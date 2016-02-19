Lumped and Distributed Passive Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196213, 9781483221243

Lumped and Distributed Passive Networks

1st Edition

A Generalized and Advanced Viewpoint

Authors: M. Ronald Wohlers
Editors: Henry G. Booker Nicholas Declaris
eBook ISBN: 9781483221243
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 246
Description

Lumped and Distributed Passive Networks: A Generalized and Advanced Viewpoint considers the mathematical study of a subset of passive linear operators. This five-chapter focuses on the questions of analysis and representation of such operators and illustrates the results of these analyses by obtaining some of the limitations that are imposed on the performance of passive systems. The first two chapters deal with the structure of general linear passive operators. These chapters specifically look into the theory of distributions, called generalized functions. The third and fourth chapters illustrate the application of passive operator theory to rational (lumped) and irrational (distributed) systems. The fifth chapter discusses some applications of optimization theory to the study of networks.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Linear Systems

Introduction

1.1 The Axioms of Linear System Theory

1.2 Transform Techniques and the System Function

1.3 The Network Viewpoint—Some Illustrations

1.4 Summary

II. Passive Systems

Introduction

2.1 Characterization of Linear, Time-Invariant, Passive Systems

2.2 Passive Immittance Operators

2.3 Representations of Bounded-Real and Positive-Real Matrices

2.4 Some Applications

2.5 Linear, Time-Varying, Passive Systems

2.6 Summary

III. Lumped Networks

Introduction

3.1 Realization of Lumped Networks

3.2 Interpolation with Bounded-Real Functions

3.3 Some Applications

3.4 Active Lumped Networks

3.5 Summary

IV. Distributed Networks

Introduction

4.1 Modal Analysis of Passive Distributed Systems

4.2 Nonuniform Lossless Transmission Lines

4.3 Uniform Transmission Line Networks

4.4 Activity in Distributed Networks

4.5 Summary

V. Topics in Optimization Theory and Their Applications in Network Theory

Introduction

5.1 Some Topics in Optimization Theory

5.2 An Example

5.3 Summary

Appendix I. A Brief Survey of Distribution Theory

Appendix II. The Inversion of a Sturm-Liouville Operator

Appendix III. Research Problems

Glossary of Symbols

Bibliography

Index


