Lumped and Distributed Passive Networks: A Generalized and Advanced Viewpoint considers the mathematical study of a subset of passive linear operators. This five-chapter focuses on the questions of analysis and representation of such operators and illustrates the results of these analyses by obtaining some of the limitations that are imposed on the performance of passive systems. The first two chapters deal with the structure of general linear passive operators. These chapters specifically look into the theory of distributions, called generalized functions. The third and fourth chapters illustrate the application of passive operator theory to rational (lumped) and irrational (distributed) systems. The fifth chapter discusses some applications of optimization theory to the study of networks.