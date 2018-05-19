Luminescence Thermometry
1st Edition
Methods, Materials, and Applications
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Measurements of Temperature
- Temperature and Ways of Measuring It
- Luminescence: basics, methods and instrumentation
- Schemes for the Read-out of Temperature from Luminescence
- Methods of Analysis for Luminescence Thermometry Measurements
- Lanthanide and Transition Metal Ion doped Materials for Luminescence Temperature Sensing
- Luminescence Temperature Sensing Using Semiconductor Quantum Dots
- Luminescence Temperature Sensing using Organic Materials
- Applications of Luminescence Thermometry in Engineering
- Bio-medical Applications of Luminescence Thermometry
- Temperature measurements at the nanoscale
- Achieving multi-functionality by combining thermometry with other luminescence applications
Description
Luminescence Thermometry: Methods, Materials, and Applications presents the state-of-the art applications of luminescence thermometry, giving a detailed explanation of luminescence spectroscopic schemes for the read-out of temperature, while also describing the diverse materials that are capable of sensing temperature via luminescence. Chapters cover the fundamentals of temperature, traditional thermometers and their figures of merit, a concise description of optical thermometry methods, luminescence and instrumentation, and an explanation of the ways in which increases in temperature quench luminescence.
Additional sections focus on materials utilized for luminescence thermometry and the broad range of applications for luminescence thermometry, including temperature measurement at the nanoscale and the application of multifunctional luminescent materials.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of luminescence thermometry applications, including high-temperature, biomedical, nanoscale and multifunctional
- Delves into luminescence thermometry by materials group, including Rare-earth and transition Metal Ion Doped, Semiconductors, Quantum Dots and Organic materials
- Gives a concise introduction of the latest methods of temperature measurement, including luminescence spectroscopic schemes and methods of analysis
Readership
Academic researchers in the fields of luminescence, materials science, optical materials, metrology, photonics. Industry experts in consumer electronics, petrochemical, automotive, aerospace, microelectronics, healthcare and military
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020302
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020296
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Miroslav Dramićanin Author
Dr. Miroslav Dramicanin is currently a research professor at Vinca Institute of Nuclear Science at the University of Belgrade. He also acts as a full professor at the faculty of physics and the head of the Laboratory for Radiation Physics and Chemistry where he studies luminescent materials. His current project involves studying materials of reduced dimensions for efficient light harvesting and energy conversion. He has served as chairman and on the organizing committee of internal conferences for optical materials, and as editor of multiple international conference proceedings. He has authored more than 190 scientific papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Vinca Institute of Nuclear Sciences, University of Belgrade, Serbia