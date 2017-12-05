Lung Cancer, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 13-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PET Clinics
Lung Cancer
Preface: Lung Cancer
Staging of Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms with Low F18-Fluorodeoxyglucose Avidity
18F-Fluoro-2-Deoxy-D-Glucose PET/Computed Tomography Evaluation of Lung Cancer in Populations with High Prevalence of Tuberculosis and Other Granulomatous Disease
Genomic Characterization of Lung Cancer and Its Impact on the Use and Timing of
PET in Therapeutic Response Assessment
Treatment Planning for Radiation Therapy
Prognostic Value of 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose PET/Computed Tomography in
Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer
Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer PET Imaging Beyond F18 Fluorodeoxyglucose
Future Directions in PET Imaging of Lung Cancer
Improved Detection of Small Pulmonary Nodules Through Simultaneous MR/PET
Imaging
Practical Considerations for Clinical PET/MR Imaging
Diagnostic Imaging and Newer Modalities for Thoracic Diseases: PET/Computed Tomographic Imaging and Endobronchial Ultrasound for Staging and Its Implication for Lung Cancer
Description
This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Lung Cancer, and is edited by Drs. Gang Cheng and Timothy Akhurst. Articles will include: FDG PET/CT for lung cancer staging; Lung neoplasms with low FDG avidity; FDG PET/CT evaluation of lung cancer in populations with high prevalence of granulomatous disease; Prognostic value of FDG PET/CT; Genomic characterization of lung cancer and its impact on the use and timing of PET in therapeutic response assessment; Treatment planning for radiation therapy; Future directions of PET imaging for lung cancer; PET for RT-planning in lung cancer; Genomic characterization of lung cancer and its impact on the use and timing of PET in therapeutic response assessment; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566483
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566476
About the Authors
Gang Cheng Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Radiology UPENN School of Medicine
Timothy Akhurst Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Radiation Oncology and Cancer Imaging Centre for Molecular Imaging Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre