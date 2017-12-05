Lung Cancer, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566476, 9780323566483

Lung Cancer, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 13-1

1st Edition

Authors: Gang Cheng Timothy Akhurst
eBook ISBN: 9780323566483
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566476
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

PET Clinics

Lung Cancer

Preface: Lung Cancer

Staging of Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Lung Neoplasms with Low F18-Fluorodeoxyglucose Avidity

18F-Fluoro-2-Deoxy-D-Glucose PET/Computed Tomography Evaluation of Lung Cancer in Populations with High Prevalence of Tuberculosis and Other Granulomatous Disease

Genomic Characterization of Lung Cancer and Its Impact on the Use and Timing of

PET in Therapeutic Response Assessment

Treatment Planning for Radiation Therapy

Prognostic Value of 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose PET/Computed Tomography in

Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer PET Imaging Beyond F18 Fluorodeoxyglucose

Future Directions in PET Imaging of Lung Cancer

Improved Detection of Small Pulmonary Nodules Through Simultaneous MR/PET

Imaging

Practical Considerations for Clinical PET/MR Imaging

Diagnostic Imaging and Newer Modalities for Thoracic Diseases: PET/Computed Tomographic Imaging and Endobronchial Ultrasound for Staging and Its Implication for Lung Cancer

Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Lung Cancer, and is edited by Drs. Gang Cheng and Timothy Akhurst. Articles will include: FDG PET/CT for lung cancer staging; Lung neoplasms with low FDG avidity; FDG PET/CT evaluation of lung cancer in populations with high prevalence of granulomatous disease; Prognostic value of FDG PET/CT; Genomic characterization of lung cancer and its impact on the use and timing of PET in therapeutic response assessment; Treatment planning for radiation therapy; Future directions of PET imaging for lung cancer; PET for RT-planning in lung cancer; Genomic characterization of lung cancer and its impact on the use and timing of PET in therapeutic response assessment; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323566483
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566476

About the Authors

Gang Cheng Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Radiology UPENN School of Medicine

Timothy Akhurst Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Radiation Oncology and Cancer Imaging Centre for Molecular Imaging Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

