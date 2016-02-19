Lumped and Distributed Passive Networks
1st Edition
A Generalized and Advanced Viewpoint
Description
Lumped and Distributed Passive Networks: A Generalized and Advanced Viewpoint considers the mathematical study of a subset of passive linear operators. This five-chapter focuses on the questions of analysis and representation of such operators and illustrates the results of these analyses by obtaining some of the limitations that are imposed on the performance of passive systems. The first two chapters deal with the structure of general linear passive operators. These chapters specifically look into the theory of distributions, called generalized functions. The third and fourth chapters illustrate the application of passive operator theory to rational (lumped) and irrational (distributed) systems. The fifth chapter discusses some applications of optimization theory to the study of networks.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Linear Systems
Introduction
1.1 The Axioms of Linear System Theory
1.2 Transform Techniques and the System Function
1.3 The Network Viewpoint—Some Illustrations
1.4 Summary
II. Passive Systems
Introduction
2.1 Characterization of Linear, Time-Invariant, Passive Systems
2.2 Passive Immittance Operators
2.3 Representations of Bounded-Real and Positive-Real Matrices
2.4 Some Applications
2.5 Linear, Time-Varying, Passive Systems
2.6 Summary
III. Lumped Networks
Introduction
3.1 Realization of Lumped Networks
3.2 Interpolation with Bounded-Real Functions
3.3 Some Applications
3.4 Active Lumped Networks
3.5 Summary
IV. Distributed Networks
Introduction
4.1 Modal Analysis of Passive Distributed Systems
4.2 Nonuniform Lossless Transmission Lines
4.3 Uniform Transmission Line Networks
4.4 Activity in Distributed Networks
4.5 Summary
V. Topics in Optimization Theory and Their Applications in Network Theory
Introduction
5.1 Some Topics in Optimization Theory
5.2 An Example
5.3 Summary
Appendix I. A Brief Survey of Distribution Theory
Appendix II. The Inversion of a Sturm-Liouville Operator
Appendix III. Research Problems
Glossary of Symbols
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221243