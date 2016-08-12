Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448574, 9780323448772

Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Krasna
eBook ISBN: 9780323448772
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448574
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th August 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Foreword: Lung Cancer
    2. Preface: Lung Cancer
    3. Epidemiology of Lung Cancer
    4. Classification and Pathology of Lung Cancer
    5. Screening for Lung Cancer
    6. Bronchoscopy: Diagnostic and Therapeutic for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    7. Mediastinal Staging in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    8. Thoracoscopic Lobectomy for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    9. Robotic Lung Resection for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    10. Pneumonectomy for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    11. Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy and Ablative Therapies for Lung Cancer
    12. Neoadjuvant Therapy in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    13. Adjuvant Therapy for Stage I and II Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
    14. Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer
    15. Local Therapy Indications in the Management of Patients with Oligometastatic Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Mark Krasna, is devoted to Lung Cancer. Dr. Krasna has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology for Lung Cancer; Screening for Lung Cancer; Pathology for Lung Cancer; Treatment of Patients with Oligometastatic Disease for NSCLC; SBRT/Ablative Therapies for NSCLC; Mediastinal Staging for Lung Cancer; VATS Lobectomy for NSCLC; Robotic Lung Resection for NSCLC; Pneumonectomy for NSCLC; Bronchoscopy-Diagnostic and Therapeutic for NSCLC; Neoadjuvant Therapy for Lung Cancer; Molecular/Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer; Adjuvant Therapy for Stage 1and 2 NSCLC, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448772
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323448574

About the Authors

Mark Krasna Author

Corporate Medical Director of Oncology, Clinical Professor of Surgery, Rutgers-Robert

Wood Johnson Medical School, Meridian Cancer Care, Jersey Shore University Medical

Center, Neptune, New Jersey

Affiliations and Expertise

Corporate Medical Director Clinical Professor of Surgery Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

