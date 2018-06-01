Lung Cancer: A Practical Approach to Evidence-Based Clinical Evaluation and Management
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of lung cancer evaluation and management with this concise, practical resource by Drs. Lynn T. Tanoue and Frank Detterbeck. This easy-to-read reference presents a summary of today’s best evidence-based approaches to diagnosis and management in this critical area.
Table of Contents
Diagnosis and Evaluation
1. The Asymptomatic Patient with a Pulmonary Nodule
2. Evaluation of the Patient with a Radiographic Abnormality Suspicious for Lung Cancer
3. Lung Cancer Classification
Treatment Considerations
4. Treatment of Early Stage NSCLC
5. Curative Intent Treatment of Stage III NSCLC
6. Advanced NSCLC
7. Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer
8. Special Types of Lung Cancer
9. Surveillance and Follow-Up
Organization, Quality and Efficiency of Care Delivery
10. Organization of Lung Cancer Care
11. Achieving Better Quality of Care
Additional Components of Comprehensive Care
12. Tobacco Use Disorder and Treatment
13. Healthy Patients at Risk for Lung Cancer: Whether, How and Who to Screen
14. Symptom Management in Patients with Lung Cancer
15. Diagnosis and Management of Treatment Related Pulmonary Complications
Perspectives
16. Lung Cancer - Where Are We Now and What is the Future?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496063
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323485654
About the Author
Lynn Tanoue
Yale University Medical Center
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary); Clinical Chief, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine; Director, Yale Lung Screening and Nodule Program; Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut
Frank Detterbeck
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery (Thoracic Surgery); Chief, Thoracic Surgery; Surgical Director, Thoracic Oncology, Yale University, New Haven Connecticut