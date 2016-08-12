Lung Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Mark Krasna, is devoted to Lung Cancer. Dr. Krasna has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology for Lung Cancer; Screening for Lung Cancer; Pathology for Lung Cancer; Treatment of Patients with Oligometastatic Disease for NSCLC; SBRT/Ablative Therapies for NSCLC; Mediastinal Staging for Lung Cancer; VATS Lobectomy for NSCLC; Robotic Lung Resection for NSCLC; Pneumonectomy for NSCLC; Bronchoscopy-Diagnostic and Therapeutic for NSCLC; Neoadjuvant Therapy for Lung Cancer; Molecular/Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer; Adjuvant Therapy for Stage 1and 2 NSCLC, and more!