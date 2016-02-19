Lubrication: A Practical Guide to Lubricant Selection provides a guide to modern lubrication practice in industry, with emphasis on practical application, selection of lubricants, and significant factors that determine suitability of a lubricant for a specific application. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with a brief theoretical opening chapter on the basic principles of lubrication. A chapter then explains the choice of lubricant type, indicating how to decide whether to use oil, grease, dry lubricant, or gas lubrication. Subsequent chapters deal with detailed selection of lubricating oils, oil systems, oil changing, greases, dry lubricants, gas lubrication, sealing, testing, monitoring, and handling of lubricants. The final chapter describes the main hazards associated with lubricants and some of the techniques for controlling those hazards. This book will be of value to technical staffs who use lubricants in their work; to students of mechanical, production, or maintenance engineering; and to others, such as buyers and storekeepers concerned with lubricants.

1 Basic Principles of Lubrication

1.1 Meaning of lubrication

1.2 Friction

1.3 Liquid lubrication

1.4 Hydrodynamic lubrication

1.5 Boundary lubrication

1.6 Externally pressured lubrication

1.7 Dry or solid lubrication

1.8 Cooling

1.9 Corrosion prevention

1.10 Summary

2 Choice of Lubricant Type

2.1 The problem of lubricant selection

2.2 Basic types of lubricant

2.3 Choosing the lubricant type

2.4 Lubricant choice for particular components

3 Selection of Lubricating Oils

3.1 The important properties of oils

3.2 Mineral oils

3.3 Viscosity

3.4 Choosing the correct oil viscosity

3.5 Boundary lubrication

3.6 Oil stability

3.7 Contamination

3.8 Compatibility

3.9 Corrosion

3.10 Synthetic and natural oils and emulsions

3.11 Process fluids as lubricants

3.12 Metalworking lubricants

3.13 Rationalization of lubricating oils

3.14 Summary

Appendix—Viscosity units

4 Oil-Feed Systems

4.1 Advantages of oil feed

4.2 Total-loss systems

4.3 Oil mist or fog systems

4.4 Wick and pad lubrication

4.5 Ring, disc and splash lubrication

4.6 Oil-circulation systems

4.7 Oil-changing problems

4.8 Selection of the appropriate system

5 Oil Changing and Oil Conservation

5.1 Oil changing

5.2 Oil resources and conservation

5.3 Oil deterioration in use

5.4 Choosing the oil-change period

5.5 Changing the type of oil

5.6 Carrying out the oil change

5.7 Handling the old oil

5.8 Disposing of emulsions and water-contaminated oils

5.9 Laundering

5.10 Re-refining and re-use

6 Greases and Anti-Seizes

6.1 The nature of greases

6.2 Composition of greases

6.3 Grease manufacture

6.4 Mechanism of action of greases

6.5 Properties of greases

6.6 Advantages and disadvantages of grease

6.7 Selection and applications of greases

6.8 Methods of applying greases

6.9 Anti-seize and anti-scuffing compounds

7 Dry Bearings and Solid Lubrication

7.1 Mechanism of solid lubrication

7.2 Advantages and disadvantages of solid lubrication

7.3 Graphite

7.4 Molybdenum disulphide and similar compounds

7.5 Other inorganics

7.6 PTFE and similar polymers

7.7 Nylons

7.8 Acetals

7.9 Other polymers

7.10 Metals as solid lubricants

7.11 Composites

7.12 Selection of solid lubricants

7.13 Designing for solid lubricants

7.14 Some applications of solid lubricants

Appendix: theory of friction of solid lubricants

8 Gas Bearings

8.1 Principles of gas bearings

8.2 Properties of the gas

8.3 Advantages and disadvantages of gas bearings

8.4 Examples of gas-bearing use

9 Sealing

9.1 Principle of sealing

9.2 Static seals

9.3 Semi-static seals

9.4 Rotary seals

9.5 Sealing reciprocating shafts

9.6 Seal materials

9.7 Handling and fitting

10 Lubricant Testing and Specifications

10.1 The object of testing

10.2 Functional tests

10.3 Chemical and physical tests

10.4 Standards and specifications

10.5 Drawing up a specification

10.6 Precision of tests

11 Lubricant Monitoring

11.1 The objects of lubricant monitoring

11.2 Spectrographic oil analysis

11.3 Particle examination and ferrography

11.4 Oil monitoring by laboratory testing

11.5 Spot tests

11.6 Application to grease

11.7 Designing a monitoring program

11.8 Investigating failures

12 Lubricant Handling and Storage

12.1 Care in lubricant handling

12.2 Lubricant packaging and delivery

12.3 Storage

12.4 Dispensing and applying lubricants

13 Health and Safety

13.1 Overall safety of lubricants

13.2 Flammability and explosions

13.3 Accidents involving lubricants

13.4 Health aspects of lubricants

