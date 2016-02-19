Lukasiewicz-Moisil Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884442, 9780080867892

Lukasiewicz-Moisil Algebras, Volume 49

1st Edition

Authors: V. Boicescu A. Filipoiu G. Georgescu S. Rudeanu
eBook ISBN: 9780080867892
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 13th May 1991
Page Count: 582
Table of Contents

Lattices, Universal Algebra and Categories. Topological Dualities in Lattice Theory. Elementary Properties of Lukasiewicz-Moisil Algebras. Connections with Other Classes of Lattices. Filters, Ideals and &ngr;-Congruences. Representation Theorems and Duality for Lukasiewicz-Moisil Algebras. Categorical Properties of Lukasiewicz-Moisil Algebras. Monadic and Polyadic Lukasiewicz-Moisil Algebras. Lukasiewicz Logics. Appendix: Applications to Switching Theory. References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The Lukasiewicz-Moisil algebras were created by Moisil as an algebraic counterpart for the many-valued logics of Lukasiewicz. The theory of LM-algebras has developed to a considerable extent both as an algebraic theory of intrinsic interest and in view of its applications to logic and switching theory.

This book gives an overview of the theory, comprising both classical results and recent contributions, including those of the authors. N-valued and &THgr;-valued algebras are presented, as well as &THgr;-algebras with negation.

Mathematicians interested in lattice theory or symbolic logic, and computer scientists, will find in this monograph stimulating material for further research.

@qu:The detailed presentation will make this monograph useful for a semester course, but it will also be valuable as a reference for mathematicians, logicians and computer scientists. In addition, there is stimulating material in this monograph for further investigation. @source:Zentralblatt für Mathematik

V. Boicescu

Polytechnical Institute, Bucharest, Romania

A. Filipoiu

Polytechnical Institute, Bucharest, Romania

G. Georgescu

Institute of Mathematics, Bucharest, Romania

S. Rudeanu

Faculty of Mathematics, University of Bucharest, Romania

