Luminescence Thermometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020296, 9780081020302

Luminescence Thermometry

1st Edition

Methods, Materials, and Applications

Authors: Miroslav Dramićanin
eBook ISBN: 9780081020302
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020296
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th May 2018
Page Count: 302
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Measurements of Temperature
  2. Temperature and Ways of Measuring It
  3. Luminescence: basics, methods and instrumentation
  4. Schemes for the Read-out of Temperature from Luminescence
  5. Methods of Analysis for Luminescence Thermometry Measurements
  6. Lanthanide and Transition Metal Ion doped Materials for Luminescence Temperature Sensing
  7. Luminescence Temperature Sensing Using Semiconductor Quantum Dots
  8. Luminescence Temperature Sensing using Organic Materials
  9. Applications of Luminescence Thermometry in Engineering
  10. Bio-medical Applications of Luminescence Thermometry
  11. Temperature measurements at the nanoscale
  12. Achieving multi-functionality by combining thermometry with other luminescence applications

 

Description

Luminescence Thermometry: Methods, Materials, and Applications presents the state-of-the art applications of luminescence thermometry, giving a detailed explanation of luminescence spectroscopic schemes for the read-out of temperature, while also describing the diverse materials that are capable of sensing temperature via luminescence. Chapters cover the fundamentals of temperature, traditional thermometers and their figures of merit, a concise description of optical thermometry methods, luminescence and instrumentation, and an explanation of the ways in which increases in temperature quench luminescence.

Additional sections focus on materials utilized for luminescence thermometry and the broad range of applications for luminescence thermometry, including temperature measurement at the nanoscale and the application of multifunctional luminescent materials.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of luminescence thermometry applications, including high-temperature, biomedical, nanoscale and multifunctional
  • Delves into luminescence thermometry by materials group, including Rare-earth and transition Metal Ion Doped, Semiconductors, Quantum Dots and Organic materials
  • Gives a concise introduction of the latest methods of temperature measurement, including luminescence spectroscopic schemes and methods of analysis

Readership

Academic researchers in the fields of luminescence, materials science, optical materials, metrology, photonics. Industry experts in consumer electronics, petrochemical, automotive, aerospace, microelectronics, healthcare and military

About the Authors

Miroslav Dramićanin Author

Dr. Miroslav Dramicanin is currently a research professor at Vinca Institute of Nuclear Science at the University of Belgrade. He also acts as a full professor at the faculty of physics and the head of the Laboratory for Radiation Physics and Chemistry where he studies luminescent materials. His current project involves studying materials of reduced dimensions for efficient light harvesting and energy conversion. He has served as chairman and on the organizing committee of internal conferences for optical materials, and as editor of multiple international conference proceedings. He has authored more than 190 scientific papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Vinca Institute of Nuclear Sciences, University of Belgrade, Serbia

