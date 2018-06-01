Lung Cancer: A Practical Approach to Evidence-Based Clinical Evaluation and Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485654, 9780323496063

Lung Cancer: A Practical Approach to Evidence-Based Clinical Evaluation and Management

1st Edition

Authors: Lynn Tanoue Frank Detterbeck
eBook ISBN: 9780323496063
Paperback ISBN: 9780323485654
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2018
Page Count: 350
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of lung cancer evaluation and management with this concise, practical resource by Drs. Lynn T. Tanoue and Frank Detterbeck. This easy-to-read reference presents a summary of today’s best evidence-based approaches to diagnosis and management in this critical area.

Table of Contents

Diagnosis and Evaluation

1. The Asymptomatic Patient with a Pulmonary Nodule

2. Evaluation of the Patient with a Radiographic Abnormality Suspicious for Lung Cancer

3. Lung Cancer Classification

Treatment Considerations

4. Treatment of Early Stage NSCLC

5. Curative Intent Treatment of Stage III NSCLC

6. Advanced NSCLC

7. Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer

8. Special Types of Lung Cancer

9. Surveillance and Follow-Up

Organization, Quality and Efficiency of Care Delivery

10. Organization of Lung Cancer Care

11. Achieving Better Quality of Care

Additional Components of Comprehensive Care

12. Tobacco Use Disorder and Treatment

13. Healthy Patients at Risk for Lung Cancer: Whether, How and Who to Screen

14. Symptom Management in Patients with Lung Cancer

15. Diagnosis and Management of Treatment Related Pulmonary Complications

Perspectives

16. Lung Cancer - Where Are We Now and What is the Future?

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496063
Paperback ISBN:
9780323485654

About the Author

Lynn Tanoue

Yale University Medical Center

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary); Clinical Chief, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine; Director, Yale Lung Screening and Nodule Program; Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut

Frank Detterbeck

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery (Thoracic Surgery); Chief, Thoracic Surgery; Surgical Director, Thoracic Oncology, Yale University, New Haven Connecticut

