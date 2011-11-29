Lung Cancer, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 32-4
1st Edition
Description
Carcinoma of the lung is one of the most prevalent and aggressive types of cancer, and rates of lung cancer are on the rise. This issue gives a comprehensive review of the most recent advances in Lung Cancer. Epidemiology, etiology, and prevention of lung cancer is first discussed, followed by articles on pre-invasive evaluation and management, screening, pathology and molecular biology. There is an article on the approach to the ground glass nodule. Of great importance is the revised staging classification of Lung Cancer, which is discussed here in detail. Articles on PET imaging, interventional pulmonary, and functional evaluation before Lung Resection are also included. The issue then focuses on advances in treatment for early stage lung cancer, high risk patients with early stage lung cancer, advances in the treatment of Advanced Stage Lung Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer, and gene therapy for lung neoplasms.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455779819
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709717
About the Authors
Lynn Tanoue Author
Yale University Medical Center
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary); Clinical Chief, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine; Director, Yale Lung Screening and Nodule Program; Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut