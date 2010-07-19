Ludwig's Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants
4th Edition
Volume 2: Distillation, Packed Towers, Petroleum Fractionation, Gas Processing and Dehydration
Description
The Fourth Edition of Applied Process Design for Chemical and Petrochemical Plants Volume 2 builds upon the late Ernest E. Ludwig’s classic chemical engineering process design manual. Volume Two focuses on distillation and packed towers, and presents the methods and fundamentals of plant design along with supplemental mechanical and related data, nomographs, data charts and heuristics. The Fourth Edition is significantly expanded and updated, with new topics that ensure readers can analyze problems and find practical design methods and solutions to accomplish their process design objectives.
Key Features
- A true application-driven book, providing clarity and easy access to essential process plant data and design information
- Covers a complete range of basic day-to-day petrochemical operation topics
- Extensively revised with new material on distillation process performance; complex-mixture fractionating, gas processing, dehydration, hydrocarbon absorption and stripping; enhanced distillation types
Readership
Chemical Engineers; petrochemical process engineers; industrial engineers
Table of Contents
Distillation Process Performance
Petroleum, Complex-Mixture Fractionating, Gas Processing, Dehydration, Hydrocarbon Absorption and Stripping
Enhanced Distillation Types
Mechanical Designs for Tray Performance
Packed Towers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 19th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080942094
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750683661
About the Author
A. Kayode Coker
A. Kayode Coker, Ph.D., is an engineering Coordinator at Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Company, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia and is a consultant for AKC Technology in the UK. Prior to this he was Chairman of the Chemical and Process Engineering Department at Jubail Industrial College. He has also been a chartered scientist and a chartered chemical engineer for over 30 years. Coker is a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers. UK, (C.Eng, CSci, FIChemE) and a senior member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). He holds a B.Sc. honors degree in Chemical Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Process Analysis and Development, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, all from Aston University, Birmingham, UK. He also has a Teachers’ Certificate in Education from the University of London, UK. He has directed and conducted short courses in both the UK and for SABIC industries in Saudi Arabia. His articles have been published in several international journals, he is an author of four books in chemical engineering and a contributor to the Encyclopaedia of Chemical Processing and Design, Vol. 61. Coker was named as one of the International Biographical Centre's Leading Engineers of the World 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Coordinator, Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Company, Saudi Arabia
Reviews
"Each chapter provides high-level nuggets of background information supported by reference charts and easy-to-follow examples…. As an arsenal of distillation design and problem-solving tools, this edition is a recommended reference manual for practicing engineers, and a good resource for new graduates entering the industry." --CEP
"The book serves as an excellent resource for distillation unit operations that are crucial to the gas-processing, chemical and petrochemical industries." --Chemical Engineering