinal Staging for Lung Cancer; VATS Lobectomy for NSCLC; Robotic Lung Resection for NSCLC; Pneumonectomy for NSCLC; Bronchoscopy-Diagnostic and Therapeutic for NSCLC; Neoadjuvant Therapy for Lung Cancer; Molecular/Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer; Adjuvant Therapy for Stage 1and 2 NSCLC, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 12th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448772
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448574
About the Authors
Mark Krasna Author
Corporate Medical Director of Oncology, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Rutgers-Robert
Wood Johnson Medical School, Meridian Cancer Care, Jersey Shore University Medical
Center, Neptune, New Jersey
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate Medical Director Clinical Professor of Surgery Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School